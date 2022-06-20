Russia Tightens Gas Grip as It Rejects Extra Ukraine Transit
(Bloomberg) -- Russia again tightened its grip on Europe’s natural gas supply, rejecting an offer from Ukraine to book more transit capacity to compensate for reduced flows through a key pipeline to Germany.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine
US Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap
Russia’s Gazprom PJSC opted not to reserve extra space to ship gas to Europe through Ukrainian pipelines for July at an auction on Monday, booking results show. It’s another sign that supplies from Moscow may remain curbed for longer after the nation cut fuel shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline, its biggest gas route to the European Union, to just 40% of its capacity.
The squeeze caused gas prices to surge, adding pressure to EU member states already battling with surging inflation. Germany has called Russia’s supply cuts “politically motivated” and not due to technical issues, as Gazprom stated.
Read also: Gas Rationing Gets Closer for Europe as Putin Squeezes Supplies
Gas supply next month could be even tighter as the Nord Stream pipeline is scheduled for a complete shutdown for several days due to annual works. Ukraine has on numerous occasions called for Gazprom to increase flows via the Sudzha cross-border point between the countries to ramp up supply to Europe. The Russian company can still book additional space via that route through daily capacity auctions, an option it hasn’t used so far this month.
Gazprom declined to comment on auction results, while the Ukrainian gas grid called that a political move.
It’s “an additional argument proving that actually Gazprom and the Kremlin are using gas as a weapon against Ukraine and mainly against Europe,” Sergiy Makogon, head of Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator, said by phone on Monday. “We can significantly increase transit.”
Gazprom can supply 77.2 million cubic meters of gas per day via Sudzha under its transit contract with Ukraine but it’s keeping flows at about 42 million cubic meters. At the auction on Monday, Ukraine’s first monthly one since the invasion in February, Kyiv offered an additional daily capacity of 15 million cubic meters for July.
Extra volumes sent via Sudzha, including the offered pipeline space, could have replaced half of the lost Nord Stream capacity, which is about 100 million cubic meters per day.
Another point between the countries, Sokhranivka, was put out of service by the Ukrainian grid last month amid fighting in the eastern part of the country. The operator still has no access to it, and doesn’t “have any understanding on what’s happening there,” Makogon said.
(Updates with Ukraine gas grid comments in sixth paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Sheryl Sandberg’s Wedding Expenses Are the Least of Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Problems
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.