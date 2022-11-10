The Foreign Ministry of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation tells nonsense about

The ministry has lodged a protest against the dismantling of Soviet monuments in Latvia, describing it as a “barbaric” part of the “official Riga's policy towards glorifying Nazism.”

Russia also accused the ambassador of harboring anti-Russian statements, saying that Riekstiņš' “neo-fascism narratives” are “unacceptable.”

“We reserve the right to take steps in response, including asymmetric ones, which Riga will definitely feel,” Moscow’s message said.

On Aug. 25, the last part of the monument dedicated to Soviet WWII soldiers was dismantled in Riga's Victory Park.

On Oct. 31, Latvia scrapped two more monuments honoring Soviet troops.

