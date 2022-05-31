Russia-Ukraine latest news: EU to ban three-quarters of Russian oil imports

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend the European Union leaders summit, as EU's leaders attempt to agree on Russian oil sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron - REUTERS/Johanna Geron

European Union leaders agreed late Monday to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports, tightening economic screws on the country even as Moscow's forces made gains in the eastern Donbas region of war-ravaged Ukraine.

The compromise deal, meant to punish Russia for its invasion three months ago, cuts "a huge source of financing for its war machine," European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted.

"Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war," he said.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc had met to negotiate the long-sought deal earlier Monday in Brussels, amid concerns raised by Hungary and other neighboring countries reliant on Russian fuel.

The agreement also includes plans for the EU to send 9 billion euros in "immediate liquidity" to Kyiv, Michel announced.

On the ground, Russian forces pressed their offensive in Donbas.

"The situation in Severodonetsk is as complicated as possible," Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram, saying the entire region was under continuous bombardment - "air bombs, and artillery, and tanks. Everything".

05:07 AM

Latest photos from the fighting in the Donbas

An elderly woman walks away from a burning house garage after shelling in the city of Lysytsansk at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on May 30, 2022, on the 96th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Since failing to capture Kyiv in the war's early stages, Russia's army has narrowed its focus, hammering Donbas cities with artillery and missile barrages as it seeks to consolidate its control. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) ***BESTPIX*** - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in the city of Lysytsansk in the Donbas - ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

POKROVSK, DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MAY 30: A person with reduced mobility is evacuated from Donbas at the train station in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

POKROVSK, DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MAY 30: A man evacuated from Avdivka inside an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Anadolu Agency

04:59 AM

Donbas in 'extremely difficult' situation

Ukraine's Donbas is in an "extremely difficult" situation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said as Russian forces advance in the eastern region that has been under relentless bombardment.

"The situation in Donbas remains extremely difficult. The Russian army is trying to gather overwhelming forces in certain areas to put more and more pressure on our defenders. There, in Donbas, the maximum combat power of the Russian army is now gathered," Mr Zelensky says in his nightly address.

04:40 AM

'Assault on Severodonetsk taking longer than Russian forces hoped'

Russian forces have seized control of about a third of the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, but their assault was taking longer than they had hoped, according to a Moscow-backed separatist leader quoted in a TASS news agency report.

Russian shelling has reduced much of Severodonetsk to ruins and Russian troops have entered the city's southeastern and northeastern fringes, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region.

"We can say already that a third of Severodonetsk is already under our control," TASS quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic, as saying in a report on Tuesday morning.

Mr Pasechnik told the Russian state news agency that fighting was raging in the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as might have been hoped.

04:38 AM

