Russia Threatens Vax Sabotage, Blackmail & Spy Boost After Biden Calls Putin a ‘Killer’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Davis
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC BARADAT,PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
ERIC BARADAT,PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Kremlin was unquestionably furious about President Joe Biden’s Wednesday interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. In contrast to former President Donald Trump’s outright refusal to condemn the Russian leader for any of his actions, when Biden was asked whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer,” he succinctly replied, “Mmm-hmm, I do.”

On Thursday, Putin appeared rattled and irritated as he personally addressed Biden’s remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.

Angrily glaring into the lens of the camera, Putin forced a smile and said of Biden, “I wish him good health.” The loaded response could be read as an implied threat, but it most likely refers to ongoing efforts by Kremlin-controlled state media to portray the American president as a hapless elder suffering from dementia.

Russian State TV Is Really Missing Trump Now Biden’s Sanctions Hit Over Navalny

To achieve this desired impression, Russian state media often airs clips of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson assailing the mental capabilities of the U.S. leader. The campaign to portray President Biden as mentally unfit started well before he was elected, and on that front—and on many others—Russian propaganda narratives seamlessly blended with those of Fox News.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that "there hasn't been anything like this in history" and described the U.S. president’s statements as “very bad.”

On the same day the ABC interview aired, Russia recalled its U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, “for consultations” about relations with the United States. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that relations between Moscow and Washington “have been going through hard times,” blaming the U.S. for bringing them “to a dead end.”

Putin didn’t even bother denying Biden’s “killer” accusation during his Thursday appearance on Russian state TV. Instead, the Russian president retorted with a commentary that roughly translates to “It takes one to know one.”

In fact, there is little doubt that Putin bears responsibility for bloodshed abroad; in Ukraine, Georgia and Syria, and against his own citizens living on foreign soil. Putin was accused of ordering the attempted assassination of his most vocal and effective domestic rival, Alexei Navalny, by a military-grade nerve agent Novichok last year. Putin’s government has also been linked to the 2018 poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in England, and the shooting of a former commander of Chechen separatists in Berlin in 2019. Notably, in 2006, Putin signed a law legalizing targeted killings of “extremists” abroad. This Wednesday, the U.S. imposed additional sanctions against Russia for using chemical weapons against dissidents.

Most of Russian lawmakers, pundits and state media experts didn’t even attempt to argue against Biden’s perception of President Putin as a “killer.” They merely recoiled at the unthinkable idea of openly criticizing Putin, which is not only a taboo in the Motherland, but dangerous. “You can think whatever you want, you just don’t say it out loud,” argued politician Sergey Stankevich, appearing on The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev.

Vladimir Soloviev, the host of the show, grimly surmised the meaning of the U.S. President’s statements: “This is a declaration of the New Cold War. Of course, we will respond—and we will respond very harshly.”

“He let it slip, because he is an elderly person. Perhaps he doesn’t realize that the American president shouldn’t be saying these kinds of things out loud,” suggested Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov. Karen Shakhnazarov, a prominent fixture of Russian state TV news talk shows, argued against propaganda tropes about Biden’s allegedly ailing mental health. “He is an experienced old wolf,” Shakhnazarov asserted, “He understands exactly what he’s saying… there should be a harsh response.”

“This is a scandalous statement,” asserted Konstantin Zatulin, member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, “We shouldn’t stand for it. At the very minimum, Biden should be ostracized from all relations.”

Russian state media pundits and experts, many of whom openly miss Biden’s predecessor, gushed about Trump finding the “correct words” when former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked him whether Putin is a killer. Instead of a straightforward answer, Trump responded to O’Reilly with another question, asking him, “You think our country is so innocent?”

The host of Russian state TV show 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov, reminisced about the former president referring to Vladimir Putin as “a great guy.” Popov bitterly marveled: “A surprising transformation, from “great guy” to “killer” in such a short time!”

