Russia threatens airstrikes on New Year's Eve as second consecutive air raid is declared across Ukraine

Another take-off of several Russian MiG-31Ks fighter jets on New Year's Eve triggered a second, nearly consecutive air raid alert throughout Ukraine, the Air Force warned on Telegram on Dec. 31.

The planes, which took off from the Savasleika and Mozdok airfields, are capable of carrying Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, which are incredibly difficult to intercept due to their high speed.

The first air raid alert on New Year’s Eve lasted for more than an hour, from 10:40 to 11:48 a.m.

