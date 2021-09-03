  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia threatens Apple and Google with fines over Navalny team's app

Mary Ilyushina
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Moscow — Russia's government internet censors have threatened to hit Apple and Google with fines if they don't delete an app developed by jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny's team. The app urges Russian voters to defeat President Vladimir Putin's ruling party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Navalny's movement was formally labelled an "extremist" organization by Russian authorities over the summer, putting him and his supporters in the same ranks as al Qaeda and the Taliban in the eyes of Russian law. In February, Navalny was immediately arrested upon return to Russia from Germany, where he spent months recovering from a poisoning attack that he and U.S. officials accuse Putin himself of ordering.

His jailing prompted mass protests across the country, resulting in thousands of arrests.

The censor, Roskomnadzor, told Apple and Google that the "Smart Voting" app must be deleted from its app stores, citing the Navalny group behind it having been designated an extremist organization, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

If the companies fail to comply, Moscow "may also consider [it] as interference of the U.S. companies in Russian elections," the article stated.

As of Friday, neither platform had deleted the app.

Targeting dissent by fining big-tech

The demands are just the latest test for Western tech giants as authorities in Moscow continue to demand compliance with controversial legislation that has given the Kremlin ever-growing control over the internet, and everything on it, within Russia's borders.

Fines against Western internet companies have already piled up as many refuse to comply with new laws, including the requirement that all Russian users' data be stored domestically on Russian servers, and that service providers share decryption keys if Russia's special services ask for them, so they can scrutinize encrypted user data.

Facebook has already been slapped with nearly $600,000 in fines, followed by Google, which owes about $383,000 dollars thus far, according to a report on internet freedoms in Russia done by the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders.

The report says that in the run-up to the September parliamentary elections, from which most opposition candidates have already been disqualified, Russian authorities have significantly increased pressure on international online platforms.

Reporters Without Borders notes that the bulk of penalties against internet services for "involving minors in protest activity" targeted Western technology platforms, while other services, such as China's TikTok and Russia's version of Facebook, VKontakte, were affected to a much lesser extent.

Roskomsvoboda, an internet freedom advocacy group, said that over the past two years Russian authorities have increasingly used internet restrictions as, "a tool to combat opposition-minded information or socio-political sources" and a means of surveillance.

In July, Roskomnadzor banned over 40 websites and services associated with Navalny's movement. In March, the internet censor issued a warning to popular Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, which allow Russians to access banned content, to filter their traffic or risk being banned in the country.

An overwhelming majority of services, including NordVPN, ProtonVPN, TorGuard and others have refused, citing privacy concerns.

On Friday, as President Putin addressed a business panel in Vladivostok, with many foreign investors present via video link, the censor announced that six popular VPNs would be blocked in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a plenary session during the Eastern Economic Forum at Far Eastern Federal University, September 3, 2021, in Vladivostok, Russia. / Credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a plenary session during the Eastern Economic Forum at Far Eastern Federal University, September 3, 2021, in Vladivostok, Russia. / Credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Some services are equipped to bypass the bans, however, and it wasn't immediately clear how effective the restrictions would be.

Russia's internet regulators tried for two years, without much luck, to block the popular messaging app Telegram, but ended up restoring full access. The authorities have also threatened in the past to ban Twitter, but they seem to have opted to just slow down traffic on the site in what many see as a warning to platforms with far more users in the country, like Google and Facebook.

Putin has "no time" for tech

Putin has made "digitalization" one of the priorities of the Russia's economy. But the former spy also famously dislikes the internet, has no presence on social networks himself, and doesn't even own a cell phone.

During a visit to an elementary school in the city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, a boy asked Putin to sign up for his YouTube channel about ecology, leaving the president confused.

"What do I have to sign?" Putin asked. "I didn't understand — what must I sign?"

His response prompted chuckles from the kids in the audience, and the 10-year-old went on to explain that YouTube is a social media platform. (You can watch the exchange, here, on YouTube.)

"Ah, okay," Putin replied. "To your channel? Okay, I'll think about it."

The Kremlin commented on the exchange, explaining that President Putin "has no time to post on social media," and doesn't want anyone to do it for him either.

