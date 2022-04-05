Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false information'

Russian flag flies with the Spasskaya tower of Moscow's Kremlin in the background in Moscow
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday it wanted Wikipedia to remove "material with inaccurate information of public interest" about the situation in Ukraine.

The regulator accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine and on the actions of Russia's military too.

According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource that does not delete illegal information when asked to do so by Roskomnadzor can be fined up to 4 million roubles ($48,120.30), the regulator said.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that has been met with fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western sanctions.

($1 = 83.1250 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters reporters)

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of stealing woman’s car, kidnapping 10-year-old son in Goodwill parking lot

    Atlanta police said the child’s mother got out of the car in the parking lot of the Goodwill on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Police said Darius White jumped into the car while it was running with the 10-year-old still sitting in the back.

  • France's Medesis Pharma surges on funding request for nuclear contamination drugs

    The company, whose stock rose 47%, said its products were relevant to the war in Ukraine, which has raised the risk of nuclear war, as well as to European plans to increase nuclear generation as countries seek to reduce reliance on Russian energy and secure carbon-free electricity. "Three drugs are specifically intended for the treatment of large populations contaminated or irradiated after a civil or military nuclear accident," the group said, as it announced a funding request to France's Defence Innovation Agency (DIA).

  • Son charged after mother’s dismembered body found in trash bag on Canadian street

    Initial concern for son now facing second degree murder charge

  • Chloë Sevigny on how ‘The Girl from Plainville’ destigmatizes mental health

    “The Girl from Plainville,” based on the true story of Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) and Conrad Roy, features Chloë Sevigny as Conrad’s mother (Lynn Roy). Here, she speaks about her character and how the show will help others dealing with grief.

  • Capitol attack rioter gets 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of guns

    Samuel Fisher was also a self-declared dating coach who sold a $150 package of misogynistic tips for men to pick up women Trump supporters protest during a Stop the Steal rally on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters A rioter who believed the QAnon conspiracy theory and joined the insurrection by extremist supporters of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, as they attempted to overturn his election defeat, has been sentenced in New York to 3.5 years in prison. Samuel

  • Explainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

    Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Kyiv, with Germany, France and others expressing outrage at the images of dead civilians. The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government.

  • Jack Dorsey says he’s ‘partially to blame’ for centralization of the Internet

    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former chief executive at Twitter TWTR, said he is “partially to blame” for the centralization of the Internet.

  • The captain of a detained $50 million superyacht has slammed 'blatant racism' towards Russians who don't want to be associated with the Ukraine war

    Guy Booth, captain of the Phi, told New Zealand publication Stuff that his crew opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Putin's actions.

  • Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast

    Russian forces on Tuesday were preparing for an offensive in Ukraine’s southeast, the Ukrainian military said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to talk to the U.N. Security Council amid outrage over evidence Moscow’s soldiers deliberately killed civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is pouring soldiers into Ukraine’s east to gain control of the industrial heartland known as the Donbas.

  • Jack Dorsey regrets his role in creating a centralized internet

    Twitter founder Jack Dorsey would like you to know he too misses the early days of the internet when protocols like IRC made the web seem like a place of boundless possibility.

  • ​​Are These Cryptos The Next Ethereum?

    Looking for the next Ethereum (ETH) has become somewhat of a holy grail for crypto enthusiasts. Ethereum was the first crypto to introduce smart contracts, and still hosts the lion's share of applications. Until Ethereum can complete its long-awaited upgrade, several other smart contract cryptos are lining up to take market share.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Stuck Below Hurdles, ADA Eyes Upside Break

    Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $45,750 support, Ethereum’s ether is stuck below $3,525, and ADA might start a surge towards $1.40.

  • Decentraland’s Email Lists Compromised on Day 1 of MVFW

    As Metaverse Fashion Week got underway, an attack on MailChimp, Decentraland’s newsletter platform, targeted crypto accounts.

  • Crypto Rally Broadens Beyond Bitcoin to Likes of Solana, Terra

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaSolana’s SOL and Terra’s Luna have been among the biggest gainers in the cryptocurrency universe in the past week, a sign of a broadening rally in digita

  • Peloton Slashes Price of New Guide Strength-Training Device by $200

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. has already lowered the cost of a strength-training device that goes on sale this week, a sign that getting more aggressive on prices will be a key part of its comeback plan. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New

  • Mailchimp Says It Was Breached and User Accounts Accessed

    (Bloomberg) -- The email marketing company Mailchimp said its network was breached followed a social engineering attack.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000An intruder viewed about 300 Mailchimp accounts and a

  • Mailchimp says an internal tool was used to breach hundreds of accounts

    Email marketing giant Mailchimp has confirmed a data breach after malicious hackers compromised an internal company tool to gain access to customer accounts. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Mailchimp CISO Siobhan Smyth said the company became aware of the intrusion on March 26 after it identified a malicious actor accessing a tool used by the company’s customer support and account administration teams. Mailchimp declined to say exactly what data was accessed but told TechCrunch that the hackers targeted customers in the cryptocurrency and finance sectors.

  • Tech companies, advocacy groups urge antitrust action

    Yelp and DuckDuckGo are among the tech companies urging their users to support antitrust bills to rein in Big Tech as part of a day of action with advocacy groups Monday.The big picture: The pleas aim to boost support on Capitol Hill for proposals that would ban Google and Amazon from favoring their own products in an anticompetitive way and come as key bills await floor votes in the House and Senate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

    SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna on how the company moved on from the famous cyberattack attributed to Russia.

  • Crypto Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger partners with The Sandbox

    The metaverse hype knows no bounds. Now it is crypto hardware wallet Ledger that has decided to give its virtual world a new twist.