Russia-Ukraine latest news: 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ewan Somerville
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russia's bombing of a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka killed two people and left 60 in the debris feared dead, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Sunday.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:06 AM

Putin's forces increasingly ineffective, says MoD

Russian has become "slow to respond to setbacks and unable to alter its approach on the battlefield", the UK's Ministry of Defence says.

British military intelligence officials said in their latest briefing: "These issues are likely to endure given the relative lack of operational command experience of the officers promoted in place of those killed."

Read more below.

08:58 AM

German parliament president arrives in Kyiv

The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate victims of World War Two and to hold political talks, a parliament official said on Twitter.

Enrico Brissa, Bundestag's chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Baerbel arriving on a train and her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

08:22 AM

Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa and downed two bombers

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had destroyed a Ukrainian navy ship near Odesa with a missile strike overnight.

The ministry said its missiles had hit a 'Project 1241' corvette, a class of Soviet missile corvettes with a NATO reporting name of Tarantul.

Russia's air defences also shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a Mi-24 helicopter over the Snake island in the Black Sea at night, the ministry said in a statement.

It said a total of four Ukrainian warplanes, four helicopters and an assault boat had been destroyed over the past 24 hours. Reuters could not independently verify the report and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

08:05 AM

Britain pledges an extra £1.3 billion in military support to Ukraine

Britain will provide an extra £1.3 billion in military support to Ukraine in another escalation of assistance for Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces trying to repel the Russian invasion.

The funding means that the UK military spending on a conflict is at the highest rate since the campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister, the US president and leaders from other G7 nations will hold talks with the Ukrainian leader on Sunday to discuss the new round of financial support.

The £1.3 billion package, drawn from the UK’s reserves, includes £300 million of military kit, including anti-battery radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS-jamming equipment and night vision devices, as promised by Boris Johnson earlier this week.

07:52 AM

Watch: Ukrainian military says drone strikes destroyed Russian warship near Snake Island

07:48 AM

Russians 'trying to finish off' Mariupol's last defenders to gift Putin

Ukraine's last soldiers in the port city of Mariupol face a brutal final showdown Sunday with besieging Russian forces, who are hoping to deliver a critical win ahead of the country's victory day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is also set to hold talks with G7 leaders via video conference to discuss the situation in his country, which fears a renewed intensity to Moscow's offensive after the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks.

The complex - the final pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city - has taken on a symbolic value in the war, with the last soldiers holed up in tunnels and bunkers.

Taking full control of Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and regions run by pro-Russian separatists.

"The enemy is trying to finish off the defenders of Azovstal, they are trying to do it before May 9 to give (Russian President) Vladimir Putin a gift," Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to Ukraine's president, said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian counterattacks are pushing Russian artillery out of range of Kharkiv

    Ukrainian forces have pushed back the Russian army, seizing back control of a string of villages in the east and embarrassing the Kremlin on the eve of its Victory Day parades.

  • Brazil's Lula courts centrists at unofficial campaign launch

    At the effective launch of his campaign on Saturday, Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva aimed to lure centrists into his coalition to strengthen his bid to unseat incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro. “We want to unite democrats of all origins and colors to face and beat the totalitarian threat, the hatred,” da Silva told thousands of supporters of his Workers’ Party, members of unions and political allies who gathered in Sao Paulo. “To end this crisis and grow, Brazil needs to be a normal country again.”

  • Ukraine evacuates civilians from Mariupol steel plant

    The government said all women, children and older adults were safely evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the city.

  • Ukrainian counteroffensive could drive Russians back from Kharkiv

    Ukrainian counteroffensive could drive Russians back from Kharkiv

  • Northern Ireland Protocol ‘to be scrapped’ as Sinn Fein celebrates historic victory

    Britain is preparing to unilaterally override the post-Brexit border arrangement to avoid the Northern Ireland crisis “dragging on and on”, government sources have claimed, as Sinn Fein won the largest share of seats in Stormont for the first time on Saturday night.

  • UN reports ‘anecdotal evidence’ Russia looting Ukrainian grain supply

    United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization senior official Josef Schmidhuber said Friday there is “anecdotal evidence”of Russia stealing Ukraine’s grain supply. “There is anecdotal evidence that Russian troops have destroyed storage capacity and that they are looting the storage grain that is available,” Schmidhuber said at a bi-weekly press briefing in Geneva, adding Russia has…

  • Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, part of what is a regular pattern of incursions that has angered the government in Taipei. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so. Taiwan is currently in a heighten state of alert due to fears China could use Russia's invasion of Ukraine to make a similar military move on the island, though Taipei's government has not reported any signs Beijing is about to attack.