With Biden at the helm, Russian lawmakers and talking heads appeared stumped as to the exact measures that could be taken against the United States. There was universal agreement that the response would be nonlinear, asymmetrical and decidedly dirty. Pundits and experts proposed a variety of measures: from underhanded tactics to undermine U.S. vaccines, to impeding the functions of U.S. businessmen operating in Russia, to stopping cooperation in space and interfering in U.S. relations with Iran and China.

Appearing on Russia’s 60 Minutes, Alexei Timofeev, political commentator for state media outlet Sputnik, suggested “releasing the kompromat” against Biden. Timofeev argued that after Biden’s comments about Putin, the U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan “should have holes on the knees of his pants,” begging the Kremlin for forgiveness.

“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” threatened Igor Korotchenko, member of the Defense Ministry's public advisory council. During his appearance on 60 Minutes, Korotchenko proposed radically ratcheting up the number of resident spies in the United States. He angrily asserted: “We need to grab them by the udders and obtain access to any information whenever we need it. That will be the best response.”

“They crossed the red line,” claimed Dmitry Abzalov, Director of the Center for Strategic Communications, on 60 Minutes. The host of the program, Evgeny Popov, ominously predicted: “The world will never be the same.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia demands apology after Biden calls Putin a killer, lawmaker says

    Russia wants an apology from the United States after President Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer and may retaliate against Washington unless it gets one, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday.

  • Samia Suluhu Hassan - the woman set to become Tanzania's next president

    Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan is due to serve the rest of the term after John Magufuli's death.

  • North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team Biden

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIForget about talks on anything between the U.S. and North Korea. That was the latest message from Pyongyang amid fears the North may soon test-fire a long-range missile capable of sending a nuclear warhead anywhere in the U.S.North Korea dashed the Biden administration’s hopes for fresh dialog with a broadside Thursday proclaiming absolutely no contact “can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”The statement, in the name of Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, said the U.S. had “tried to contact us since mid-February through several routes, including New York”—a reference to the North’s UN mission, often the easiest channel through which to get in touch.The Americans, she said, had “requested to contact us by sending emails and telephone messages”—“even the evening before the joint military drill” with the South Koreans “imploring us to respond to its request through a third country.”It was all for naught. Choe’s unequivocal response, carried in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, was dripping with scorn eerily similar to that of Kim Yo Jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocking South Korea’s acquiescence to annual exercises. Between them, their statements appeared as a calculated one-two punch—first on Tuesday by Yo Jong mostly targeted at South Korea, then by Choe, the next highest woman in the North Korean hierarchy, at the U.S.Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills“We don’t think there is a need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” said Choe. “We will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future too.”Choe accused the White House and the departments of state, treasury and justice of having “reeled off a spate of rhetoric” about “additional sanctions and diplomatic incentives.” At the same time, she said, “the U.S. military keeps stealthily putting military threat to us and is committing spying acts against us with lots of reconnaissance assets”—a reference to flights by spy planes south of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas—amid “aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”The war games involving U.S. and South Korean command posts, not combat troops on the ground, wound up Thursday after nine days, but the statement left no doubt that the confrontation on the Korean peninsula was escalating sharply. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meeting their opposite numbers in Seoul on their first visit as members of President Joe Biden’s new cabinet, both emphasized the mounting dangers of North Korea’s nukes and missiles.A sign of rising tensions was that U.S. officials have taken to calling for “denuclearization of North Korea” rather than “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—the wording of the statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore in June 2018. In a sign of differences between Washington and Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said “denuclearization” of the peninsula was “correct.” The U.S. withdrew its nukes from South Korea some 30 years ago and the South does not produce them.The threat of North Korean missile tests consumed U.S. efforts to try to bring the dovish views of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in line with reports that North Korea was working feverishly to develop a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to targets anywhere in the U.S.North Korea also is believed to have been producing nuclear warheads and modernizing its fleet of submarines. The fear is that a North Korean submarine could fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile or SLBM from close to U.S. shores with greater accuracy than an ICBM or long-range ballistic missile fired thousands of miles away.Both Blinken and Austin larded their dialog in Korea with tough verbiage to persuade South Korea’s somewhat leftist government of the need to repair an alliance that became increasingly frayed during Donald Trump’s bromance with Kim.Blinken set the tone, calling the alliance “a linchpin for peace, security and prosperity”—familiar words that U.S. officials have been using for years. He and Austin, he said, would “reaffirm U.S. commitment to the alliance and build on it”—all to bring reluctant members of Moon’s government in line with U.S. thinking.The final communique, issued by both the U.S. and Korean sides in talks, was a masterpiece of diplomatic double-talk, papering over differences, all agreeing U.S. forces in South Korea “play a critical role.” The statement said North Korea “nuclear and ballistic missile issues” were “a priority” but failed to say what to do about them. The word “shared” showed up eight times—stressing “shared values” against “shared threats” with“a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues.”Beneath the level of formal statements, the U.S. and South Korea still disagree on how to approach North Korea. “Washington’s and Seoul’s leaderships must confront several unresolved policy differences to establish not only a coordinated North Korea strategy, but also a more robust alliance,” said Mathew Ha of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “One major issue that could spark discord,” he said, “is the South Korean administration’s introduction of inter-Korean engagement programs and incentives to revive inter-Korean diplomacy.”Kim’s eagerness to conduct nuclear tests reflects the reality that “the fundamentals of North Korea are really not changing,” said Sidney Seiler, officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council. “North Korea has the long-term objective of normalizing its nuclear status” that is, gaining recognition as a nuclear power.Kim Jong Un Finally Offers His Response to U.S. Election: More NukesBy meeting Trump in summits in Singapore in 2018 and in Hanoi in 2019, said Seiler at a panel sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Kim “secured awareness in Washington that North Korea should be dealt with as an equal.” No way, he said, could North-South Korean relations improve “until North Korea gets serious about denuclearization.’North Korea is “gradually intensifying pressure” by threatening to use ICBMs, said Sue Mi Terry, formerly with the CIA, now a senior fellow at the center, but there would not be “a breakthrough in North-South Korean relations until there’s a breakthrough in U.S.-North Korea relations.”Victor Cha, who served on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency and now runs the Korea program at CSIS, said clearly the North Koreans “have said they are no longer bound by the moratorium” of the Trump presidency while looking for “a way to get attention.”North Korea conducted its sixth, most recent underground nuclear test in September 2017 and test-fired an ICBM most recently two months later. The North test-fired numerous short and mid-range missiles before and after Trump met Kim for summits in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and then four months later in the truce village of Panmunjom, but these were not seen as matters of great concern.Blinken, departing Thursday for a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi In Anchorage, was to appeal for Chinese cooperation in persuading North Korea to get rid of its nukes. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed “the threats from North Korea” would be “part of the discussion with the Chinese.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Harry and Meghan's popularity falls in America after incendiary Oprah interview, poll shows

    Prince Harry is also more popular than his wife.

  • Putin gets philosophical as Russia vents at Biden's "very bad" remark

    After Biden suggests the Russian leader is "a killer," Putin wishes him "good health," but Moscow makes it clear there's no hope for improved relations.

  • U.S., China set to broach icy relations in Alaska talks

    The United States is looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations as the two sides prepare to meet in Alaska on Thursday, but Beijing has said Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will compromise. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea. Washington says the Asia tour, as well as outreach to Europe, India and other partners, shows how the United States has strengthened its hand to confront China since President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he and U.S. President Joe Biden should have talks broadcast live in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low. Putin, speaking on television, scathingly responded to Biden's remarks with the comment that it takes one to know one. In an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin was a killer.

  • Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday President Joe Biden did not regret referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a killer in a television interview and pushed back against suggestions that the rhetoric was unhelpful. (March 18)

  • Capitol riot becomes fodder in Haiti where political unrest unfurls

    The Capitol riot's fallout is rippling beyond our shores.What's happening: Public relations agents for the government of Haiti are drawing parallels between political unrest in that country and the Jan. 6 attack, based on public records.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Foreign agent filings from the U.S.-based public affairs firm Mercury, which is fighting efforts to oust Haiti's embattled President, Jovenel Moïse, show how a rupture of the peaceful transition of power in the United States is influencing democratic processes abroad.What they're saying: "While the Haitian government respects the rights of Haitians to protest peacefully," wrote Mercury Vice President Djenny Passe in a February email to reporters, "calling for the president to be removed before his term ends in February 2022 is deeply undemocratic, and reminiscent of the tragic events on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol."Passe also pitched a column to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Haiti's ambassador to the U.S., in which he wrote fondly of attending Biden's inauguration "two weeks after angry mobs tried to divert the election results.""No American news outlet would conclude — based on sporadic, partisan protests in Washington — that the whole country wants Biden gone," Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph wrote in a Miami Herald column promoted by Mercury this month.Background: Moïse is currently ruling by decree after parliamentary elections in Haiti were delayed, leaving the country with an inoperable legislature.Domestic political opponents and protesters in the Haitian capital have called for Moïse to step down, insisting his term ended in February.Moïse says his term is not up until next year, a position backed by the State Department and the Organization of American States.But the U.S. also recently warned against Moïse administration actions that "risk damaging Haiti's core democratic institutions."Between the lines: The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has commanded Washington's attention for the past two months.For Moïse and his representatives in D.C., who are trying to maintain his government's image and political standing in the U.S., that makes for a resonant talking point.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police officers angry over botched Haiti raid demand release of slain comrades’ corpses

    Haiti National Police officers marched through the streets of Port-au-Prince Wednesday, demanding the corpses of several fallen comrades killed in an ill-fated police operation in one of the city’s most dangerous slums.

  • Putin on Biden killer remark - 'takes one to know one'

    Vladimir Putin was speaking on television after Biden, in a U.S. network News interview that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations on Wednesday (March 17), said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer."I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard we used to say: it takes one to know one. And that's not a coincidence, not just a children's saying or joke," Putin said. "As he (Biden) said, we know each other personally. What would I reply to him? I would say: I wish you health. I wish you health. I say that without any irony or joke," he added.Biden also described Putin as having no soul, and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.Russia has dismissed that as unacceptable interference in its domestic affairs.The United States has said it is preparing new sanctions against Russia over an alleged hack and the alleged meddling in the 2020 election.Biden told ABC News "you'll see shortly" when asked what consequences Russia would face for its alleged behavior.

  • Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

    Photos of Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral - an insight into how a powerful South African monarch is mourned.

  • Man accused of killing 4 over stimulus money could face death penalty, IN official says

    “I think everybody asks the same question about the 7-year-old. Why? She didn’t ​​have anything to do with the stimulus check.”

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's late president in his own words

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61. Here are some of his views, in his own words.

