Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion

Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling, as civilians desperately tried to flee the country or take shelter in underground metro stations.

At least 40 Ukrainian military members and 10 civilians are believed to have died as Russia continues to invade the country, and that number is expected to rise.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Here’s a glimpse into the death and destruction the Ukrainian people have incurred.

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A local resident prays in a Christian Orthodox church on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Emergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces invade Ukraine from several directions. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Civilians are evacuated from the Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, on Feb. 23, 2022. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence Square in Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 24, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Lia, left, and Jasmine use a phone as they take shelter with their parents in a station in central Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A man reacts at the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Feb. 24, 2022. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Woman cry after fleeing Russian bombardments in Ukraine and entering Medyka, Poland, on Feb. 24, 2022. Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A line of cars is seen at one of the local gas stations in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Yevhen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images