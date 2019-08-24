Russia test fires missiles from submarines in the Barents Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia test-fired Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles from two submarines from the polar region of the Arctic Ocean and from the Barents Sea on Saturday as part of combat training, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Sineva, a liquid-fueled intercontinental missile, was fired from the Tula submarine, while a Bulava, Russian newest solid-fueled missile, was launched from the Yuri Dolgoruky submarine, the ministry said.

They hit targets at training grounds in the northern Arkhangelsk region and on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, the ministry said.

"During the launches the specified technical characteristics of submarine ballistic missiles and the efficiency of all systems of ship missile systems were confirmed," it said.





(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)