Who is Nate Burleson? Meet our new co-host of "CBS Mornings"

Heavy clashes erupt between Taliban and resistance fighters

As Delta variant spreads, Americans reconsider travel overseas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats running out of time to tackle climate change

    Democrats' Beltway drama over their $3.5 trillion spending package could influence the outcomes at a critical United Nations climate summit this fall.Driving the news: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling for a "pause" in senior Democrats' plan to move a $3.5 trillion package that would include major clean energy and climate measures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHis move jeopardizes leadership hopes of passing the bill in Oc

  • Former Saints WR David Patten dead at age 47

    Former New Orleans Saints WR David Patten dead at 47

  • Julian Edelman explains why he’s not surprised by Patriots starting Mac Jones

    Julian Edelman agreed with New England's decision to start Mac Jones

  • Josh McDaniels peeled back the curtain on Mac Jones winning QB1

    How Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton.

  • Massive veteran records backlog could get addressed in federal spending bill

    COVID stymied processing of veteran's records, blocking people from getting medical care. Congress may remedy that in the social infrastructure bill

  • China's Alibaba promises $15.5B for development initiatives

    E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping’s campaign to spread China’s prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives. Alibaba said it will invest in 10 projects for job creation, “care for vulnerable groups” and technology innovation. Alibaba and other Chinese tech giants including games and social media service Tencent Holdings Ltd have announced plans to invest in social welfare, technology development and other ruling party priorities in response to pressure to align with Beijing’s political and economic plans.

  • European Shares Pause as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks remained rangebound near all-time highs Friday, ahead of U.S. jobs report that investors will analyze for clues on the direction of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index eased 0.2% as of 8:14 a.m. in London, with consumer-products and tech stocks showing the biggest declines. Miners and autos advanced the most.The benchmark has been stuck in a tight range for the past two weeks, with equities in the region close to record levels. The Stox

  • Russia urges Apple, Google to remove Navalny app from stores

    Russia's state communications watchdog warned Apple and Google on Thursday that they could face fines if they fail to remove an app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their stores. The agency, Roskomnadzor, warned Apple and Google that their failure to remove Navalny's app could be interpreted as interference in Russian elections. Navalny’s app promotes his Smart Voting strategy — a project designed to support candidates who are most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s main United Russia party.

  • Schools locked down after gunshots fired by excited dad-to-be

    "The father-to-be was unaware it was against city ordinance to fire his handgun in his backyard, which is within city limits," a police officer said.

  • EU pushes for more autonomy amid Afghanistan fallout

    Still reeling from the European Union's shortcomings in Afghanistan, officials from the 27-nation bloc met Thursday to discuss ways to improve their response to future crises and not be so reliant on the U.S. European ministers of defense and foreign affairs gathered in Slovenia for talks also involving NATO and U.N. officials to look at ways to improve the bloc’s operational engagement and develop a rapid response force capable of operating in difficult military theaters. “It’s clear that the need for more European defense has never been as much as evident as today after the events in Afghanistan,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said upon his arrival.

  • On his way out, Tampa’s police chief settles a score with a City Council nemesis

    TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...

  • If U.S. had fought COVID like Denmark did, hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive | Opinion

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Virtually nobody here wears a face mask on the street or inside shops and restaurants — a huge surprise. It’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a distant memory.

  • Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

    Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

  • GOP Senate campaign heats up after report tying Budd to bankruptcy that hurt farmers

    “Unfortunately, this is not the end of the story, but the opening chapter of Budd putting money over principle.”

  • Donald Trump Accuses Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Of Hypocrisy

    “Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes [sic] me about 15 minutes later,” the former president told Vanity Fair.

  • Everyone Was Wearing This $249 Accessory, But Celebrities Prefer This $12 Version From Amazon

    Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

  • Republicans must speak out against this young congressman from North Carolina

    Republicans can do better than someone Madison Cawthorn to fill an NC congressional seat - and should. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Mess in Texas: A Theocracy That Enshrines White, Male Power

    State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.

  • Fact check: Biden honored service members killed in Kabul, checked watch during ceremony

    Footage shows Biden bowing and putting his hand over his heart as 11 caskets are carried into gray vans. Photos also show him looking at his watch.

  • Windows 11 Releases October 5th – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is arriving on October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 will be available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users will gain instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …