Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion
Jessica Chasmar
·2 min read
Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling, as civilians desperately tried to flee the country or take shelter in underground metro stations.
At least 40 Ukrainian military members and 10 civilians are believed to have died as Russia continues to invade the country, and that number is expected to rise.
On Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that hit cities, civilian homes and military bases with airstrikes or shelling. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Peace on our continent has been shattered.”
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Thursday that all Ukrainians would resist Russia's invasion of their country and called for a tough international response to the assault. Ukraine's military was defending the country in accordance with international law, Markarova said at a news conference at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington after Russia launched its attack. "The combat spirit of Ukrainian military is high," she said.
Czech President Miloš Zeman admits he misjudged Putin's intentions in Ukraine, while Hungary's autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orbán, says he joined NATO and EU partners in condemning the Russian attack.
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning Moscow’s most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Vladimir Putin called the attack a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide” — a false claim the U.S. had predicted would be a pretext for invasion, and which many Russians roundly rejected.
With the largest concentration of hostile Russian military forces since the Cold War positioned within and around Ukraine, we are now in a new era of history. It will be a period of sustained tensions and contestation between Russia and the West. Instead, it will feature military moves and countermoves in Europe; a heightened level of cyberattacks, disinformation, and election meddling in both the U.S. and Europe; and major crises that ebb and flow across the European continent for the remainder of the 2020s, if not longer.
The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service early Thursday said Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus."At about 5:00 a.m., the state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus," the border service said, according to CNN.The attacks occurred in the regions of Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr, according to the border service cited by...
ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty ImagesThere are a few things you’ll probably never shake if you find yourself in the Donbas in wartime. Apart from the haunting wails of starving, abandoned pets and elderly and disabled civilians left behind, the stains on the ground are a big one.They all get washed away eventually. But not before they’re burned into the back of your eyelids, and the eyelids of all those who used to call that stretch of land in Eastern Ukraine home. Not before they become an eter
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to conduct a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Captions: Circumstances require firm and immediate actions from us. Donbas's People's Republics asked for help from Russia. In this regard, according to the article 51 part 7 of the United Nations charter, with the consent of the Russian Federation Council and in accordance with the ratified agreement on 22 February of this year on friendship and mutual aid with Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, I decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffer from abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. I will explain: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement, can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome. I am confident that loyal soldiers and officers of Russia's Armed Forces fulfill their duty professionally and courageously.