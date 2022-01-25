  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia-Ukraine crisis, Baseball Hall of Fame, California wildfire: 5 things to know Tuesday

Editors
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Roger Clemens
    Roger Clemens
    American baseball player

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO "response force" amid growing concerns that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the possible deployment would not be to Ukraine but to NATO territory in Eastern Europe. The move suggests diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what President Joe Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine. At stake, beyond the future of Ukraine, is the credibility of a NATO alliance that is central to U.S. defense strategy but that Putin views as a Cold War relic and a threat to Russian security. For Biden, the crisis represents a major test of his ability to forge a united allied stance against Putin. Russia denies it is planning an invasion and says Western accusations are merely a cover for NATO’s own planned provocations.

Baseball Hall of Fame class to be announced

Baseball’s 2022 Hall of Fame class – or lack thereof – will be revealed on Tuesday. Based on past precedent and current vote totals, seven-time MVP Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens will miss induction in their 10th and final year on the ballot due to accusations they used performance-enhancing drugs. Meanwhile, first-time candidate David Ortiz will find out if his star turn as Boston Red Sox DH will be enough to get him in – or if questions over a reported positive test for a banned substance will at least temporarily land him in Bonds-Clemens limbo. Other first-time candidates include Alex Rodriguez, who sits fourth on the all-time home runs list, and Tim Lincecum, who has three World Series rings and two Cy Young awards.

Crews work to reduce size of fire near Big Sur

Crews are still working to contain a wildfire near California's picturesque Big Sur coastline Tuesday. The blaze, named the Colorado Fire for its origin in the Palo Colorado Canyon, was 40% contained on Monday evening, fire officials said. The fire's estimated size was reduced to about 700 acres on Sunday through improved mapping, down from an original estimation of 1,050 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It initially made a fast approach toward the state's coastline on Friday night, pushed by wind gusts up to 50 mph. There's no precipitation in the forecast through early next week, according to AccuWeather, though high air pressure over the next few days should calm winds. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

At least 2 dead after two earthquakes shake Haiti

Relief efforts will resume Tuesday in Haiti following two earthquakes that shook its southwest region, killing two people, injuring dozes and damaging hundreds of homes. The magnitude 5.3 quake and magnitude 5.1 quake on Monday were centered on Haiti's southern peninsula, west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Haiti's civil protection agency said at least two people died and dozens of schoolchildren were injured, adding that 50 people between the ages of 15 and 23 were in a state of shock and taken to the hospital. Officials said 191 homes were destroyed and 591 were damaged in one region. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwest Haiti on Aug. 14 last year, killing more than 2,200 people and damaging or destroying some 137,500 homes.

Three Baltimore firefighters dead, one in critical condition after building collapse

Three firefighters died and another remains in critical condition after part of a vacant home in which they were battling a blaze early Monday collapsed, the city's fire chief said. Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford said on Twitter that firefighters were responding to a burning three-story rowhouse when a partial collapse trapped four members inside. Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott later confirmed that three of the firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim; firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler; and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo — had died. He said the fourth EMT/firefighter, John McMaster, remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition. "Today, Baltimore has lost three of the bravest among us," Scott said Monday. "Baltimore owes them the deepest gratitude and respect that we can offer anybody."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Baseball Hall of Fame: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California bill removes 'belief' exemption to school COVID-19 vaccination

    California legislation proposed Monday would eliminate a personal belief exemption in school-based COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Sen. Richard Pan introduced the Keep Schools Open and Safe Act during a news conference at a Los Angeles school.

  • 'We're in trouble' -Kerry on climate goals

    "We're in trouble. I hope everyone understands that," Kerry told an event called Building Momentum to UN COP27 hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and officials from Egypt, the host of the next UN climate summit.Kerry told the event he is concerned about the recent uptick in the use of coal globally and about plans to build new coal plants without carbon capture technology.Kerry said actions countries have taken do not meet the severity of the problem, even though "a huge amount of good" came out of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last November, including concluding the "rule book" for executing the Paris Climate Agreement.Kerry said the recent uptick in coal use over the last year and plans by countries to continue building coal plants will worsen global warming and urged countries to change course."Most countries have the ability to deploy very significant additional amounts of renewables and they're not choosing to do that," he said, adding that sticking with coal or planning to build out natural gas infrastructure would lock in decades of additional greenhouse gas emissions.

  • US embassy in Ukraine sends home staff's families, cites 'increased threats of Russian military action': Here's what we know

    On Sunday evening, the State Department ordered families of staff at the US Embassy in Ukraine to go home. Here's what to know about the situation.

  • Analysis-After explosion in costs, central Europe's factories are passing on the pain

    The family firm's challenge is mirrored in thousands of companies across central Europe, big and small, which are grappling with soaring costs for everything from parts, materials and transport to energy and growing wage demands. "We are an energy-consuming (firm), so it's had a huge impact," Benes a Lat's Chief Financial Officer Jan Lat said. Where companies are successful in sharing the pain, this feeds into consumer inflation and adds to a price spike in central Europe that has been stronger than elsewhere on the continent due to the region's consumer-driven recoveries and ultra-tight labour markets.

  • South Korean military says it appears North Korea tested cruise missiles

    South Korean military says it appears North Korea tested cruise missiles

  • Yemen's internet service returns after four-day outage following air strike

    ADEN (Reuters) -Internet services were largely restored in Yemen on Tuesday, residents said, after a four-day outage https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/yemenis-struggle-without-internet-third-day-after-air-strikes-2022-01-23 following Saudi-led coalition air strikes which damaged telecoms infrastructure. The Iran-aligned Houthi group's communications ministry said services had returned to all provinces after initial repairs. "To all friends and loved ones: We missed you," the Houthis' deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, said on Twitter, praising efforts to repair the damage.

  • Alabama's new congressional map from GOP-led state legislature rejected by federal judges

    Federal judges on Monday night blocked Alabama's newly drawn congressional map and ordered the Republican-led State Legislature to create a new one that includes two districts, rather than the planned one.Why it matters: "Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress," the panel of three judges wrote in their ruling.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The judges found the planned new map for the dis

  • U.S. puts 8,500 troops on alert to deploy amid Ukraine tensions

    The U.S. military on Monday put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed, potentially on very short notice, in the latest effort to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Although the decision did not bolster U.S. support to Ukraine, which is not part of the NATO alliance, it underscored the growing NATO preparations for what Washington and Kyiv believe are Russian moves to mass its forces for a potential invasion of Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the bulk of the 8,500 U.S. troops were being notified of ready-to-deploy orders so they could fill in the ranks of a NATO rapid response force, should the alliance call them up for duty.

  • 8,500 U.S. Troops on Higher Alert to Help NATO

    As many as 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert as Russian troops mass on Ukraine's borders.&nbsp;&nbsp;Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the troops will be ready to help NATO forces in Eastern Europe.

  • Vladimir Putin Senses Weakness

    Fiona Hill, a leading expert on Russia, says it's no 'accident that Putin has decided to act against the backdrop of Biden grappling with his own party.'

  • Why Americans should care about Russian aggression against Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark says Russia wants to "crush independent states ... and make them satellite states."

  • U.S., Russia tensions escalate over Ukraine

    NATO has announced that it's sending more military equipment to Eastern Europe as Russia continues its troop buildup near Ukraine. FOX"s Madeleine Rivera has more on the response from the Biden administration.

  • Hollyoaks spoiler pictures show funeral drama

    All the latest Hollyoaks spoilers, pictures and gossip from the village.

  • Las Vegas police investigate multiple dog poisonings

    Detectives investigating multiple dog poisonings in western Las Vegas are asking for tips that could help them catch the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

  • Snow halts flights at Istanbul Airport, shuts roads

    Turkish authorities temporarily halted all flights at Istanbul Airport on Monday due to heavy snowfall in the city, which was blanketed in white, while winter weather snarled transportation across the country. The heavy snowfall halted some of Istanbul's ferry services, shut some roads and caused visibility problems for drivers. Nationwide, the Disaster and Emergency Authority said some 4,600 people were stranded due to weather and more than 6,700 were taken to shelters, while thousands of containers of food supplies were delivered to those in need.

  • Daytona Beach runaway, 11, falls asleep in back of pickup truck, wakes up in Jacksonville

    The boy has a history of running away from home, Daytona Beach police said.

  • US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russian tensions with Ukraine

    Fort Bragg officials declined to confirm is Bragg troops are on standby.

  • US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

    The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there. Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for Europe on Monday suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.

  • Oil Rebounds From Biggest Tumble This Year on Outlook for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the biggest one-day tumble this year as traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook as the pandemic eases.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarAsia Stocks, U.S Futures Fall on Fed, Russia Risks: Markets WrapWest Texas Int

  • American Airlines drops 48 flights from KCI amid omicron surge

    The airline cut 48 flights scheduled for KCI in January alone.