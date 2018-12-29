Russia, Turkey discuss coordination in Syria after U.S. withdrawal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends news conference after talks on forming a constitutional committee in Syria, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign and defense ministers from Russia and Turkey discussed coordination between their forces in Syria after the United States' decision to withdraw troops from the Arab republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

"Today, an understanding was reached on how military representatives of Russia and Turkey will continue coordinating their steps "on the ground" under new conditions with a view to the ultimate eradication of the terrorist threat in the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov said.

In an abrupt policy shift, Trump has said that Washington would withdraw roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, upending a pillar of American policy in the Middle East and alarming U.S. allies.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by David Evans)