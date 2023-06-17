Russia’s transformation into a wholly-owned subsidiary of China is now complete

Seizure of foreign assets and stiff tax rises will make Putin's Russia a ‘pariah’ state - Getty Images Europe

Its invasion of Ukraine spectacularly failed in its objective of taking Kyiv in a matter of days. Its battered army is taking huge casualties along a front line that stretches for hundreds of miles.

And it has lost its market for oil and gas in Europe while failing to hold its economies to ransom. You might imagine that things could not get much worse for Russia, and yet as it turns out you would be wrong. There is no situation so bad that Vladimir Putin and his cronies in the Kremlin can’t make it a little bit worse.

With his seizure of foreign assets this week, and with stiff tax rises on the businesses that remain, Russia will now be a pariah state – closed to any foreign investment.

The Russian economy may never recover from this war, at least until there is meaningful regime change. Until then, it seems condemned to be a poor, corrupt state that’s only means of survival is as a mining base for China.

It is a dismal fate, and a far cry from the hopes when communism collapsed two decades ago.

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is quite rightly dominating headlines.

It remains to be seen over the course of the summer how much ground Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces can recapture, and whether Russia’s exhausted troops can hold their lines, or will collapse in the face of a sustained assault.

And yet far behind the front-lines, there is also an economic war under way. And it is defeating Putin, regardless of what happens on the battlefield.

Russia's isolation will increase its dependence on China leaving it open to exploitation by the latter - SPUTNIK/REUTERS

We learned recently that the Kremlin has signed a secret order that will allow officials to seize the assets of “naughty” Western companies at cut price rates and is considering fully nationalising some of them as well.

The remaining European and American companies that stayed on in Russia after the war – such as the tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris, Unilever, or the brewer Heineken – may soon be in for a huge shock.

Their assets may be vulnerable to being taken into state control, or shared out among the same group of cronies that have always been the core beneficiaries of Putin’s gangster state.

In this scenario, factories, warehouses and distribution networks would all be completely lost. And, as if that were not bad enough, those businesses that escape expropriation face potentially huge tax rises as the government also starts planning a raid on the corporate sector.

There has never been a worse time to be trying to do business with Russia.

In its desperation, the Kremlin may think this is the smart thing to do. It may well be the only option it has left to finance an increasingly expensive war.

But there are two long-term problems. The first is that it renders the country uninvestable for any foreign company. Expropriation has only ever been attempted by the most desperate regimes, and typically has catastrophic consequences.

President Mugabe expropriated farmland and mines in Zimbabwe, and destroyed what little remained of what was once one of Africa’s most prosperous economies.

In the 1930s, Mexico was a leading oil producer, but after the major oil company assets were seized it was frozen out of global markets, exports halved, and Nazi Germany ended up as its only major customer.

The story always plays out in the same way, and it is always the country that seizes private property that comes off worse.

Even worse, Russia will lose what little access to the rest of the global economy it still has.

Cut off from the rest of the world, and starved of foreign investment, it won’t be able to mobilise either the money or the expertise it will need to rebuild itself even after the war is over.

It is a sorry end for a country that once promised so much.

Only two decades ago, Russia was one of the so-called BRICs – made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China – that fund managers and investment bankers were convinced would dominate the first half of the 21st century.

The performance of the other three countries may have been mixed, to put it mildly, but they have all grown and developed, and China and India, whatever their flaws, are both vastly wealthier than they were twenty years ago.

By contrast Putin’s Russia has been a dismal failure.

In reality, it does not make much difference any more what the outcome of the war is.

Even if there is a negotiated settlement with Ukraine, Russia no longer has any hope of getting back to normal in the near future. Once assets are taken without compensation, no one will ever want to invest in the country soon, and even if they did their shareholders may not allow them.

There is little chance, either, that Russia will produce any significant companies of its own, outside of the energy and minerals sectors.

There is only one fate that awaits it.

Russia will become an exploit for the Chinese economy, and since Beijing will be the only buyer for its raw materials it won’t even get a very good price.

It will be dirt-poor, chaotic, and under-developed – think Argentina, but with a rubbish football team and lots of snow. It is a cruel outcome, but exactly what Putin has now condemned his country to.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.