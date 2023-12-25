Russia threatens airstrikes on Christmas Day as air raid is declared across Ukraine

The launch of four Russian MiG-31K fighter jets triggered an air raid alert throughout Ukraine on Christmas Day, the Air Force warned on Telegram.

The planes, which took-off from the Savasleika airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, are capable of carrying Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles that are incredibly difficult to intercept due to their high speeds.

The air alert, which lasted for nearly two hours, was canceled at 12:40 pm Kyiv time.

Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in Kherson, which is regularly shelled by Russian troops.

Twenty-eight of 31 Russian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, launched from Cape Chauda and Balaklava in temporarily occupied Crimea, were shot down overnight by Ukrainian air forces over Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmellnytsky oblasts.

A Russian Kh-59 guided missile approaching Zaporizhzhya Oblast and a Kh-31P anti-aircraft missile launched from the Black Sea were also intercepted during the attack.

