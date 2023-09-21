Russia Temporarily Limits Diesel and Gasoline Exports

(Bloomberg) -- Russia, a major supplier of diesel to global markets, has temporarily limited exports of the fuel in a bid to stabilize the domestic fuel market after car-fuel prices jumped.

“Temporary restrictions will help saturate the fuel market, that in turn will reduce prices for consumers,” the government’s press office said in its website. A document signed by the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be published later. The measure also applies to gasoline, which Russia exports less of.

The measure may aggravate current shortages on the global diesel market. The world’s oil refiners are struggling to produce enough of the fuel amid curbed crude supplies from Russia and Saudi Arabia, the biggest producers within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Russia’s government has been holding meetings with oil producers to decide on measures to rein in rising fuel prices. Last week, President Vladimir Putin said officials and companies had agreed on how to act in the future, but the wrangling continued, people familiar with the matter said.

Surging car-fuel prices have been one the biggest contributors to inflation, a potential political headache as the Kremlin prepares for the presidential election in March. Retail gasoline and diesel prices in Russia have climbed 9.4% from the start of the year to Sept. 18 compared with an increase in overall consumer prices of 4%, according to the most recent Federal Statistics Service data.

