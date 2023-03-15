Russia to try to salvage wrecked US drone; Poland says deal near for fighter jets: Live Ukraine war updates

Russia will attempt to retrieve the wreckage of the American MQ-9 drone that crashed into the Black Sea in order to study it, a top official said Wednesday.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, told Rossiya-1 TV that he was not certain the drone could be extricated.

"I hope, of course, for success," he said. "The Americans keep saying that they are not participating in hostilities. This is yet another confirmation that they are directly involved in these events, in the war."

Two Russian SU-27 fighters conducted an intercept of the MQ-9 drone Tuesday that demonstrated the pilots' "lack of competence," according to a statement from U.S. European Command. One of the fighters clipped the propeller of the drone, forcing U.S. operators to bring it down in international waters.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said Russian pilots have intercepted U.S. warplanes in recent weeks but not in such a "reckless" manner.

A Russian fighter jet collided with an unmanned U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone, sending it into the Black Sea.

Developments:

►The U.K. defense ministry says British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace. The Russian plane did not enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member.

►Ukraine's 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-24 supersonic tactical bomber near Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, the brigade's spokeswoman Iryna Rybakova said Wednesday.

Poland says several nations ready to help provide fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland has received "clear declarations" from several countries willing to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said Wednesday. Bloomberg and Russia's state-run Tass, reporting on a press conference in Warsaw, said Muller did not name specific countries.

"We will announce the details in due time. These decisions are being made by a group of several countries," he said. "Although we have clear declarations as to which countries these will be, we have agreed that they will announce their decisions in accordance with their procedures."

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw could transfer a "limited number" of Soviet-era jets to Ukraine within four to six weeks if a coalition of allies could agree on the terms. Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad has expressed support for a joint delivery of MiG-29s with Poland. President Joe Biden thus far has declined to provide the jets amid concerns it would expand the war.