  • How COVID Survivors Are Finding Their Way Into Politics

    Pamela Addison is, in her own words, “one of the shyest people in this world.” Certainly not the sort of person who would submit an op-ed to a newspaper, or start a support group for strangers, or ask a U.S. senator to vote for $1.9 trillion legislation. No one is more surprised than her that, in the past five months, she has done all of those things. Her husband, Martin Addison, a 44-year-old health care worker in New Jersey, died from the coronavirus April 29 after a month of illness. The last time she saw him was when he was loaded into an ambulance. At 37, Addison was left to care for a 2-year-old daughter and an infant son and to make ends meet on her own. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Seeing the impact my story has had on people — it has been very therapeutic and healing for me,” she said. “And knowing that I’m doing it to honor my husband gives me the greatest joy, because I’m doing it for him.” With the U.S.’ staggering coronavirus death toll — more than 535,000 people — come thousands of stories like hers. Many people who have lost loved ones or whose lives have been upended by long-haul symptoms have turned to political action, seeking answers and new policies from a government whose failures under the Trump administration allowed the country to become one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. There is Marjorie Roberts, who got sick while managing a hospital gift shop in Atlanta and now has lung scarring. Mary Wilson-Snipes, still on oxygen more than two months after coming home from the hospital. John Lancos, who lost his wife of 41 years April 23. Janis Clark, who lost her husband of 38 years the same day. In January, they and dozens of others participated in an advocacy training session over Zoom, run by a group called COVID Survivors for Change. This month, the group organized virtual meetings with the offices of 16 senators — 10 Democrats and six Republicans — and more than 50 group members lobbied for the coronavirus relief package. The immediate purpose of the training session was to take people who in many cases had never so much as attended a school board meeting and teach them to do things like lobby a senator. The longer-term purpose was to confront the problem of numbers. Numbers are dehumanizing, as activists like to say. In sufficient quantities — 536,472 as of Wednesday morning, for instance — they are also numbing. This is why converting numbers into people is so often the job of activists seeking policy change after tragedy. Mothers Against Drunk Driving, founded by a woman whose daughter was killed by a drunken driver, did that. Groups that promote stricter gun laws, like Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives, have sought to do it. Now some coronavirus survivors think it is their turn. “That volume, that collective national trauma, is almost too hard for people to grasp,” said Chris Kocher, who is executive director of COVID Survivors for Change and previously worked with gun violence survivors at Everytown for Gun Safety. “But you can understand one story and one life lived.” Kocher started organizing CSC last summer — with a “minimal” budget, he said — and the group launched publicly in October with a remembrance event featuring Dionne Warwick. Shortly before they lobbied their senators March 3, CSC members heard from someone who was once in their position: Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, who joined Moms Demand Action after her son, Jordan Davis, was killed in 2012. She discussed her own experience moving from a personal tragedy into political activism and how survivors’ stories could influence elected officials. One CSC member, Wilson-Snipes, 52, also worked with Moms Demand Action; she started a chapter in Junction City, Kansas, after her son, Felix, was fatally shot in 2018. Then, in November, she got COVID-19 and was hospitalized with pneumonia. Wilson-Snipes came home Christmas Eve with an oxygen machine, which she still needs. Her lungs are still inflamed, her chest still painful. While the policies she promoted with Moms Demand Action are different from the ones she and others are advocating with COVID Survivors for Change — like mask-wearing, and financial assistance for people affected by the virus — she said the message was the same: “You could be in my family’s shoes, in my shoes.” That was also the message Addison conveyed in an op-ed article after former President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus and told the nation, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” That was the moment she became angry enough to speak, she said, because Trump’s words “were probably the most painful words I’d ever heard a leader say.” The Star-Ledger published Addison’s op-ed in October, and the intensity of the response shocked her. “I’d never really thought about it that way — that I could use my story to make change,” she said. She decided to create a Facebook group for newly widowed parents and found her first members from comments on her op-ed. In January, she participated in the COVID Survivors for Change training. This month, she and other members in New Jersey spoke with Sen. Cory Booker’s office. Another cohort spoke with the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia. One of them was Roberts, 60, the former gift shop manager with lung damage from the virus. “March 26 I woke up, I was fine,” Roberts said. “And by the time the sun went down that night, my whole life and my whole family’s life had been changed forever.” After the Ossoff meeting, she called Kocher in tears. In almost a year, she said, it was the first time she had felt heard. The political mobilization of coronavirus survivors is still in early stages, and