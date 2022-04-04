Russia-Ukraine latest news: Every Russian will learn the truth about Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky vows
Dispatch from Bucha: ‘We brought the dead here because the dogs were trying to eat them’
Mayor’s tortured body found alongside husband and son in mass grave
Every Russian will learn the truth about the massacre in Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed.
In his nightly address to his nation, Ukraine's president said Russia would face justice for atrocities after Kyiv said 410 murdered civilians were removed from newly liberated areas near the capital.
Mr Zelensky said his government was "doing everything possible to identify all the Russian military involved in these crimes as soon as possible".
He said: "All crimes of the occupiers are documented. The necessary procedural basis is provided for bringing the guilty Russian military to justice for every crime they commit.
"The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed, who gave orders, who turned a blind eye to the murders. We will establish all of this – and make it known to the world."
Liz Truss on Monday urged France and Germany to agree to tough new sanctions against Moscow as the West reacted with anger to Russian atrocities in Ukraine.
11:48 PM
Satellite images rebut Russian claims of staged killings
Satellite photographs released on Monday appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town.
Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street, below, appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway where Ukrainian officials recently said they found multiple corpses after Russian troops withdrew.
"High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery collected over Bucha, Ukraine (northwest of Kyiv) verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks," Maxar Technologies spokesman Stephen Wood said Monday in a statement.
11:42 PM
Liz Truss on Monday urged France and Germany to agree to tough new sanctions against Moscow as the West reacted with anger to Russian atrocities in Ukraine
Joe Biden, the US president, branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and said he should face trial for the atrocities in Bucha
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, warned that the murders in Bucha were merely the “tip of the iceberg” of Russian war crimes
The Telegraph on Monday witnessed mass graves filled with bodies so badly decomposed residents were unable to identify them, and bullet-riddled cars that were carrying families fleeing Bucha
Angela Merkel on Monday rejected the criticism of what Volodymyr Zelensky called her 14 years of “the policy of concessions” to Russia
Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, accused Germany of being the "main roadblock" in imposing an EU ban on Russian gas imports
A mass grave containing the tortured bodies of a mayor, her husband and her son has been discovered in woodland near Kyiv. Her body showed "signs of torture", according to the mayor of the neighbouring village of Kopyliv, who added that her arms and fingers had been broken
Spanish police on Monday seized a $99 million (£75 million) superyacht belonging to an oligarch on behalf of American authorities, a first for the US’s “KleptoCapture” taskforce launched to punish Vladimir Putin’s billionaire cronies over his war on Ukraine