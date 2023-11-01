Russia turning to effective drone use in bid to get past Ukraine’s growing air defense

Russian “Lancet” drones are recognized as one of the most potent recent additions to Russia’s arsenal as it seeks to get past Ukraine’s increasingly effective air defense, the UK Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 1.

These Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are designed to initially surveil enemy territory, await target identification, before approaching and engaging the identified targets.

Lancet drones are reportedly manufactured by the Russian company ZALA Aero Group. ZALA also produces a small UAV known as the Orlan-10, often deployed alongside the Lancet for target identification.

Russia primarily deploys Lancet drones for high-priority target strikes, said the report. For this reason, UAVs are becoming increasingly prevalent in Ukrainian artillery reconnaissance and strike operations.

Intelligence reports note that Russia initially employed UAVs for reconnaissance purposes, but due to their offensive capabilities, the Lancet has evolved into a new development that has shifted Russia’s strategy in this category of weaponry.

Ukraine has also achieved success in producing small UAVs, UK intelligence noted.

Russian forces have begun using a new version of the kamikaze drone Lancet, named “Izdeliye-53,” capable of autonomously identifying targets, reported U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Analysts suggest that the Russian command may believe that more kamikaze drones will help Russian forces overcome Ukrainian air defenses.

In July, Russian media featured a story on the increased production of Lancet drones. Propagandists placed stands with drones near columns with mirrors, creating the impression of a larger quantity of Lancet drones than actually existed.

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Russia is indeed ramping up Lancet drone production, but is inflating the data on actual production volumes.

