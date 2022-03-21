Russia-Ukraine latest news: Biden warns Putin is considering using chemical weapons

A man looks over all that remains of the Retroville shopping mall in a residential district of Kyiv after a Russian attack - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Russian accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons are false and illustrate that Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, the US President said.

Joe Biden said the Russian President's "back is against the wall".

"And now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up, including asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe - simply not true," Mr Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those."

The remarks echoed prior comments by officials in Washington and allied countries, who have accused Russia of spreading an unproven claim that Ukraine had a biological weapons program as a possible prelude to potentially launching its own biological or chemical attacks.

Russia's defence ministry has accused Kyiv - without providing evidence - of planning a chemical attack against its own people in order to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons in the invasion of Ukraine.

01:07 AM

'Completely unacceptable': Japan hits back as Russia ends peace talks

Russia has set off an angry reaction from Japan after withdrawing from peace treaty talks.

"Under the current conditions Russia does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, citing Japan's "openly unfriendly positions and attempts to damage the interests of our country".

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he strongly opposed Russia's decision, terming it "unfair" and "completely unacceptable".

Japan last week announced plans to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status, expand the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites and ban imports of certain products.

Russia has also withdrawn from talks with Japan about joint business projects on the Kuril islands and ended visa-free travel by Japanese citizens.

Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over islands just off Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories. The islands were seized by the Soviets at the end of the Second World War.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin said that both Tokyo and Moscow wanted good relations and it was absurd they had not reached a peace agreement.

12:56 AM

'Patriotic obligation': Biden warns Americans to 'lock their digital doors'

The US President has told American business leaders they have a "patriotic obligation" to harden their systems against cyber attacks.

However, Joe Biden underlined that most critical infrastructure in the country is owned and operated by private entities, which cannot be compelled to take specific cyber security measures.

"Owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors," Mr Biden said.

"You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely. We need everyone to do their part."

The Biden administration issued "new warnings that, based on evolving intelligence, Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us".

"The magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it's coming," Mr Biden said.

The federal government is doing its part to get ready for potential Russian cyberattacks.



We are prepared to help private sector companies with tools and expertise, but it is your decision as to the steps you’ll take and your responsibility to take them. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 22, 2022

The Government has warned US companies about Russian state hackers since long before the country invaded Ukraine.

12:46 AM

Joe Biden warns of Russian cyber attack

Joe Biden said the US Government would "continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if necessary, respond to cyber attacks against critical infrastructure".

The US President warned of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urged American businesses to "immediately" prepare defences.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defences immediately," he said.

Mr Biden cited "evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks", including in response to Western sanctions over Moscow's launch of the war in Ukraine.

"It's part of Russia's playbook," he said.

12:32 AM

Locals mourn loss of Kyiv landmark to Russian onslaught

As he surveyed the bomb-wrecked hallway of his seventh-floor flat in Kyiv, Mikhail Moskalenko had just one bitter consolation.

The damage to his home might at least settle a long-running argument with his older brother in Moscow, with whom he is already barely on speaking terms.

“He’s lived there most of his adult life, and he accepts everything he sees on Russian TV,” the 66-year-old said, rolling his eyes.

“He refuses to believe me when I tell him Ukraine is getting bombed because Russian TV hasn’t mentioned it.”

The view out of Mr Moskalenko’s window might just convince him. Several hundred yards away, across a patch of newly landscaped parkland, was an apocalyptic scene – a smoking Ground Zero of collapsed masonry that hours earlier, had been one wing of a brand new shopping mall.

Read the full story from Colin Freeman, in Kyiv, here.

12:22 AM

