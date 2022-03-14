Russia-Ukraine latest news: China faces consequences if it helps Russia, warns US

A woman walks past a building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/Andrew Marienko

Russia has appealed to China for military equipment and support to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, senior US officials have said.

With the country’s economy struggling from the tightening sanctions noose, Moscow has turned to Beijing for aid.

The Financial Times reported that Russia had sought military equipment and other assistance.

Despite Beijing seeking to portray itself as an honest broker, Washington has been alarmed by the reports of Russia’s plea to China.

01:24 AM

Chechen leader Kadyrov says he travelled to Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that he had travelled into Ukraine to meet Chechen troops attacking Kyiv.

Reuters could not independently verify whether he was in Ukraine or had travelled there during the conflict.

Chechen television channel Grozny posted a video on its Telegram social media channel earlier on Sunday that showed Kadyrov in a darkened room discussing with Chechen troops a military operation they said took place 7 km from the Ukrainian capital.

01:13 AM

Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba discuss diplomatic efforts to stop war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed during a call on Sunday the diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Putin's war of choice," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

"The Secretary reiterated the United States' steadfast solidarity with Ukraine in defense against the Kremlin's continued brutal aggression."

12:58 AM

Police checks for residents offering refuge to Ukrainians

Members of the public who apply to take in Ukrainian refugees will have to undergo background checks overseen by the Government to make sure they are suitable, it has emerged.

Applicants will also have to personally name the Ukrainians they wish to house rather than be offered an individual to support via a council or central government.

12:57 AM

US issues warning to Vladimir Putin

The US warned Russia that it would face Nato's "full force" if attacks on Ukraine strayed beyond the border after Vladimir Putin brought his war to within 15 miles of Poland with a missile strike on foreign fighters.

Russia boasted that it had killed "up to 180" foreign fighters and destroyed a cache of weapons donated by the West after using long-range missiles to target a military training centre near the city of Lviv hosting volunteer fighters from abroad.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, suggested that Nato would engage in direct conflict with Russia if Moscow accidentally hit Nato territory in Poland.

12:40 AM

