Russia-Ukraine latest news: Fate of Donbas hangs in the balance amid 'fierce' Severodonetsk battle

A resident of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine holds his face in his hands - AFP /&nbsp;ARIS MESSINIS
A resident of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine holds his face in his hands - AFP / ARIS MESSINIS

Russia is now largely in control of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk where a "fierce battle" that could determine the fate of the Donbas continues to intensify.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said the fate of the Donbas was hanging in the balance as fighting in Severodonetsk remains the battle's epicentre.

"We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy," he said.

"This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war. I am grateful to everyone who defends this direction. In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there."

Ukraine's military said four people were killed after Russian shelling bombarded around 20 towns in the Donbas in the past 24 hours and troops had killed 31 Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian defenders pulled back to the city's outskirts on Wednesday, but have vowed to continue to fight for as long as possible.

Moscow has attempted to encircle Ukrainian forces in the areas they still hold. Ukraine still remains in control of Severodonetsk's smaller twin city of Lysychansk, but Russian forces have destroyed residential buildings in the area.

06:26 AM

Ukrainian fighter jets in death-defying game of cat-and-mouse with Russia

Ukrainian fighter jet pilots are flying so low over combat zones in the east of the country their aircraft are virtually grazing the trees below them.

In cockpit footage shared on social media, a Ukrainian Su-25 attack jet could be seen performing sharp manoeuvres over the green expanses of the Donbas region.

Ukrainian air force pilots have taken to using death-defying low passes over battlefields across the country as means of avoiding detection by their Russian enemies.

Read more here.

05:22 AM

Ukraine pilot tells of 'mission impossible' Azovstal flights

One of the daring Ukrainian pilots who flew "impossible" resupply missions to the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol said he did so knowing it could be a "one-way flight," The War Zone reported.

Over a period of weeks 16 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters flew seven such missions, bringing weapons, food, water and medical supplies to the defenders holed up in the plant.

A pilot, who went by his call sign "Flint," told The War Zone: "We understood that it was a one-way flight. And we were ready to the fact that we will not return back."

Read the full story here

04:37 AM

Why a Kyiv cafe named a croissant after Boris Johnson

If Boris Johnson finds himself out of a job, he will at least know he was briefly a hero in Kyiv cafe society, where he has just been immortalised – in baked goods.

“Boris Johnson is not just a prime minister but is also now a croissant,” announced trendy eaterie Cafe Zavertailo on Instagram this week.

The accompanying photograph is a row of pastries with meringue toppings, crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, apparently to represent our PM’s wayward locks. The post has generated more than 3,500 likes.

“We never thought news of our Boris Johnson croissant would reach the UK,” says café owner, Anna Zavertailo, down the line from Kyiv.

“That’s really inspiring.” And so, according to Zavertailo, is our leader. “When we got to know Boris Johnson, and saw that he arrived in Kyiv to give his support to the president and people of Ukraine, we immediately got an idea to create a traditional pastry,” she says.

“We sincerely wanted to honour Boris for his involvement. That’s why we made a twist on apple pie, the most popular dessert in England, and gave it the name Boris Johnsonyuk – that’s his name in Ukrainian dialect. The pastry came out delicious.”

Read the full story here

03:24 AM

Western artillery already making a difference in Ukraine's defence

Military weapons and artillery supplied from the West have already begun to make a difference on the ground in Ukraine, governor of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, said on Wednesday.

"It is already working in our region," he said.

Mr Kim said Ukrainian forces had "some success" in a counterattack in the neighbouring Kherson region in recent weeks.

He said it was "just a question of time" before Ukrainian forces won back significant ground in the south.

02:36 AM

In pictures: The devastating toll of Russia's war on Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman checks remains of a Russian missile in a crater after shelling - Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman checks remains of a Russian missile in a crater after shelling - Reuters
Ukrainian service members kneel during a funeral procession of senior (first) lieutenant Vasyl Herych - Reuters
Ukrainian service members kneel during a funeral procession of senior (first) lieutenant Vasyl Herych - Reuters
A local boy walks in front of a school destroyed in a shelling, in the small city of Bakhmut of Donetsk area - Shutterstock
A local boy walks in front of a school destroyed in a shelling, in the small city of Bakhmut of Donetsk area - Shutterstock

01:30 AM

Zelensky calls for tougher sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the world to impose tougher sanctions on Russia to weaken it economically.

Speaking to US corporate leaders on Wednesday via video link, the president said Russia was unwilling to negotiate an end to the war because it "can still feel its power".

"We need to switch Russia off the global financial system completely," he said.

"We need to weaken Russia and the world is supposed to do it."

Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian servicemen during his visit to the frontline - AFP
Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian servicemen during his visit to the frontline - AFP

12:26 AM

Bodies pulled in 'endless caravan of death' in Mariupol

Hundreds of bodies are being pulled from destroyed buildings in an "endless caravan of death" inside the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The grim death toll of Russia's war on Ukraine continues to mount as authorities on Wednesday revealed workers were finding scores of bodies, as many as 50 to 100 each.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, said on Telegram the bodies were being taken in an "endless caravan of death" to a morgue and landfills.

Ukrainian authorities have estimated at least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the Russian siege.

12:19 AM

Listen to our podcast for all the latest news on Ukraine

12:16 AM

Fighters 'hanging on' in Severodonetsk

Ukraine's Luhansk province has turned into a bomb-out wasteland, with artillery shelling destroying the city of Severodonetsk, the region's governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

"Our fighters are hanging on in the Severodonetsk industrial zone. But fighting is going on not just in the industrial zone, but right in the city of Severodonetsk," Mr Gaidai told Ukrainian television late on Wednesday.

More than 98 per cent of the region is now under Russian control.

11:08 PM

Military heads expected Russian 'cyber Pearl Harbor'

European military heads of cyber defence forces claimed Russia's digital combat capabilities have been far less effective than expected in the war against Ukraine.

Experts had braced for a "cyber Pearl Harbor" attack due to previous experiences.

"Among cybersecurity experts, we were pretty sure that there would be a cyber Pearl Harbor based on past experience of Russian behaviour and capabilities," General Karol Molenda, head of Poland's National Cyber Security Centre, said.

Mr Molenda told a meeting of the International Cybersecurity Forum, held in the northern France city of Lille, that Ukraine had "withstood attacks from Russia".

10:54 PM

Today's top stories

  • Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine is now "largely" under Russian control, following multiple days of fierce fighting, while its twin city of Lysychansk is suffering massive destruction, according to the Luhansk region's governor

  • Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retaliate for attacks on Severodonetsk. The Ukrainian President said his country must "achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory" to win the war

  • Olaf Scholz said he was providing more support to Ukraine than “almost anyone else,” apparently including Britain

  • Ukraine insisted it will not demine waters around Odesa to allow for grain to be exported, as it said the threat of Russian attacks on the Black Sea port city is still too high

  • Officials confirmed that Ukraine and Russia both exchanged the bodies of 50 of their deceased soldiers, including the bodies of 37 Ukrainian soldiers who were killed at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

  • Boris Johnson was officially inducted into Ukraine’s Cossack community and given a new name that pays homage to his hairstyle in another token of gratitude for his support during the war

  • Ukraine filed eight more war crimes cases to court, in addition to the three sentences that have already been handed down to Russian soldiers. Zelensky said the country plans to publish a special "Book of Executioners" next week with information about the war crimes

