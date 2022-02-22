Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nikki Haley says Biden ‘failing’ in ‘major leadership moment’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday accused President Biden of "failing" in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – saying the president is failing to deliver in a "major leadership moment."

"President Biden promised a "swift and severe" response. He did not deliver," Haley tweeted, moments after Biden addressed the nation from the White House.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES RUSSIA SANCTIONS, TROOP MOVEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO UKRAINE INVASION

Biden announced new-sanctions against Russia, and said that troop movements in Eastern Ukraine marked "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." He also announced additional forces to the region, but maintained that the U.S. has "no intention" of fighting Russia.

The sanctions only targeted two Russian banks and civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership, including the freezing of the banks’ assets under U.S. jurisdictions. Biden held back some of the toughest possible financial penalties, calling them the "first tranche."

"That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either," Biden explained.

The sanctions were in response to a flurry of activity from Moscow, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced he would recognize the independence of two separatist regions in Ukraine -- a move followed by an incursion by Russian troops.

BIDEN SAYS RUSSIA IS BEGINNING AN INVASION, ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The Kremlin then raised the stakes further Tuesday, by saying that recognition extends even to parts held by Ukrainian forces.

The European Union had also announced sanctions earlier Tuesday, announcing measures against the 351 members of the Russian parliament who voted in favor of recognizing the separatist regions, as well as 27 other officials and institutions involved in defense and banking. The U.K. hit five Russian banks and three wealthy Russians in its own sanctions, while Germany said it is taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration, said that the crisis was not just about Russia – warning that countries like Iran and China are also watching. China's communist government has been ramping up its own aggression toward the independent territory of Taiwan in recent months, with some analysts connecting it to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Ukraine is a test of western resolve. It’s not just about Putin," Haley said. "The Chinese communists and Iranian jihadists are watching too."

"It’s a major leadership moment for Biden," she said. "So far, he’s failing."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report

