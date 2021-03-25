Russia trolls Suez Canal with northern 'alternative'

Benzinga

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 29 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD): Bought 78,761 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. Pinduoduo stock closed 8.73% lower at $124.18 on Wednesday and was further down 0.66% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $33.90. See Also: Why Pinduoduo Could Be 'Primary Beneficiary' Of Alibaba's China Regulatory Misfortunes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 7,698 shares of the e-commerce giant, representing about 0.6158% of the ETF. Amazon stock closed 1.61% lower at $3087.07 on Wednesday and was marginally down in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $3552.25 and low of $1885.78. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKK): Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 76,400 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about .056% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 5.61% lower at $67.01 on Wednesday and surged 0.73% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 2,160 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0006% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 1.08% lower at $28.33 on Wednesday and surged 1.08% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Ionis Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: IONS): Bought 310,023 shares representing about 0.15% of the ETF. The biotechnology company specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. Ionis stock closed 0.71% lower at $43.28 on Wednesday and were down 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $64.37 and low of $42.36. Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS): Bought 54,101 shares in the protein engineering company, representing about 0.0126% of the ETF. Codexis stock closed 7.47% lower at $20.31 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $29.56 and low of $9.33. See also: Best Online Stock Brokers Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 154,223 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0663% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 7.13% lower at $38.97 on Wednesday and surged 2.7% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD): Bought 81,400 shares of the personalized healthtech company, representing about 0.0349% of the ETF. Accolade stock closed 9.35% lower at $38.10 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $65.25 and low of $28.69. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 84,877 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.1237% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 7.3% lower at $314.96 on Wednesday and surged X% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 165,604 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0982% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 5.44% lower at $133.22 on Wednesday and were up 0.23% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 260,400 shares of video game software development company, representing about 0.1117% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 4.61% lower at $92.71 on Wednesday and surged 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 178,400 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.16%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 8.83% lower at $197.50 on Wednesday and were further down 0.56% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 106,512 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0401% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 8.51% lower at $80.85 on Wednesday and surged 1.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 1,209,900 shares of big data analytics company, representing about 0.125% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 5.93% lower at $21.88 on Wednesday and surged 0.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 136,815 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.0521% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 5.98% lower at $81.98 on Wednesday and were up 6.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 298,583 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 5.09% lower at $20.89 on Wednesday and surged 2.25% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 108,183 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0448% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 0.53% lower at $90.69 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $51.87. LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 4,684 shares of online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.0045% of the ETF. LendingTree stock closed 7.31% lower at $204.68 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $135.72. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 410,319 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1429% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 5.09% lower at $76.81 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $45.91. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 172,865 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 3.9% lower at $234.27 on Wednesday and surged 0.34% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.40. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ): Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 733,313 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.2333% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed flat at $10.15 on Wednesday and surged 4.33% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ: RAVN): Bought XXX shares of the maker of agricultural tools such as GPS, field computers, assisted-steering systems, and others, representing about 0.0278% of the ETF. Raven stock closed 4.85% lower at $31.80 on Wednesday and were down 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45.11 and low of $17.56. One (NYSE: AONE): Bought 132,800 shares in the special purpose acquisition company, representing about 0.049% of the ETF. One stock closed 1.27% lower at $11.7 on Wednesday and surged 0.85% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $15.10 and low of $9.70. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG): Sold 11,404 shares of maker of robotic equipment for minimal invasive surgery, representing about 0.2552% of the ETF. Intuitive stock closed marginally higher at $711.07 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $826.81 and low of $397.01. Komatsu Ltd (OTC: KMTUY): Sold 18,300 shares of the diversified equipment maker, representing about 0.0173% of the ETF. Komatsu stock closed 0.79% lower at $30.22 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $32.30 and low of $14.67. AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV): Sold 6,957 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor, representing about 0.0252% of the ETF. AroVironment stock closed 1.46% lower at $112.04 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $143.72 and low of $51.26. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD): Bought 167,277 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.3153% of the ETF. Pinduoduo stock closed 8.73% lower at $124.18 on Wednesday and were further down 0.66% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $33.90. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Sold 35,268 shares of the social media giant, representing about 0.1469% of the ETF. Facebook stock closed 2.92% lower at $282.14 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $304.67 and low of $150.83. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI): Sold 36,796 shares of banking and loan company, representing about 0.0740% of the ETF. Silvergate stock closed 10.24% lower at $127.21 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $187.86 and low of $8.11.