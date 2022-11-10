Russia threatens Latvia over dismantling of Soviet monuments

·1 min read
The Foreign Ministry of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation tells nonsense about
The Foreign Ministry of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation tells nonsense about

The ministry has lodged a protest against the dismantling of Soviet monuments in Latvia, describing it as a “barbaric” part of the “official Riga's policy towards glorifying Nazism.”

Read also: Latvia to refuse entry to Russians fleeing mobilization, says FM

Russia also accused the ambassador of harboring anti-Russian statements, saying that Riekstiņš' “neo-fascism narratives” are “unacceptable.”

“We reserve the right to take steps in response, including asymmetric ones, which Riga will definitely feel,” Moscow’s message said.

Read also: Latvia calls for more weapons to Ukraine after Kremlin sets dates for sham referendums

On Aug. 25, the last part of the monument dedicated to Soviet WWII soldiers was dismantled in Riga's Victory Park.

On Oct. 31, Latvia scrapped two more monuments honoring Soviet troops.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • One Russian ship with Kalibr missiles deployed to Black Sea

    Moscow has one ship, equipped with eight Kalibr cruise missiles, deployed to the Black Sea, Ukrainian Navy said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10.

  • Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

    Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. Russia relinquished its final foothold in the major city, one of the first to be captured in the invasion that began Feb. 24. The withdrawal could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.

  • Ukrainian military completely liberates Mykolayiv Oblast from Russian invaders, says MP

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely liberated Mykolayiv Oblast from invading Russian forces, the secretary of the Parliamentary Commit-tee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Roman Kostenko, said in a video message on Facebook on Nov. 10.

  • Comedian Chris Rock to become first artist to perform live during Netflix streaming event

    Chris Rock will be making history as the first artist to ever perform live on Netflix during the platform’s first-ever live streaming event in 2023.

  • First Ukrainian surface drone purchased via United24 initiative to be named Kherson

    The first USV (unmanned surface vehicle) purchased under the government-launched United24 initiative is to be called Kherson. Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote: "Enough funds have been raised for the first USV.

  • Archaeologists make largest discovery of artifacts from Etruscan, Roman periods in Italy

    Archaeologists in Italy made the largest discovery of artifacts from the Etruscan and Roman periods that officials say would "rewrite history."

  • Banksy leaves his mark in Borodianka, Ukraine

    TETIANA PUSHNOVA - SATURDAY, 12 NOVEMBER 2022, 07:26 Banksy, a UK-based street artist, has appeared to confirm that he had visited Borodianka. He shared a picture of a mural he created in the Ukrainian city on his official Instagram page.

  • Ukraine Latest: Key Dnipro Bridge Hit as Kyiv’s Troops Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- An attack damaged a key bridge over the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces have liberated dozens of settlements in the country’s northeast and south.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Infla

  • Thank you, boys and happy children: General Staff shows how Ukraines Armed Forces are greeted in Kherson Oblast

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has posted a video from the liberated village of Blahodatne in Kherson Oblast that shows the defenders being greeted with shouts of joy and thanks from locals.

  • Bitcoin Drops After FTX Bankruptcy Filing

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies sharply fell on the news that troubled crypto exchange FTX is filing for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is resigning from the company. FTX US also froze crypto withdrawals, sending millions in assets to bankruptcy limbo. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Veterans Day 2022.

    Here's what you need to know about the stock market's hours of operation on Veterans Day today.

  • Dear World, Don't Forget About Brittney Griner

    The unraveling of the Brittney Griner case has been a gut-wrenching nightmare.

  • Russia brings back ship with Kalibr cruise missiles to Black Sea

    As of 10 November, 14 Russian ships, one of them armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of eight missiles, are on combat duty in the Black Sea. Source: press service of the Naval Forces of Ukraine Details: Russians keep controlling naval communications in the Azov Sea, keeping at least one ship on combat duty.

  • At Iran protests, actors and athletes show defiance

    STORY: More Iranian celebrities are showingtheir support for the ongoing protestsActor Taraneh Alidoosti posted this image on InstagramDate: Released November 9, 2022with a sign that reads 'Woman, Life, Freedom',a popular slogan among the protestersIranian beach soccer player Saeed Piramoon imitated cutting his hair after scoring a goalDate: November 9, 2022 Football authorities in Iran said Piramoon will be punished for his actions And images from social media purportedly show Iran’s water polo teamrefusing to sing the country's national anthem while competing in Thailand

  • Ex-Putin advisor compares Kherson retreat in Ukraine to the collapse of the Soviet Union, warning of 'really big' consequences

    "The surrender of Kherson is the largest geopolitical defeat of Russia since the collapse of the USSR," an ex-Putin advisor said.

  • Analysis-Russia's planned Kherson retreat a double-edged sword for Kyiv

    When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed his nation after Russia said it planned to withdraw its forces from the west bank of the River Dnipro in southern Ukraine he betrayed few signs of relief. Besides suspecting that Russia may be laying a trap for his forces, his downbeat demeanour on Wednesday evening may reflect what Western military and diplomatic sources say looks like a bittersweet moment for Kyiv. If it happens, the planned retreat could make life easier for the Russian army, in some respects, and harder for Ukraine.

  • Proposal 2: Voting rights proposal approved in Michigan

    Proposal 2 establishes early voting in Michigan, expands access to absentee voting and codifies current voter ID rules in the Michigan Constitution.

  • Tesla’s Model Y Has Serious Competition. We Drove the Ioniq 5.

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named Motor Trend's SUV of the year in October. After a test drive, we can see why.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor rejects challenge to N.Y. COVID vaccine mandate

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid to prevent New York City from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers against a group teachers, firefighters and others who challenged the policy. The justice denied an emergency request, received by the court on Nov. 4, to block the policy by individual municipal workers, as well as a group called New Yorkers For Religious Liberty, while their appeal of lower court decisions siding with the city proceeds. The plaintiffs - firefighters, building inspectors, police officers, emergency medical technicians, teachers, sanitation workers and others - are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom conservative religious liberty group.

  • Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit

    A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables’ behavior on trial this fall. Veering from sex to red-carpet socializing to Scientology, the civil court trial pitted Haggis, known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” against Haleigh Breest, a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s. After hugging her lawyers, Breest said she was “very grateful” for the verdict as she left court.