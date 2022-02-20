Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow has compiled 'hit list' of individuals to target after invasion, says US

ukraine russia invasion news latest putin biden war updates - Efrem Lukatsky /AP

The United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the event of an invasion, according to a letter sent to the UN rights chief and obtained by several international media outlets.

The letter, which came as Washington warned of an imminent invasion by Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border, says the United States is "deeply concerned" and warns of a potential "human rights catastrophe."

The United States has "credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," the letter says.

"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," says the message, addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

08:09 AM

Four Russian false flags that are comically easy to debunk

Analysts are pouring over video footage of purported standoffs and attacks as Europe teeters on the edge of war. Verity Bowman takes a look at how to spot disinformation.

For weeks Britain and the United States have been warning of Russian false flag attacks to create a justification for military action. But in the age of social media, the Kremlin’s propaganda battle and disinformation campaigns by pro-Russian forces are easier to spot than ever before. Analysts are pouring over video footage of purported standoffs and attacks as Europe teeters on the edge of war - all of them devised to create confusion and doubt and ultimately paint Ukraine as the aggressor.

07:58 AM

Evacuees arrive in Russia, in pictures

07:45 AM

EU supports further talks between US and Russia, Josep Borrell says

The European Union supports the latest attempt to arrange further talks between Washington and Moscow to find a diplomatic solution amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed," Mr Borrell told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," he added, after France announced U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

His statement comes as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday accused Moscow of playing an "irresponsible" game with the civilian population of eastern Ukraine, putting their lives at risk.

"I urgently call on the Russian government, on the Russian president: Don't play with human lives," she told reporters on arrival for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

07:30 AM

Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin agree 'in principle' to diplomatic summit

Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine if the feared Russian invasion does not take place.

The summit would take place after a scheduled meeting between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and his Russian opposite number, Sergei Lavrov, which is also conditional on Moscow not pressing ahead with military action.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, announced the move in a statement on Sunday night amid mounting fears in the US that an invasion is imminent.

However, several administration officials on Sunday played down the reports of a possible summit, saying that Mr. Putin has a history of agreeing to talks even as he prepares for — and ultimately engages in — armed conflict.

It followed a day of shuttle diplomacy by French president Emanuel Macron, who spoke to both Mr Biden and Mr Putin.