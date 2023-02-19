Russia tries to undermine Bidens visit to Europe with nuclear blackmail

Russia is trying to use nuclear blackmail to prevent US President Joe Biden's visit to Europe, scheduled for February 20-22, as well as to weaken international support for Ukraine.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Defence Intelligence reports that large-scale exercises of strategic nuclear forces are starting in Russia. Currently, the preparation of units of the strategic nuclear forces for the launch of sea and land-based ballistic missiles, as well as air-based cruise missiles, has been confirmed.

In addition, Russian army tested Monolith, a centralised combat control system, within preparations for the exercises.

In particular, the combat control channels were checked, the units and assets of the strategic nuclear forces were put on the highest levels of combat readiness, the crew of the missile submarine cruiser of strategic purpose was given a combat order to enter the launch area, and the 24-hour combat readiness of the strategic nuclear forces is maintained.

An auxiliary control point of the long-range aviation command has also been deployed at the air base in Tambov.

Defence Intelligence Quote: "Such actions of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation, are aimed at, among other things, to hinder Joe Biden's visit to Europe, which is scheduled for 20-22 February, using blunt nuclear blackmail and to weaken international support for Ukraine."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!