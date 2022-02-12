Russia-Ukraine explained: Inside the crisis as US, allies await next move

More than 100,000 Russian forces have massed near the Ukrainian border, prompting Western countries to shore up NATO’s eastern flank with military deployments even while diplomacy is ongoing to avert a crisis.

The Russian provocation appears to be President Vladimir Putin’s latest effort to undermine Ukraine's democracy and halt its growing alignment with the West.

The U.S. and its NATO allies fear Russia will advance into Ukraine on a larger scale and start a new stage of the military conflict that began in 2014, with Russia's takeover of Crimea.

With tensions rising, NATO says it will shift military resources to eastern Europe and the U.S. has put 8,500 troops on alert.

Looking for the latest news and deeper background on the conflict? Read on for USA Today's coverage.

►Live updates: Biden tells Putin US and allies will respond 'decisively' if Russia invades Ukraine

The biggest weapon in Ukraine-Russia crisis? If it's not artillery, it could be energy.

•••

Spark for a wider war? Why the US cares so much about Russia's aggression

•••

Better trained, better equipped: A look at Russia and Ukraine's militaries

•••

Respect, fear, power: What's motivating Putin to threaten Ukraine?

•••

Devastated by years of war, Ukrainians in Luhansk region want it to end

•••

Russians, Ukrainianswage fragile peace at Winter Olympics

•••

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact fuel prices in U.S.

•••

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What would happen if Russia invaded Ukraine?