Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia in neighboring Belarus

Ukraine on Sunday agreed to talks with Russian officials in neighboring Belarus, after initially rejecting the idea, while Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's nuclear deterrent forces to be on high alert.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and agreed to meet with the Russians "without preconditions." Zelenskyy earlier said his government would not attend negotiations in Belarus, a close ally of Moscow where thousands of Russian troops massed in the lead-up to last week's invasion.

The delegations will meet on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River, Zelenskyy added. It was not clear if he would attend the talks himself or remain in Kyiv.

Putin, meanwhile, ordered Russia's nuclear deterrent forces to be on alert. He said in a meeting of top officials that the move was in response to leading NATO powers making what he called “aggressive statements."

Fighting continued across Ukraine early Sunday, with the Russian assault appearing to be stymied by the stiffer-than-expected resistance, according to a United States defense official. The area surrounding Kyiv saw fighting and heard blasts and air-raid sirens, while Ukrainian officials claimed they had regained control of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, from Russian forces.

