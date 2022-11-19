Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv region
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine are partly designed to exhaust Ukraine's supplies of air defenses, something Moscow hopes would allow its forces to achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.

"They're really trying to overwhelm and exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems," Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense for policy, told reporters during a trip to the Middle East.

"We know what the Russian theory of victory is, and we're committed to making sure that's not going to work by making sure that the Ukrainians get what they need to keep their air defenses viable."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: New Putin missile attacks prompt fresh power outage fears

    Moscow’s forces home in on energy infrastructure as winter starts to bite

  • COP27: Africa's dash for gas sparks debate at climate summit in Egypt

    The continent's resources are at the heart of a debate about balancing growth with slowing warming.

  • U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico

    The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor products and services made by Chinese firms into the final version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the report said. The measure would broaden provisions in Section 889 that already prohibit government agencies from doing business with Chinese telecommunications companies or contractors who use their technologies, according to Politico. Schumer and Cornyn got their proposal added to the Senate NDAA last month in the October managers package and are now working to convince their colleagues, the report added.

  • German Firms Eye US Investments Amid High Energy Costs at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- German companies facing soaring energy costs see the US as the most attractive global investment destination, a survey showed.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsLower energy p

  • China pushes back on FBI claims of Chinese 'police stations' in U.S.

    China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday that it was "outrageous" that the Chinese government would attempt to set up a police presence in the United States, saying it "violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes."

  • Kadyrov strengthens his forces’ power in occupied Donbas

    The self-proclaimed “head of the Chechen Republic” Ramzan Kadyrov is strengthening the power of the Chechens in the temporarily occupied Donbas, the Center of National Resistance reported on Nov. 18.

  • Armed Forces enter front line on right bank of Dnipro in counter-offensive, liberating almost 200 settlements

    Ukrainian forces have already established a front line along the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and have liberated nearly 200 settlements, Oleksiy Hromov, a senior General Staff official, said during a briefing on Nov. 17.

  • Russia fires cruise missiles with nuclear warhead simulator at Ukraine

    One of the two cruise missiles shot down over Kyiv on 17 November was equipped with a simulator of a nuclear warhead, writes Defense Express. Source: Defense Express with reference to its own sources Details: According to confidential sources, it was a Kh-55 cruise missile, which instead of a warhead had a block "bolted on" that acted as a simulator of a nuclear warhead.

  • FBI director 'very concerned' by Chinese 'police stations' in U.S

    The United States is deeply concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorized 'police stations' in U.S. cities to possibly pursue influence operations, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York. The report said the stations were an extension of Beijing's efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives abroad to return to China to face criminal charges.

  • Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments

    "Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" former president asks in speech at Mar-a-Lago after appointment of special counsel to continue Trump investigation.

  • Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."

  • Twitter loses payroll department, other financial employees as part of mass resignation under Elon Musk

    Entire departments crucial to the day-to-day operation of Twitter were part of a large scale employee resignation on Thursday.

  • "Pirates of the Kherson Sea": how Special Operations Forces crossed the river bottom to reach occupiers of a village

    The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine have shared a story about a special operation on liberating a settlement in Kherson Oblast together with the International Legion. Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces Details: The occupiers made a stronghold from captured houses of local residents in a village in Kherson Oblast.

  • Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies

    Raskin talks about Trump's suspected state of mind on Jan. 6 after testimony from Robert Engle, a Secret Service agent with Trump that day.

  • Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the leading candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Donald Trump was an "illegitimate" president.

  • Russian air defenses not as effective as Moscow claims, Ukrainian Air Force says

    Russian air defense systems are not as effective as the Russian Defense Ministry claims them to be, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said during a briefing on Nov. 17.

  • There's More Devastating Brittney Griner News

    WNBA star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in Russia’s Mordovia region, Reuters reported Thursday.

  • If Russia does not withdraw from Ukraine, war will have to end in negotiations, White House says

    White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said negotiations would be “the right way to end the war in Ukraine,” unless Russia withdraws its troops, journalist Sasha Ingber reported via Twitter on Nov. 18.

  • Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyNearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship.A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.Gulagu.net, founded by Vladimir Osechkin, reports that the final straw appears to have been the bruta

  • Republicans on House Judiciary panel focus on first White House target

    As Rep. Jim Jordan prepares to take the gavel on the House Judiciary Committee, he's asking the White House for testimony and documents about what he has called "anti-parent directives."