Russia And Ukraine Begin Negotiations

Akbar Shahid Ahmed
·1 min read

Officials from Ukraine started negotiations with Russian counterparts to try and halt the Russians’ punishing invasion of their country on Monday, CNN and The New York Times reported.

The talks began just after 1 p.m. Ukraine time, CNN reported. Several high-ranking Ukrainian officials, but not President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are attending the talks held at a confidential location in Belarus.

Zelenskyy’s office said Ukraine would demand an immediate cease-fire, but the president expressed little hope that the talks would bring an end to the fighting.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei greeted the delegations.

“President Lukashenko sincerely hopes that, during today’s talks, it will be possible to find solutions to all the questions of this crisis. All Belarusians are praying for this,” Makei said.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a broad offensive against Ukrainian borders and cities on Thursday, at least 352 Ukrainians have died, according to the government in Kyiv, and tens of thousands have fled the country. On Friday night local time, a spokesperson for Zelenskyy said the Russian and Ukrainian sides were “holding consultations” on diplomacy to achieve a cease-fire.

The Russians spent much of the weekend pummeling Kyiv and advancing toward the city, which is home to more than 2 million people.

The U.S. and allied governments have supported Ukraine with aid and military equipment and are blaming Putin for the violence ― but have been clear they do not intend to fight Russia on Ukrainian soil. On Friday, the Biden administration, Britain and the European Union imposed sanctions on Putin in the latest step in their effort to pressure him to end the assault.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Liza Hearon contributed to this story.

Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace talks between two countries at the Gomel region, which borders both sides to the conflict in Belarus on Feb. 28, 2022. P (Photo: Foreign Ministry of Belarus / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace talks between two countries at the Gomel region, which borders both sides to the conflict in Belarus on Feb. 28, 2022. P (Photo: Foreign Ministry of Belarus / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

    U.S.-listed satellite communications firm Viasat Inc said on Monday it was investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage in its residential broadband services in Ukraine and other European countries. Viasat said a third-party cybersecurity firm was looking into the causes of an outage in recent days across its KA-SAT network, which provides high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe and Mediterranean markets. The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported on Monday.

  • Live coverage - Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

    Delegations from Kyiv and the Kremlin are meeting near the border between Ukraine and Belarus for peace talks on Monday, one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's nuclear defense systems be put on higher alert.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday also asked for his nation to be admitted to the European Union as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth day.His request comes as Read The Hill's complete...

  • Ukraine and Russia to hold talks Monday

    Video from Russian news agency RIA Novosti showed the arrival of a Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine has agreed to talks with Moscow, but it's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough. (Feb. 28)

  • Vladimir Putin put Russia on nuclear alert 'after comments by Liz Truss'

    'I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary.'

  • Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance

    Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance on key cities, at least for now, while a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the border with Belarus on Monday for talks with Russian officials, though prospects looked uncertain at best. European Union defense ministers were also to meet, to discuss how to get weaponry they have pledged into Ukraine. Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the ruble plummeting, leading Russians to line up at banks and ATMs.

  • German revellers swap Carnival parade for anti-war rally

    Germans in Cologne swapped their traditional Carnival festivities for an anti-war rally on Monday that featured parade floats lampooning Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The Cologne Carnival parade, at which clubs traditionally poke fun at Germany's politicians with colourful floats, was cancelled last week in favour of a "peace demonstration" after Russia invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two. Carnival is hugely popular in parts of western Germany, especially in Rhineland cities such as Cologne and Duesseldorf, where festivities peak on Shrove Monday - or "Rose Monday" - with tens of thousands attending street parades featuring comical or satirical floats.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: EU announces new steps to help Ukraine, punish Putin

    The European Union said it would provide weapons to Ukraine and ban state-owned media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik.

  • UN: More than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine after Russian invasion

    More than half a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Twitter Monday, warning that the number is expected to steadily rise. What they're saying: "The governments and people of those [neighboring] countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.Get market news worthy

  • Theodore Decker: Support for Ukraine means support for a free world, protesters say

    About 200 protesters gathered Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse to protest Russia's attack on Ukraine, and to warn that Vladimir Putin won't stop there.

  • Dow Tumbles, Oil Surges—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Oil and gold prices surged as crude markets were rattled by supply fears and investors sought a haven in the precious metal.

  • Treasury yields fall as Russia hit with added sanctions over Ukraine invasion

    Treasury yields fall Monday as investors show renewed appetite for safe havens after the U.S. and its allies added new sanctions against Russia over the weekend.

  • Why Paddington star Hugh Bonneville has hailed Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced Paddington Bear in the movies in Ukrainian.

  • Key Putin ally admits Russian tactics in Ukraine failed in early days of invasion and calls for more brutal approach

    Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin loyalist, says Russia was only "fiddling" in Ukraine and made a chilling call for even more brutal attacks.

  • Ukraine conflict: Nigerian outrage at treatment of students at Poland border

    Nigeria condemns reports that citizens of African countries have been stopped from leaving Ukraine.

  • Peace talks reported between Russia, Ukraine

    Multiple media organizations are reporting that Ukraine and Russia will hold peace talks on the border of Ukraine and Belarus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to Sky News that the two sides would hold the talks on the border of Ukraine and Belarus, where some of the Russian troops invading his country had been held.Zelensky had refused to agree to an earlier request for talks in Belarus, arguing it was not neutral territory....

  • Defense Department says Russia frustrated by Ukrainian resistance

    Russia is growing frustrated by the level of Ukrainian resistance its military has encountered during the invasion, according to a senior U.S. Defense Department official who briefed reporters on Saturday.The official said that there has been an increase in the influx of troops into the country. Thirty percent of Russian troops entered Ukraine as of Friday, but later, that number jumped to 50 percent. The Defense official added that the...

  • Johnny Knoxville Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

    "Jackass Forever" star Johnny Knoxville takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. Does Johnny Knoxville still skate? Did Johnny ever go to jail? What was his best stunt? Why does he always wear Converse? How did Johnny get his name? Johnny answers all these questions and much, much more!

  • Belarus nuclear referendum 'greatly worrying', EU's Borrell says

    The referendum vote in Belarus to ditch its non-nuclear status was a "greatly worrying" move orchestrated by the country's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. The vote to change the constitution, passed by 65% according to official data, could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Putin issued nuclear order in response to Liz Truss comments, Kremlin says

    ‘I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary’

  • Biden in Delaware as Putin raises nuclear alert status

    Biden is staying the weekend at his private Delaware home following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tensions continue to escalate with the European countries.