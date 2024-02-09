Russia, Ukraine complete prisoner exchange

Ukraine on Thursday saw 100 of its soldiers return home in a prisoner exchange with Russia. Photo courtesy of Ukraine Ministry of Defense/X

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine have completed a prisoner exchange involving 200 soldiers, both countries confirmed, as the Kremlin's war nears two years old.

The prisoner exchange on Thursday consisted of 100 soldiers being held by each side and followed United Arab Emirates-mediated negotiations.

Moscow's Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement on Telegram that 100 Russian soldiers had returned from Ukraine, while Kyiv's Ministry of Defense said in a statement 100 of its soldiers held captive by Russia had "returned home."

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine told the nation in an address that most of the returned soldiers had defended the Donetsk Oblast city of Mariupol and its Azovstal steel plant, which came under heavy Russian bombardment early in the war.

"We always remember our people in captivity -- each and every one of them. We must liberate them all," he said in a recorded statement. "We work towards this every day. And I extend my gratitude to everyone around the world who assists us, particularly the United Arab Emirates, for supporting such exchanges."

Ukraine returns its people and will make every effort to continue prisoner exchanges. So that our people can come back home. I thank everyone who assists us in this and ensures this outcome. pic.twitter.com/2YakQePeM6— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 9, 2024

According to a statement from Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Kyiv soldiers included 49 National Guardsmen, 25 border guards and 26 armed forces soldiers.

Of those released, 28 suffered from injuries or serious illness, it said.

The oldest soldier released was 62 years old.

The exchange comes after 207 Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russia last week in what Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, called "the second major exchange after a long break."

Amid the war, which turns two years old on Feb. 24, a total 3,135 Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russia have been returned to Kyiv, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.