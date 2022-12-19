Russia to train Belarusian pilots on aircrafts within special combat unit Putin

In Minsk, Russian and Belarusian dictators, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, discussed joint production of new military equipment and training of Belarusian military pilots by Russians.

Source: Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Minsk, broadcasted by Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC TV.

Details: Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, and Vladimir Putin, the president of the Russian Federation, are having meetings in Minsk and giving press conferences between the talks.

Belarus will start chairing the Collective Security Treaty Organization on 1 January, Putin said.

Joint military planning is being conducted between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, the Russian-Belarusian regional grouping of troops is operating, measures are currently being taken to coordinate the combat of units and military units on the territory of Belarus, and "a unified air defence system has been created and is on combat duty," Russian president emphasised.

Quote: "We agreed to continue jointly to take all necessary measures to reliably ensure the security of our two countries. To give priority attention to the training of the troops, to increase their combat readiness, combat capacity, and to continue the practice of regular joint exercises and other measures of operational and combat training.

To carry out mutual supplies of requested weapons and jointly engage in production of new military equipment.

I consider it possible to continue and implement the proposals of the President of Belarus to train the crews of combat aircraft of the army of Belarus, which have already been converted for the possible use of air-based ammunition with a special combat unit."

Details: Putin said that "this form of cooperation is not our invention," since the USA has been conducting similar measures with NATO allies for decades, and the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus allegedly do it because of the "tense situation on the external borders of the Union State."

