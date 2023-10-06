Russia will try to cripple Ukraine’s power grid again this winter — Zelenskyy

Kyiv is well aware of the danger posed by Moscow resuming its campaign of air strikes on Ukraine’s power grid and energy infrastructure in the coming winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Oct. 6 evening address.

The president said that Russian leadership is prone to repeating its mistakes, noting that the Kremlin failed to induce a country-wide blackout in Ukraine last year.

“The current Russian leadership always does what it has done before,” said Zelenskyy.

“They repeat all their mistakes. They repeat all their evil deeds. And when they fail, they think that they have not done enough harm to succeed. Such is their twisted logic. But we must take this into account.”

“This winter, Russian terrorists will again try to destroy our power system. They are incapable of accepting the idea that they will never subdue Ukraine. However, they will try to deliver more strikes and [make] more attempts to bypass our defenses.”

Zelenskyy stressed that local authorities must focus to ensure Ukraine is ready for the coming heating season, which usually begins in mid-to-late October.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine