Russia and Turkey broker ceasefire in Syria's Idlib - Russian news agencies

MOSCOW, June 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey have brokered a complete ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province between Syrian government forces and rebels, Russian news agencies cited the Russian military as saying on Wednesday.

The Russian military said the ceasefire applied to the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone and had led to a significant reduction in violence on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

They did not say how long the ceasefire would last. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Andrew Osborn)