Russia threatens YouTube block after RT TV's German channels are deleted

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday threatened to block Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube after Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted a day earlier and said it was weighing possible retaliation against the German media.

YouTube said on Tuesday that RT's channels had breached its COVID misinformation policy, a move Russia's Foreign Ministry described as "unprecedented information aggression" in a statement late on Wednesday.

The ministry said Russian authorities had been approached with "a proposal to develop and take retaliatory measures against the YouTube hosting service and the German media."

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it had written to Google and demanded that the restrictions be lifted and warned that Russia could seek to partially or fully restrict access to YouTube if it failed to comply.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China unveils 'loyal wingman' armed drone concept

    China on Wednesday revealed a drone concept similar in mission - and appearance - to the U.S.-made Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie as countries race to invest in "loyal wingman" drones to help protect pricier crewed fighter jets. The long-range FH-97 drone concept unveiled on Wednesday can carry different types of weapons, and has swarm and electronic warfare capabilities, said Wu Wei, a representative of China Aerospace Science Technology Corp's (CASTC) Feihong product line. He did not provide specifics in his presentation at Airshow China in Zhuhai.

  • Amazon Gadgets Bring a Way to Interact With Disney Characters, and Trouble for Peloton Stock

    A virtual media event unveiled a flurry of new and updated consumer and smart-home products, ranging from a robot to a video doorbell.

  • Inside Capital One Hall, Tysons' new performing arts and event space

    Capital One will open a new performing arts and corporate event facility on Friday on its Tysons headquarters campus.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 29th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors, a Bitcoin move back through to $42,000 levels would be needed to support the pack.

  • Judge temporarily blocks key aspect of new Arizona abortion law

    A U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked a key aspect of a new Arizona abortion law that would have allowed felony charges to be laid against doctors for terminating a pregnancy solely on the basis of a hereditary abnormality in the fetus. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes raised concerns in an order granting a partial preliminary injunction against the law, according to a court filing late on Tuesday in the United States District Court for the district of Arizona. However, the judge declined to grant a preliminary injunction for another aspect of the legislation requiring fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs to be referred to as "people" from the point of conception.

  • Air France-KLM sees decision soon on major jet order

    PARIS (Reuters) -Air France-KLM aims to decide in the coming months on an order of at least 80 medium-haul jets for its Dutch network and Transavia budget subsidiaries in what would be its biggest fleet transaction ever, its chief executive said. The Franco-Dutch airline launched a tender earlier this year to renew and expand the medium-haul Boeing 737 fleets at KLM and the French and Dutch operations of Transavia. Chief Executive Ben Smith said the deal could involve a firm purchase of 80 aircraft with options for another 60 to 80.

  • AstraZeneca to buy rare-disease specialist Caelum in potential $500 million deal

    Alexion had taken a minority stake in New Jersey-based Caelum in 2019 before it was acquired by AstraZeneca for $39 billion earlier this year. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker will pay $150 million to buy the remaining stake it does not already own in Caelum and potential milestone-based payments of up to $350 million.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. 10-yr yield tops 1.5% level last seen in June

    It was last up 1.9 basis points at 1.4802%, steepening a closely watched part of the yield curve. The benchmark note's yield rose almost 9 basis points last week, the fifth week of gains and the biggest weekly jump since March, as investors reacted to hawkish shifts by major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Across the curve, most other Treasury yields were higher on the day on Monday with 30-year yields rising above 2% for the first time since mid-August.

  • Female Afghan judges hunted by the murderers they convicted

    Six former female judges who have gone into hiding speak to the BBC from secret locations across the country.

  • U.S. House to vote Thursday on infrastructure bill

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed a vote on President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill to later this week.It was originally slated for Monday, now it will be taken up just before government funding is set to lapse on October 1st.The bill, seen as central to Biden's economic agenda, would help fund road, bridge, airport, school and other construction projects.It passed the Senate last month with Democratic and Republican support.Earlier on Sunday, Pelosi said she would not bring the legislation to a vote until she was sure it would pass and expressed confidence at its prospects.She has, however, not yet set a date to bring to the floor a larger, $3.5 trillion social welfare and climate bill - the cost of which has divided Democrats and is still under negotiation.Pelosi did say Sunday it was, quote, 'self evident' that the larger spending bill might shrink in size.Democrats also have not yet agreed on timing of the two measures.Some progressive lawmakers insist the $1 trillion infrastructure bill be held back until the bigger one is ready.While moderates want it enacted whatever the progress on the larger package.All this - as Congress fast approaches the Thursday deadline to continue funding federal agencies - or face the second partial government shutdown in three years.

  • Japan prosecutors close case against American in Ghosn pay

    Japanese prosecutors demanded two years in prison for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and accused him of joining a “conspiracy” to pay his former boss Carlos Ghosn illicitly in closing arguments Wednesday in a yearlong trial. “That unpaid compensation existed is clear,” prosecutor Yukio Kawasaki told the Tokyo District Court, reading briskly from a thick document. Kelly, a 30-year veteran at the Japanese automaker, was living in the U.S. when he was arrested in November 2018 upon returning to Japan to attend a meeting.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Falling

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), are trading lower amid continued volatility due to Evergrande concerns. Multiple analysts reportedly lowered China GDP forecasts. Shares of large technology companies are also trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes

  • Microsoft to allow Epic Games, Amazon storefronts on its app store

    The Redmond, Washington-based company also said it would not take a cut from app developers' revenue, when the apps manage their own in-app payment systems. "Microsoft is again leading the industry forward with Windows, now an open platform with an open store," Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney tweeted.

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • 3 Trump associates, including a Marvel exec, tried to get the Department of Veterans Affairs to sell vets' medical records for profit, docs say

    The trio, who were based out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, discussed selling the data with Johnson & Johnson and Apple in 2017, new emails show.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • Trump exploded at Melania over her infamous 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket, former top aide says in book

    "What the hell were you thinking?" Trump said to Melania and her then-aide Stephanie Grisham after they returned from the Texas-Mexico border.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham calls Jared Kushner 'Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit': book

    Grisham reportedly said that she noticed the increasing influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in the White House.

  • MAGA Fan Behind Arizona Audit Crushes Yet Another Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theory

    Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan says a memo circulating in right-wing media isn't from him.