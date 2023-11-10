Russia tries to advance on 7 fronts, 59 combat clashes in total

The Russian army tried to advance on seven fronts, and 59 combat clashes took place over the last day,

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 November

Quote: "59 combat clashes took place during the day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile strike and 46 air strikes, carried out 36 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Over the course of the day, aircraft of the Defence Forces launched 11 attacks on the areas where enemy manpower, armament and military equipment were concentrated. Also, five Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile were destroyed by the air defence.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck eight artillery systems, one command post, three areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, one air defence system and four radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Novoiehorivka and Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by Russian invaders near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted assault operations east of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and south of Tonenke (Donetsk Oblast), where the Defence Forces repelled 21 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian invaders, supported by aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted assault operations near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue conducting the offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and exhausting the Russians along the contact line.

Support UP or become our patron!