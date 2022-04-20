Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin says has no equal

Reuters
Ukraine's military has increased the size of its fleet of fixed-wing aircraft after receiving spare parts and repairing damaged aircraft, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Ukraine has defied expectations of allies and military experts by not only keeping its air force operational nearly two months after the start of Russia's invasion but actually repairing aircraft and, apparently, adding to its inventory. On Tuesday Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine had received additional aircraft as well as parts, but clarified on Wednesday that no fixed-wing aircraft had been provided so far to Ukraine's military.