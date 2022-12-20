Russia to trade advanced military tech for Iranian drones

“In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security — we must expose that deal,” Wallace said during a speech in the House of Commons.

The minister didn’t specify further details regarding the types of military components Moscow was preparing to hand over.

“Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers,” Wallace added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has received a new batch of 250 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran, which Moscow uses to attack Ukraine’s power grid. The latest such attack took place on Dec. 19, plunging much of Kyiv into a blackout.

