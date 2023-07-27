Russia tried to wipe out a Ukrainian air base that's crucial to its ability to launch the Storm Shadow missile

Ukrainian servicemen in front of SU-24 and SU-27 planes at Starokostyantyniv military airbase on October 12, 2018. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia fired a barrage of missiles at a key Ukrainian air base on Wednesday, per official sources.

Many were shot down, but some damage was done at the base, which houses Ukraine's Su-24 jets.

The jets are believed to be the only ones that can carry the UK-supplied Storm Shadow missile.

Russia aimed a barrage of cruise missiles and exploding drones at a key Ukrainian air base overnight on Wednesday, in an apparent attempt to ground the planes that carry Ukraine's Storm Shadow missiles, according to reports.

Yuriy Inhat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force Command, said on Telegram that Russia had unleashed a massive barrage towards the Starokostiantyniv air base in Khmelnytskyi, in western Ukraine.

In total, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 36 cruise missiles, Inhat said in his post. Later on television, he added that several Shahed-136 "suicide" drones aimed at the base were also destroyed, according to Ukrainian state outlet Suspilne.

However, some damage was inflicted at the base by four Kinzhal missiles air-launched from MiG-31K jets, Inhat said, without giving further details. Insider was unable to independently verify the report.

The extent of the damage is a crucial question. Starokostiantyniv is, according to Forbes, the base for the only regiment that flies the Su-24 aircraft that carry the UK-supplied Storm Shadow missile.

A major strike could potentially take out what is believed to be Ukraine's only current means of air-launching the missile, likely massively curtailing Ukraine's ability to strike far beyond the front lines.

The Storm Shadow, also known as the SCALP, has been touted as a game-changer for Ukraine's counteroffensive, given its evasive abilities, precise targeting, and its 155-mile range.

Although Ukraine has not revealed the targets it has hit with the missile, several strikes deep within Russian-held territory — not easy to hit any other way — have been attributed to the missile.

Russian military blogger Rybar claimed that four Storm Shadows struck targets in Crimea on Monday, including a major Russian military vehicle repair depot.

Insider was unable to verify the claim, although local authorities did announce an evacuation of the area.

