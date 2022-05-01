Russia-Ukraine latest news: Fire rages at Russian defence facility in suspected Ukrainian attack

One person has been injured in a fire on a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defence ministry.

Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground.

Separately, governor of the Kursk region which also shares a border with Ukraine said that a railway bridge had been damaged on a line used by freight trains. Its governor Roman Starovoit called the incident an act of sabotage.

Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied responsibility, as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

Other Russian regions that share a border with Ukraine have also reported cross-border shelling incidents since the invasion.

Civilians flee besieged Mariupol steel plant 'on borderline between life and death'

The first group of civilians has been evacuated from Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steelworks since Vladimir Putin ordered it to be sealed off, Ukrainian commanders trapped inside say.

Some 40 civilians managed to leave on Saturday evening, more than the 20 initially thought to have fled, though it is not known if they have reached the agreed safety point in Zaporizhzhia, which is controlled by Ukraine.

The giant steelworks is the final pocket of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, the southern port city that has been devastated by Russian forces. Around 1,000 civilians and Ukrainian troops remain trapped.

The evacuation convoy had vehicles bearing United Nations symbols, raising hopes that a deal may have been reached to ease the most destructive siege of the conflict.

Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, said that after an evacuation convoy arrived on Saturday night, "we have brought 20 civilians to the agreed meeting point, whom we've managed to rescue from under the rubble - these are women and children".

But Mariupol's mayor, Vadym Boychenko, echoed the commander's call for the many wounded still awaiting evacuation from the plant after weeks of delays, telling the BBC that people are "on the borderline between life and death".

02:49 PM

How Western-supplied artillery can help Ukraine prevail in the Donbas

Stalin called artillery the “god of war”.

The physical and psychological damage caused by the sudden arrival of high explosive rounds can shatter military formations.

Defended positions and attackers alike can be devastated in a few seconds of chaos and carnage.

As the war in Ukraine moves away from the urban areas of Kyiv and other cities towards the more open areas of the Donbas, artillery will once again become a dominating feature.

02:21 PM

UN confirms evacuation of civilians underway from Ukraine's Mariupol

The United Nations is conducting a "safe passage operation" for civilians from the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday.

The operation began on April 29 and is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson, Saviano Abreu, told Reuters.

He said the operation arrived at the steel works on Saturday morning. He added that no further details could be released so as not to jeopardise the safety of evacuees and the convoy.

Civilians who left the area near Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol board a bus accompanied by a UN staff member near a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region - Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

02:04 PM

Fire at Russian military site near Ukraine injures one

One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defence ministry.

Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground. Reuters could not verify the reports.

Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied responsibility, as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

Other Russian regions that share a border with Ukraine have also reported cross-border shelling incidents since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special military operation".

01:17 PM

Watch: Ukrainians describe living in the rubbles of Kharkiv as Russian shelling continues

01:01 PM

Britain accused of being ‘more evil’ than US and stealing ‘Russian’ invention of fish and chips

A Russian MP has labelled Great Britain “more evil” than the United States in an impassioned tirade on state TV, where the UK was also accused of stealing the “Russian” invention of fish and chips.

Andrei Isayev, a pro-Kremlin politician, said that of “that couple that we constantly mention,” the UK has “of course historically” been “more hardcore anti-Russian” than the US.

He said: “They’re basically Siamese twins, or two heads of a dragon, but Britain has historically been the more evil head of the dragon because in that couple it has responsibility for Europe.”

He also opined that the UK and Poland were “seriously discussing the possibility of a direct military clash” with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

12:21 PM

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation possible on Sunday

A wider evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city of Mariupol could be possible on Sunday, local officials said.

Mariupol's city council and the local governor told residents who wished to leave for the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to gather at an evacuation point in Mariupol at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

It comes after a group of 40 civilians was evacuated on Sunday from Mariupol's Azovstal steel works in a convoy with vehicles bearing United Nations symbols, signalling a deal had been struck to ease the siege.

In one of the first major signs of an evacuation deal, a group of around 40 civilians arrived on Sunday at a temporary accommodation centre after leaving the area around the Azovstal plant, a Reuters photographer said.

Reuters photographs showed the civilians arriving in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, around 30 km east of Mariupol, with Ukrainian number plates in a convoy with Russian forces and vehicles with United Nations symbols.

12:19 PM

EU 'leans towards Russian oil ban'

The European Union is leaning towards a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend.

The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion just over two months ago of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation.

The package is expected to target Russian oil, Russian and Belarusian banks, as well as more individuals and companies, Reuters reports.

The Commission, which is coordinating the EU response, held talks dubbed "confessionals" with small groups of EU countries and will aim to firm up its sanctions plan in time for a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday.

EU energy ministers are also due to meet in the Belgian capital on Monday to discuss the issue.

11:32 AM

Pope says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded'

Pope Francis on Sunday described the war in Ukraine as a "macabre regression of humanity" that makes him "suffer and cry", calling for humanitarian corridors to evacuate people trapped in the Mariupol steelworks.

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon blessing, Pope Francis again implicitly criticised Russia.

