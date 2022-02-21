  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia-Ukraine crisis, Queen Elizabeth II, Presidents Day: 5 things you need to know Monday

Editors
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth II
    Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Biden could meet with Putin if an invasion of Ukraine 'hasn't happened'

U.S. leaders will continue to monitor developments between Russia and Ukraine Monday, after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "if an invasion hasn't happened." The meeting would come after high-stakes talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, who are set to meet Thursday in Europe — as long as Russia does not send its troops into Ukraine beforehand. Blinken said on "Meet the Press" that his meeting with Lavrov, should it go forward, is aimed at doing "everything I can to try diplomatically to prevent a war." Psaki also noted that while the U.S. is "always ready for diplomacy," Russia right now "appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

Closing arguments scheduled at hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killers

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery after various days of testimony that included racist text messages and social media posts, and graphic crime scene images. Jurors heard from seven witnesses on Friday who largely testified to the use of racial slurs by defendants Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, while one witness testified that defendant Gregory McMichael once made disparaging comments about a Black woman tenant who was behind on her rent. The defendants were convicted of murder last fall and sentenced to life in prison, but state prosecutors did not present evidence that the murder was racially motivated – evidence that is central to the federal prosecutors' case. All three men have pleaded not guilty.

Queen Elizabeth will perform 'light duties' despite COVID-19

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II plans to keep working this week as she recovers from COVID-19. Britain's longest reigning monarch, 95, tested positive and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday. Nonetheless, she will continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle, the palace said, as she receives medical treatment and follows "all the appropriate guidelines." The queen is fully vaccinated, having received three shots of a coronavirus vaccine. Elizabeth marked 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

Presidents Day: What's open today? And what are we celebrating?

Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday that originally celebrated George Washington's birthday (Feb. 22), but is better known today as a national day of shopping bargains. George Washington's Birthday became a federal holiday in 1879. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays and established Washington's Birthday as the third Monday in February. At the time, it was suggested – but never formally adopted – that the holiday be renamed Presidents Day, to also celebrate Lincoln's birthday (Feb. 12), according to History.com. Since then, advertisers have latched onto Presidents Day an opportunity for sales and promotions. Anyway, some businesses and offices will be closed – here's a rundown of what you can expect.

MLB cancels first week of spring training games; daily negotiations to begin

Major League Baseball will begin daily negotiating sessions Monday with the MLB Players Association, after calling off the first week of spring-training games. A deal must be struck to end the lockout by Feb. 28 to preserve the start of the regular season on March 31. The league said in a release that “without a collective bargaining agreement in place, it must postpone the start of spring training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th.” The players union struck back stating that “nothing requires the league to delay the start of spring training.” The players union says it remains committed to the negotiating process and the league hopes to reach a deal to avoid delaying the start of the 2022 regular season.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden and Putin, President's Day, Queen Elizabeth: 5 things to know Monday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine situation causing woe for crude oil prices, stocks

    Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer.

  • Trump golf courses could host events for controversial Saudi-funded league – report

    Trump Organization has held discussions with Saudi-backed body, Washington Post reportsSaudi disruption plan spells trouble for golf’s main tours Golf courses in Doral, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey, could host events in the league, according to the Washington Post. Photograph: JillianCain/Getty Images US golf courses owned by Donald Trump could host events in a hugely controversial new league funded by Saudi Arabia, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Citing three anonymous sources,

  • Biden agrees "in principle" to hold summit with Putin if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine

    President Biden agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the White House confirmed on Sunday evening.Driving the news: Biden said the meeting can only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, according to statements from the White House and French President Emmanuel Macron's office, which first announced the news.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe agreement was reached following two separa

  • COVID: Businesses told to pay for coronavirus tests to check staff

    Free lateral flow tests and a legal duty for those who test positive to have to self-isolate are set to be scrapped.

  • Biden request for COVID-19 funds faces resistance from lawmakers

    The Biden administration's request for $30 billion in additional funds to fight COVID-19 is facing resistance from lawmakers.The administration, in talks with lawmakers this week, outlined the need for the additional funds for areas such as vaccines, testing capacity and treatments, though it is not yet a formal request. Officials said previous funds to fight the virus have already been spent or allocated.White House press secretary Jen Psaki...

  • Queen Elizabeth Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

    The 95-year-old monarch will continue "light duties," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday.View Entire Post ›

  • Deshaun Watson could start his deposition as early as this week

    According to attorney Rusty Hardin, the special hearing will decide whether the quarterback's deposition can be delayed until his 22 accusers have been deposed.

  • Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

    Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for the coronavirus. Buckingham Palace says she's experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and expects to do light duties at Windsor over the coming week. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBS News' Meg Oliver from London with more.

  • Billionaire Icahn steps up campaign against McDonald's pig farm practices

    Billionaire Carl Icahn has nominated two allies to the board of McDonald's, the company confirmed Sunday, part of the activist investor's campaign against pig-farming practices used in the fast-food giant's supply chains.

  • Russia extends military drills in Belarus, fueling Ukraine invasion fears

    Russia will extend its military drills in Belarus past Sunday, when they were due to wind down, Belarus' defense ministry announced, according to Reuters. Why it matters: Russia has been running joint military exercises with Belarus involving approximately 30,000 troops and sophisticated missile systems since Feb. 10.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeU.S. officials believe Russia could use the drills in Belarus as a cover to attac

  • Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19 with cold-like symptoms

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

  • Fundraiser started to help Midland family cover funeral cost after son killed in crash

    As of Friday evening, the campaign has raised over $17,000 to support the grieving family.

  • McDonald's pig policy fight escalates with board nominations

    Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says how the animals are reared for products is "obscene".

  • The Beijing Winter Olympics closed with record streaming audiences

    The TV ratings dip may be less indicative of waning Olympics interest, and more illustrative of a change in how people are consuming sports.

  • Russian diplomat: 'We don't trust the US and British intelligence'

    A Russian diplomat on Sunday said Moscow does not trust "U.S. and British intelligence" while repeating Russia's claim that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.Sky News host Trevor Phillips asked Deputy Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy why the Kremlin has amassed 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border if Moscow does not plan to invade its neighbor."First of all, who counted them? Where do you take this figure 150,000? I remember it...

  • New Zealand PM indicates mandates and other restrictions will lift after Omicron peaks

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions would lift once the threat of Omicron has passed.Why it matters: NZ imposed some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and largely contained the virus to managed hotel quarantine facilities for returning residents before Delta arrived and then Omicron saw cases spike to unprecedented levels. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Oil falls on fresh hope of diplomacy over Ukraine crisis

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, reversing course from strong initial gains, as news of fresh diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis provided some relief from concerns about crude supply. Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose more than $1 a barrel at the start of Asian trade as the Ukraine crisis threatened to disrupt Russian energy exports to Europe. But prices subsequently swung to a near $1 loss after the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

  • Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Opening Night Of World Tour

    A spokesperson for the singer said he was "hugely disappointed" and will no longer perform Sunday in Las Vegas as planned.

  • Bitcoin Renaissance Likely in H2: Babel Finance

    Growth stocks and bitcoin will move higher three months after the first Fed rate hike, one observer said.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022