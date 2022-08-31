Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

FILE Morning light lights the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Germans are facing a new tax on natural gas use that could cost the average household several hundred euros a year and is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine. An association of gas pipeline operators set the level at 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour under legislation passed by the German parliament. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Russia's Gazprom stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early Wednesday, a temporary move to it announced in advance.

The Russian state-controlled energy giant said earlier this month that it would the cut the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline until Saturday for what it says is a three-day pause for routine maintenance at a compressor station.

According to Gazprom, the only remaining turbine, which is located at the Portovaya compressor station, needs maintenance. The head of Germany's Federal Network Agency, Klaus Mueller, has said that the maintenance work is technically incomprehensible and he considers it a way of punishing Germany for siding with Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Gazprom has repeatedly reduced the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 claiming technical issues such as equipment repairs. Germany calls these cuts a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.

Russia has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Russia recently has accounted for about a third of Germany’s gas supplies. The government said last week that the drop in gas flows confirmed that Germany can’t rely on Russian deliveries, announcing that it would step up its gas storage requirements and take further measures to conserve supplies.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

    Iran's president warned Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. In a rare news conference marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim Raisi also issued threats against Israel and tried to sound upbeat as Iran's economy and rial currency has cratered under the weight of international sanctions. Despite the international attention on the deal as talks in Vienna hang in the balance, it took Raisi well over an hour before fully acknowledging the ongoing negotiations.

  • Toyota invests in EV battery production in Japan, US

    Toyota is investing 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Japan and the U.S. to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. In Japan, 400 billion yen ($3 billion) will go into the Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co. in Japan, as well as in Toyota plants and property. In the U.S., about 325 billion yen ($2.5 billion) will be invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina, Toyota Motor Corp. said.

  • Rory McIlroy shares special moment with Scottie Scheffler's family after Tour Championship win

    After beating Scottie Scheffler in a record comeback, Rory McIlroy was quick to praise his competitor, including to Scheffler's family.

  • Cincinnati police officer who used racial slur fired

    City officials approved the termination of Cincinnati police officer Rose Valentino, who was caught by a body camera using a racial slur while stuck in traffic.

  • Rory McIlroy on celebrating his third FedEx Cup: ‘We might find a few really nice bottles of red wine’

    "Conversations with Champions presented by Sentry" is a weekly series from Golfweek.

  • Apple Quietly Gives Up Its Didi Board Seat After Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive has left the board of Didi Global Inc., as the Chinese ride-hailing company struggles to regain ground it lost during Beijing’s crackdown on the country’s internet sector.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesMikhail Gorbachev

  • DOJ says privileged documents among Mar-a-Lago records, Serena Williams wins: 5 Things podcast

    The DOJ says some privileged documents were identified in Mar-a-Lago records, the final U.S. Open of Serena Williams' career continues: 5 Things podcast

  • Occupiers launch attacks on corridor for IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Adviser at the Presidents Office

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 13:48 Mykhailo Podoliak, the Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reported that the occupiers are deliberately launching attacks on the corridor, which IAEA has to use to get to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

  • New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

    Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.

  • UN expert: US progress on LGBT rights but equality lacking

    Enormous progress has been achieved in the last 50 years for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the United States but unfortunately “equality is not yet within reach and in many cases not within sight” for LGBT communities, the independent U.N. expert on sexual orientation and gender identity said Tuesday. Victor Madrigal-Borloz told a U.N. press conference after a 10-day visit to the United States that he applauds President Joe Biden for “very powerful" executive actions during his first days in office seeking to eradicate discrimination and violence against the LGBT community.

  • Patchwork LNG Cargoes From Asia Are Helping Meet Europe’s Energy Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sellers of liquefied natural gas in Asia are taking the rare and potentially risky step of packaging leftover fuel into full shipments to help meet surging demand in energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Dea

  • Japan Boosts Missile, Defense Budget to Counter China and Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan plans to enlarge its arsenal of missiles that can hit military assets from China, North Korea and Russia as part of a defense spending program that will rank among the world’s biggest.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesMikhail Gorbachev, Sov

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull

    A judge is expected to rule on the request later this week.

  • Justice Department’s Scathing Response: Trump Brought This Upon Himself

    Jonathan Drake/ReutersThe Department of Justice revealed Tuesday night that it only started criminally investigating former President Donald Trump after he lied about keeping “top secret” documents at his oceanside Florida mansion—including three highly classified records inside his personal desk—and had some presidential papers moved around and torn up.Had Trump simply turned them over to the National Archives when the agency asked for them back last year, the FBI might never have gotten access

  • Trump demands reinstatement as 'rightful' president or 'a new Election, immediately!' as some Republicans seek distance from him

    Trump responded to news that Facebook in late 2020 temporarily limited a controversial story about Hunter Biden's laptop in users' news feeds.

  • Lindsey Graham Comes Up Empty When Asked to Talk Up Herschel Walker

    Fox NewsSen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday passed up a chance to go into detail about the strengths of GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, opting to say only that he will win when asked on Fox News to talk him up. Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Graham instead launched a series of attacks against Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).Fill-in host Brian Kilmeade began by mentioning an Emerson College poll released earlier in the day showing Walker with a two-point lead, which

  • Former top DOJ official: Graham warning of ‘riots’ if Trump is prosecuted ‘incredibly irresponsible’

    Mary McCord, a former top official at the Department of Justice, knocked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday for comments warning there would be “riots in the streets” if former President Trump is prosecuted for his handling of classified materials found when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home. “I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for an…

  • 'Morning Joe' Taunts Trump Backers After Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots

    “There is no excuse for this irresponsible rhetoric, which not only invites violence but also defies democratic norms," The Washington Post editorial board chimed in.

  • Trump Bragged He Had ‘Intelligence’ on Macron’s Sex Life

    The FBI seized a document with “info” on the French president during the Mar-a-Lago raid, and that has officials in both countries hunting for answers