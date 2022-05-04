Russia-Ukraine latest news: 156 civilians fleeing Mariupol steel plant arrive to safety

Photo by Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 156 people who fled the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol had arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday.

In his nightly address the president said after two months of being trapped underground, taking shelter from bombs and shelling, they were 'completely safe'.

“We finally have the result, the first result of our evacuation operation from Azovstal in Mariupol, which we have been organizing for a very long time. It took a lot of effort, long negotiations and various mediations,” said Zelensky.

“Today 156 people arrived in Zaporizhzhia. Women and children. They have been in shelters for more than two months.

"Finally, these people are completely safe. They will get help.”

Mr Zelensky's annoucement followed a fresh round of attacks by Russian forces on the steel plant. It was one of a series of assaults on Tuesday across Ukraine, where authorities said 21 civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:47 AM

Belarus launches 'surprise' military manoeuvres

Belarus, a Moscow ally that shares a border with Ukraine, launched "surprise" military manoeuvres today, to test the reactive capacity of its army, its defence ministry said.

Belarus military units were testing their capacity to "go on the alert, move to predetermined zones and undertake combat training," the ministry said in a statement.

"The aim is to evaluate the readiness and ability of troops to react rapidly to a possible crisis," it continued, describing the manoeuvres as a "surprise" exercise.

It published photos of columns of vehicles, including tanks, moving along roads.

Story continues

The exercise will be closely watched by Kyiv, which has repeatedly accused Belarus of planning to send troops into Ukraine to help Russia's military operation against its pro-Western neighbour.

07:32 AM

Hungary, Slovakia can continue to buy Russian crude oil until end of 2023

Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters, benefitting from exemptions from an oil embargo proposed by the European Commission.

The EU executive has proposed to ban imports of Russian crude oil within six months, and refined oil products by the end of the year.

In a bid to convince reluctant countries not to veto the proposal, Brussels has proposed a longer period to implement the embargo for Hungary and Slovakia, the source said.

07:08 AM

EU to ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters

The European Union will ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters as part of a sixth sanctions package over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the bloc's chief executive has said.

"They will not be allowed to distribute their content anymore in the European Union, in whatever shape or form, be it on cable, via satellite, on the internet or via smartphone apps," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg.

She called the TV channels "mouthpieces that amplify (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's lies and propaganda aggressively".

"We should not give them a stage anymore to spread these lies," she added.

ukraine news russia war putin nuclear latest lviv mariupol live - JULIEN WARNAND/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

06:52 AM

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

The European Union's leader has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

Ms von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on the EU's member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

"We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets," Ms von der Leyen said.

The proposals need to be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Ms von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 member countries - some of them landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies - to agree on oil sanctions "will not be easy."

06:36 AM

Russia builds up forces near Izium