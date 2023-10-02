Russia tries to regain its position near Andriiivka but does not succeed – General Staff report

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position near Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast) over the course of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 October

Details: On the same front, the Russians also carried out airstrikes near Klishchiivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front and assault operations on the Bakhmut front, causing losses in manpower and equipment to the Russian forces and exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

A total of 22 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russians launched 5 missile- and 39 airstrikes and carried out 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded. No sign of the Russian forces forming new offensive units in this area. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas. They continue the shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Stepok in Sumy Oblast. More than 25 settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Ivanivka and Cherneshchyna (Kharkiv Oblast). More than 10 settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Zarichne, Spirne, and Lyman (Donetsk Oblast). Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novosadove, Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by artillery and mortar shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position east of Stepove, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled six attacks near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. They also repelled Russian attacks near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast). About 10 settlements came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Staromaiorske and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out airstrikes near Urozhaine, Staromaiorske and Novodarivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Mykolaivka in Kherson Oblast. More than 15 settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

The General Staff reported that during the day the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 11 strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and one more on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, a control post and two Russian artillery pieces.