it is impossible to know whether it will fade once the pandemic is over or solidify into something lasting. But COVID Survivors for Change is not the only group seeking long-term changes. Another organization, Marked by COVID — founded by Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to the virus and spoke at the Democratic National Convention — recently released a sweeping policy platform. Among other things, it calls for a “public health job force” of 1 million people to perform tasks like contact tracing, a restitution program similar to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, and a commission to examine the government’s pandemic response. The platform also includes much more contentious proposals, like a federal jobs guarantee, universal health care and child care, medical and student debt cancellation, and a ban on importation of products linked to deforestation. Urquiza said the idea was to address factors that make pandemics more likely and to make Americans economically secure enough to weather crises. “It’s really not only about ensuring that we are responding to the most urgent pieces that are in front of our face right now,” she said. COVID Survivors for Change, by contrast, has no official platform. Although the members who lobbied Congress did so in support of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package, the group is nonpartisan and has focused on training survivors to promote policies they choose. Several members said the virus had drawn them into the political arena in ways that would have shocked them a year ago. Janis Clark, 65, said her husband, Ron Clark, had always been the politically active one. “Whenever he’d watch politics, it’d be like, ‘Here comes the half-hour dissertation,’” she said, laughing. “I’d get nervous about PTA functions.” Ron Clark died April 23, after two weeks at home with a fever as high as 104 and more than three weeks on a ventilator. He never learned that his daughter was pregnant. Desperate for someone to understand what the virus’s toll really meant, Janis Clark started writing. She wrote to Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., who represents her district around Albany. She wrote to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. She did not know they were unlikely to reply. “I just wanted somebody to hear my story,” she said. “And it was like, how do you reach these people? I don’t know what the right avenue is. I’d never written my congressman about anything.” In February, Clark signed an open letter that COVID Survivors for Change organized, urging senators to pass a relief package and calling for a reimbursement program for funeral costs and more medical resources for survivors. Now she thinks she might do more — maybe even attend a demonstration once it is safe. For some people, this feels like building something out of rubble. Lancos met his wife, Joni Lancos, when he was a National Park Service interpreter at Federal Hall in Manhattan and she was a clerk working on the third floor. Their first date was Nov. 3, 1977. He took her to a Broadway show featuring Danish pianist Victor Borge. Last April, 41 years and 15 days after their wedding and less than 18 hours after her first symptoms, she died in a Brooklyn intensive care unit. There was no memorial service, not when the streets of New York City were screaming day and night with the sirens of ambulances carrying the dying. So Lancos, 70, sifted through the wreckage of grief and his own infection — which left him with brain fog and short-term memory loss — in isolation. The funeral home sent him five photos of a rabbi praying over his wife’s coffin. “That was it,” Lancos said through tears. “That was my funeral for my wife, seeing those five photos.” On March 3, he was one of the COVID Survivors for Change members who spoke with the office of Schumer, the Senate majority leader. Afterward, he recorded a short message for a video. “I think Joni would — ” he said, pausing to taking a steadying breath, “be proud of what I did today.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Try the notorious pan that can do it all from Our Place

    Women-owned kitchenware brand Our Place offers the famous 8-in-1 pan that can fry, sauté and even steam your favorite meals. With products perfect for your daily meals, such as pans, dishes and cups, you’ll surely find exactly what you need. With products perfect for your daily meals such as pans, dishes and cups, you’ll surely find exactly what you need. Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • How to Take Care of Your Skin After an In-Office Laser Treatment

    Dermatologists do the heavy lifting when you come in for an intense pulsed light treatment like Fraxel, but the work isn't done when you leave the office. Here's how to make sure you encourage the best possible results during your recovery with expert-recommended aftercare.

  • These 18 Supplements Will Make Your Hair Thicken Crazy-Fast

    *Flips hair around.*

  • Trump to decide on whether to make another White House run after 2022 midterms

    Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would decide whether to make another run for the White House after congressional elections in November 2022. Trump has said he is committed to helping fellow Republicans try to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 elections, which will be an early referendum on the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden. "I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

  • Rep. Grace Meng accuses Trump and Republicans of 'putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across this country'

    Meng grew emotional as she criticized Republicans' rhetoric about COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian violence.