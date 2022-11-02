Russia trying to get weapons from Iran, North Korea, China has not helped Kremlin, says Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder

He also noted that Moscow will try to get more drones and surface-to-surface missiles from Iran to use to attack Ukraine.

"If we see Russia employing such capabilities on the battlefield, we'll certainly do what we can to illuminate that," Ryder added.

At the same time, according to him, the United States has no indications that China has provided any military assistance to Russia.

Earlier, U.S. news channel CNN reported that Tehran also intends to supply the Kremlin regime with 1,000 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles for the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Iranian authorities – despite there being ample evidence of Iran’s military cooperation with Moscow – continue to deny supplying weapons to Russia.