In Roman Catholicism, the month of May is dedicated to Mary, the Mother of God. The Pope asked for month-long prayers for peace in Ukraine.

"My thoughts go immediately to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, barbarously bombarded and destroyed," he said of the mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city, which is named after Mary.

"I suffer and cry thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian population, in particular the weakest, the elderly, the children," he said.

10:59 AM

War in Ukraine: latest pictures

A young volunteer undergoes live fire training on the firing range at a Territorial Defence Force facility outside Lviv, Ukraine - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ukrainian Army medical units receive an injured soldier from a frontline of the northern Donbas - Scott Peterson/Getty Images

Ukrainian soldiers ride in the back of a truck to a resting place after fighting on the front line for two months near Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP

10:41 AM

Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media

Russia has turned an old factory in Saint Petersburg into a so-called troll farm to spread disinformation and target Kremlin critics, including world leaders, according to UK government-funded research disclosed Sunday.

The site in the Russian city is allegedly being used to "spread lies" on social media and in comment sections of popular websites, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement detailing what it called a "sick" operation.

The Foreign Office, which will share the research with social media platforms, claimed it found paid employees of the troll factory were targeting politicians as well as musicians and bands, in countries including Britain, South Africa and India.

They use online platforms to recruit new sympathisers who then target the social media profiles of Kremlin critics, spamming them with comments backing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war.

The trolls have targeted the accounts of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other UK ministers, alongside those of world leaders, the research said.

Social media accounts of bands and musicians including Daft Punk, David Guetta, Tiesto and Rammstein also appear to have been targeted by the disinformation operation, it found.

09:58 AM

Analysis: Ukraine has path to victory, but prospect of defeat risks escalation

"The war in Ukraine is our war – it is everyone’s war... because Ukraine’s victory is a strategic imperative for all of us," Liz Truss said in her Mansion House speech this week.

"We are doubling down. We will keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine."

With those words, the Foreign Secretary made it official. Britain may not be directly at war with Russia in Ukraine, but indirectly it is most certainly in a Cold War, a proxy war.

For the first time, Britain, and by extension the wider Western alliance, is publicly committed to Kyiv’s own war aims. It is a dramatic shift.

09:27 AM

Russia strikes US weapons at airfield near Odesa, defence ministry says

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The ministry said it used high-precision Onyx missiles to strike the airfield, after Ukraine accused Russia of knocking out a newly-constructed runway at the main airport of Odesa.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Russia's defence ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24m bombers over the Kharkiv region overnight.

08:58 AM

Watch: Russian tank fires on residential building housing civilians in Mariupol

08:48 AM

Russia says 46 civilians evacuated Azovstal plant

Two groups of civilians left the residential area around the Azovstal steel works in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

The ministry said a total of 46 civilians had left the area and were provided with food and shelter, RIA and TASS reported.

Ukraine put the figure at 20 - and said it is not known if the group of women and children have reached the agreed safety point in Zaporizhzhia, territory which is controlled by Ukraine.

Multiple evacuation attempts have failed in the besieged steel plant, where more than 1,000 civilians and Ukrainian troops are trapped in a last pocket of resistance.

08:30 AM

Ukraine calls on China to be security guarantor

Ukraine's foreign minister has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow recently published by Beijing's state media.

Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia's invasion, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow.

"Ukraine is currently studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers," Dmytro Kuleba was quoted as saying by official news agency Xinhua.

"We propose that China becomes one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, this is a sign of our respect and trust in the People's Republic of China."

China in 2013 pledged to provide Ukraine with "security guarantees" if it is ever invaded or threatened with nuclear attack, but appeared evasive during this war.

08:12 AM

UK says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson

Russia probably aims to exert strong political and economic influence on Ukraine's southern region of Kherson in the long term, after ruling out its return to Ukrainian control and initiating a currency switch to the rouble, the UK's Ministry of Defence has said.

"Since seizing ... Kherson in early March, Russia has sought to legitimise its control of the city and surrounding areas through installing a pro-Russian administration," the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.

Russia's enduring control of the region and transport links will benefit its ability to sustain advances to the north and west and improve its security control of the nearby Crimea, it added.

07:59 AM

Watch: Azov Battalion footage shows dire conditions inside of the bunkers

07:52 AM

'We are on a frontier of freedom', says Pelosi

US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has told Ukraine's president that "we are on the frontier of freedom" as she became the latest political leader to visit Kyiv.

Ms Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president and the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

Her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia, as she vowed to deliver on US President Joe Biden's proposed package of £26 billion in aid for the country.

Ms Pelosi told Zelensky: "We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom."

"We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," she added, ahead of a visit to Poland to thank it for its refugee efforts.

President Zelenskyy conveyed the need for continued security, economic & humanitarian assistance from the U. S. & our delegation delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform @POTUS’ funding request into a legislative package. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

07:45 AM

US speaker Pelosi meets Ukrainian president in Kyiv

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he had held a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said in a video shared by Zelensky on Twitter.

Mr Zelensky wrote in a tweet: Meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives @SpeakerPelosi in Kyiv. The United States is a leader in Ukraine's strong support in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!"