Russia-Ukraine latest news: Britain 'to send armoured missile launchers to Ukraine within days'

Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol where Ukrainian troops are holding out against Russian forces - REUTERS

Britain will reportedly soon send armoured missile launchers to Ukraine after Russia started its full-scale offensive to take control of the country's east.

The Ministry of Defence demonstrated the Stormer High Velocity Missile (HVM) launcher for Ukrainians on Salisbury Plain two weeks ago, according to The Sun, with the paper adding the 13-tonne vehicles can be flown to the war on C-17 transport planes in days.

The Stormer is manufactured by BAE Systems, needs just three people to operate it and and uses Starstreak missiles, which can be used to take down low-flying aircraft.

It comes as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said a "significant part of the entire Russian army" was concentrated on an offensive in the east in the mostly-Russian speaking Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have declared two independent republics that have been recognised by Russia.

04:45 AM

Economists urge G20 to set up asset register

Leading economists Tuesday urged G20 leaders to draw up a world asset register for tracking tax evaders that could pressure Russia by exposing oligarchs' hidden wealth.

Bestselling economists Joseph Stiglitz, of the US, and Thomas Piketty, of France, among others made the call in an open letter published in The Guardian ahead of Wednesday's G20 finance meeting.

Building on progress in financial information-sharing over recent years, "it's time for a global asset register to target hidden wealth," said the letter.

Russian oligarchs are estimated to hold "at least $1 trillion in wealth abroad, often concealed in offshore companies whose true ownership is hard to determine", they added.

The luxury yacht Dilbar covered in a port in Hamburg. The yacht belongs to a sister of the oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who is subject to western sanctions - AP

03:59 AM

Russian village 'hit' by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod has said.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in posts on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.

This month, Russia accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, as well as of shelling villages there several times, and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

03:50 AM

