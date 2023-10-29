Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine

Russia threatens to confiscate assets belonging to European Union states if the European Commission transfers frozen Russian funds to Ukraine.

Source: This was stated by Vyacheslav Volodin , Chairman of the Russian State Duma, on Telegram

Quote: "A number of European politicians led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , who seek to preserve their positions and, in view of the poor financial situation of their states, have again begun talking about stealing frozen funds of our country in order to continue the militarisation of Kyiv," Volodin said.

According to him, such a decision will require a symmetrical response from the Russian Federation, namely the confiscation of EU assets.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"In this case, much larger assets belonging to unfriendly countries will be confiscated than our funds frozen in Europe," Volodin added.

EU leaders approved plans to allocate billions of euros obtained from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, and the European Commission is expected to make corresponding legal proposals in early December.

Support UP or become our patron!