  • Ukraine volunteers make armor, military equipment

    Just 30 miles from the war's front line, volunteers at an old industrial complex produce everything from body armor to camouflage nets to support Ukrainian soldiers as the fight against the Russian invasion continues. (May 7)

  • Benedict Wong on fans hoping for an MCU 'Wong' spinoff: 'We have to give them what they want'

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big place full of lots of supporting characters, and some of those characters manage to find a way to rise up above the rest. Benedict Wong's work as Doctor Strange's fellow sorcerer and friend, Wong, has definitely made the character one of those fan-favorite supporting heroes over the last six years. Ever since his debut in Doctor Strange in 2016, Wong's been a beloved MCU figure, noted for his sense of humor, his reliability in a fight, and his occasional di

  • Xi warms up China's economy, but virus narrows options

    President Xi Jinping has offered state backing for tech, infrastructure and jobs to revive China's economy, but analysts warn growth will continue to wilt until Beijing drops its rigid virus controls.

  • Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says

    As many as 60 people were feared to have been killed in the Russian bombing of a village school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the regional governor said on Sunday. Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school in Bilohorivka where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in the war, which Moscow denies.

  • New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

    With the worst of the thick wildfire smoke having blown out of town, residents of this small northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy Saturday as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions. Shops and restaurants reopened, the historic center was no longer just populated by firefighters, but there was a widely felt sense of anxiety, loss, and wariness of what lay ahead. “It’s literally like living under a dark cloud," said Liz Birmingham, whose daughter had persistent headaches from the smoke.

  • Russia nuclear missile test sparks international concern

    A recent CBS News poll suggests that nearly 70% of adults believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war. Russian nuclear missile tests have sparked further concern across NATO nations. Ian Lee reports.

  • China's slowdown means there's no way Beijing will hit its growth targets — so don't rely on it to cushion the world against recession, economist Stephen Roach warns

    "China is not going to bail the world out the way it did after the global financial crisis," Stephen Roach told CNBC on Friday. "That cushion's gone."

  • Zelenskyy reminds the world of its never again pledge in Borodianka

    Roman Petrenko - Sunday, 8 May 2022, 09:30 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine recorded a video address from Borodianka, Kyiv Region, to commemorate the victims of World War II. He addressed President Vladimir Putin, saying that his bunker will not protect him.

  • Zelensky Condemns Russian Attacks on Cultural Monuments and Institutions

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian attacks on cultural monuments and institutions, in an address shared online on May 7.His comments followed strikes in Odesa which sparked a fire in a residential part of the city, and shelling in Kharkiv which destroyed a museum dedicated to 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda.“Every day of this war the Russian army does something that is beyond words.” Zelensky said, “as of May 7, the Russian army destroyed or damaged nearly 200 cultural heritage sites.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Pentagon defends giving intel to Ukraine

    The Pentagon says sharing intelligence with Ukraine is "legitimate, lawful and limited" after reports emerged the U.S. shared intelligence with Ukraine about the doomed Russian missile cruiser Moskva. (May 6)

  • Feds Dump Cash Into ‘Hot Gulag’ Immigrant Detention Center

    Jose Cabezas/AFP via Getty ImagesAs a logistical and political dilemma looms on the southern border, the Biden administration is plowing hundreds of millions of dollars into a long-distressed Texas immigrant detention facility—and, in turn, handing over a huge pay day to a contractor with a history of alleged abuses against detainees and staff.Port Isabel Detention Center covers more than 375 acres in the lower Rio Grande Valley, about an hour’s drive north of downtown Matamorros, Mexico. Visito

  • Ukrainian troops share video of Russian boat near Zmiinyi Island being destroyed

    Iryna Balachuk - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:35 Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian Serna landing boat near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island in the Black Sea. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Press Centre of the South Ukraine Defence forces, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Pivden: "Zmiinyi is not just another site of thrilling drama, record-breaking

  • Second Russian Warship Struck by Ukraine: Reports

    The Admiral Makarov, a 409-foot Russian frigate, was sailing close to Snake Island in the Black Sea, off the coast of the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, when it was reportedly hit.