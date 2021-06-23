Russia tightens COVID-19 restrictions as deaths spike in major cities

FILE PHOTO: Hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Deaths related to COVID-19 spiked in Russia's major cities on Wednesday amid a surge in new cases that authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant, and restrictions seeking to curb the virus' spread were strengthened.

Desperate to speed up Russia's sluggish vaccination campaign, Moscow and several Russian regions have resorted to tough measures to encourage people to get shots, including threats of loss of earnings and dismissal.

Russia's coronavirus task force reported 548 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the most confirmed in a single day since February, with 88 in Moscow and 93 in St Petersburg respectively, a record in both cities.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 90% of newly detected cases were being registered as the more contagious Delta variant and that Moscow's healthcare system was now operating "close to its capacity".

This week Sobyanin ordered bars and restaurants in the capital to serve people only if they have been vaccinated or have had an infection indicating immunity. Unvaccinated people are to be refused non-emergency hospital treatment.

People will be required to present a QR-code showing they have either been vaccinated, had a confirmed COVID-19 infection within the past six months, or tested negative within the last three days.

The use of QR-codes could be extended to public transport in the Moscow region from July, TASS reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova urged other regions to follow Moscow's lead in banning mass events with more than 500 people, RIA news agency reported.

St Petersburg is hosting a Euro 2020 soccer championship match later on Wednesday and is due to stage a quarter final on July 2, with 50% capacity allowed in a stadium that would usually hold 68,000 people.

The authorities' inoculation push has spawned a thriving black market in fake vaccination certificates.

Internet giant Yandex on Wednesday said it was organising vaccination for its delivery drivers and couriers at seven sites around Moscow.

Russia reported 17,594 new infections on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov/Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California triplets celebrate major milestone

    The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are preparing to deliver a trio of babies over the next four months.

  • How to Tell If It's Safe to Swim in Your Local Lake, River, or Freshwater Pond

    Before you take the plunge, know that low-hanging branches, underwater currents, and lurking debris can be hidden dangers.

  • Fact check: Post misleads on effectiveness of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in older adults

    A post online from anti-vaccination group Physicians for Informed Consent claims J&J COVID-19 vaccine ineffective in older adults. This is false.

  • UK starts talks to join £9tn Trans-Pacific partnership

    The CPTPP currently includes some of the world's biggest economies across Asia-Pacific and the Americas in a move the government says will give exporters and services firms better access.

  • Missouri public defender system expects funding increase to aid massive caseloads

    Last year, the trial division received 55,548 cases. That was in addition to 29,154 cases from past years that were carried forward.

  • GAO says Pentagon should give Congress future dangerous "forever chemical" cleanup estimates

    The Government Accountability Office said in a new report this month that the Department of Defense should disclose to Congress how much it expects future "forever chemicals" cleanup efforts near military installations will cost because the price "will likely increase significantly."Why it matters: Though the Pentagon has estimated that cleaning up the durable and toxic chemicals will require around $2.1 billion, it has never included the cost information in its annual environmental reports to C

  • First They Lace Up Their Skates. Then They Fight Terrorism.

    KARACHI, Pakistan — Syeda Aiman has learned to shoot while she skates. She isn’t a hockey player, but an officer on a counterterrorism unit in Pakistan. The 20-member unit carries out counterterrorism surveillance and community policing on in-line skates. It also has an equal number of male and female officers. Both facts are rarities in this city of at least 15 million, where the roads are crumbling and nearly every institution is male-dominated. Police officials say the unit, which first appea

  • Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accuses the TV pastor of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. It calls for refunds to people who paid money or gave contributions to obtain a product known as Silver Solution in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The settlement also prohibits Bakker and Morningside Church Productions Inc. from advertising or selling Silver Solution “to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness.”

  • Spain High Court allows John McAfee's extradition to the U.S

    MADRID (Reuters) -The Spanish High Court has authorised the extradition of John McAfee, an antivirus software creator, to the United States where he faces tax evasion charges, a court document released on Wednesday showed. McAfee, 75, who was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020, said during an extradition hearing this month that the accusations against him were politically motivated.

  • UN Afghan envoy Deborah Lyons alarmed at Taliban gains

    The insurgents are lining up to seize key cities once foreign troops leave, the UN envoy warns.

  • Apple Daily: Hong Kong pro-democracy paper announces closure

    The tabloid's closure, days after its assets were frozen, is a blow to media freedom in Hong Kong.

  • Texas man who ran child obscenity website given 40-year prison sentence

    A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of running a website that published materials depicting sexual abuse against children.

  • Federal student loan interest rate set to rise July 1

    Families have until June 30 to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

  • Crimea: Where is the disputed region and why is it so controversial?

    Black Sea has been site of several skirmishes since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014

  • Bodies of two young girls found in South Florida canal within hours of each other

    Authorities not yet aware if two discoveries are related

  • 'Redneck Rave' party ends with 48 charged and one impaled with a log

    A five-day party in Kentucky ended in 14 arrests and 48 people charged with drug and alcohol, traffic, and assault-related offenses over their participation in what was billed as an occasion of “mud, music, and mayhem.”

  • Chilean scientists repurpose CO2 monitors to stop COVID spread indoors

    Chilean researchers have repurposed a carbon dioxide detector model to warn of the risk of contracting COVID-19 in enclosed spaces. The prototype measures air pollution which, in a room with people, would include the coronavirus if anyone was infected since it is known to circulate via exhaled vapor. The monitor, developed by the University of Chile's Center for Mathematical Modeling and Center of Excellence in Astrophysics and Technologies Related, is already being tested in university campuses in the South American country.

  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to expand police search powers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Police do not have unlimited authority to enter a home without a warrant when pursuing a person suspected of a minor crime, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a case involving a California motorist chased home by an officer for honking his horn while listening to music. By declining to endorse a broad interpretation of police power, the justices handed a victory to the driver, Arthur Lange, who is challenging his conviction of driving under the influence after the California highway patrol officer entered his garage without a warrant and performed a sobriety test. The court, in a 9-0 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan, sent the case back to the California Court of Appeals.

  • Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID: 'We will be the canary'

    As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. The hope among some health leaders is that the rest of the U.S. might at least learn something from Missouri's plight. “If people elsewhere in the country are looking to us and saying, ‘No thanks' and they are getting vaccinated, that is good," said Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Springfield, which has been inundated with COVID-19 patients as the variant first identified in India rips through the largely non-immunized community.

  • Massive pile of dead mayflies coats Pennsylvania bridge, video shows. What happened?

    While the sight may be less than pleasant, it’s actually a good sign.