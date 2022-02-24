Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion

Jessica Chasmar
·2 min read

Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling, as civilians desperately tried to flee the country or take shelter in underground metro stations.

At least 40 Ukrainian military members and 10 civilians are believed to have died as Russia continues to invade the country, and that number is expected to rise.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

RUSSIA LAUNCHES INVASION OF UKRAINE, BIDEN SET TO SPEAK: LIVE UPDATES

Here’s a glimpse into the death and destruction the Ukrainian people have incurred.

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images</span>
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images</span>
A local resident prays in a Christian Orthodox church on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. <span class="copyright">Pierre Crom/Getty Images</span>
Emergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces invade Ukraine from several directions. <span class="copyright">Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Civilians are evacuated from the Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, on Feb. 23, 2022. <span class="copyright">Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images</span>
A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence Square in Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Lia, left, and Jasmine use a phone as they take shelter with their parents in a station in central Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images</span>
A man reacts at the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Woman cry after fleeing Russian bombardments in Ukraine and entering Medyka, Poland, on Feb. 24, 2022. <span class="copyright">Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images</span>
A line of cars is seen at one of the local gas stations in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. <span class="copyright">Yevhen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images</span>
People are seen with suitcases after Russia's military operation began on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. <span class="copyright">Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images</span>
