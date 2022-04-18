Russia-Ukraine latest news: Five 'powerful' missile strikes hit Lviv with at least six dead

A man walks near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine - ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO /Reuters

Five "powerful" Russian missiles hit Lviv today, leaving at least six people dead and eight more injured, in a rare fatal attack in the western Ukrainian city near the border with Poland.

"At the moment we are able to confirm that six are dead and eight injured. A child was among the victims," Maksym Kozytsky, the Lviv regional governor, said on social media.

A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above residential buildings.

"Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European city of Lviv," said Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential aide.

"The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their 'right' to kill Ukrainians," he added.

The city has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded its neighbour nearly two months ago.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:14 AM

Breaking: First pictures of destroyed Russian flagship emerge

Мike Right tweeted this photo

The first pictures have emerged of the Russian flagship, the Moskva, being hit by Ukrainian missiles, despite the Kremlin’s claims that the ship sank because of “choppy waters”.

The mother of an anonymous conscript on the ship told Novaya Gazeta, a Russian investigative media outlet, that the strike had led to dozens of deaths and that the Kremlin refuses to admit this “because the Ministry of Defence does not want to admit defeat on the part of Ukraine”.

It took the Russian military almost a day to admit the embarrassing loss of the pride of its Black Sea fleet after it was hit in the early hours of Thursday, initially insisting that it had caught fire after an explosion and was being towed back to land.

Story continues

The Kremlin later admitted the Moskva, one of the navy’s three main missile carriers, had sunk, but said it was due to "choppy waters" and occurred while it was being towed to safety.

The US has since confirmed that the warship was hit by two Ukrainian strikes, believed to be Neptune anti-ship missiles.

08:06 AM

As vengeful Russians bomb Kyiv in Holy Week, worshippers believe ‘God is with Ukraine’

Ukrainians pray for their friends and loved ones at St Michael’s Golden Domed Monastery, in Kyiv - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Under the candlelight of the St Michael’s Golden Domed Monastery, hundreds of Ukrainians prayed for their loved ones and their country, reports Danielle Sheridan in Kyiv.

Not even the mayor of Kyiv’s warning to stay away from the capital due to a rise in Russian attacks could stop people marking the start of Holy Week, which this year begins a week later in the Orthodox calendar than in the West. Outside the cathedral it was snowing, creating a sense of calm amid the anxiety that had gripped Kyiv over the weekend, as Russia pummelled Ukrainian cities with high precision, long-range missiles. “God is with Ukraine, so it is clear we will win,” said Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, as he led the Palm Sunday service.

Read the full story here.

08:01 AM

Spain to reopen Kyiv embassy in coming days

Spain will reopen its embassy in Kyiv in the coming days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview with the Antena3 TV network today.

The Spanish embassy in Ukraine's capital was evacuated on February 24 when Russian troops invaded the country.

The move comes after several other European countries, including France, recently announced they would move back their embassies to Kyiv.

07:59 AM

Russia says it destroyed four arms depots in Ukraine overnight

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday it had destroyed four arms and military equipment depots in Ukraine overnight with Iskander missiles, the Russian news agency TASS reported.

Russian forces had hit 315 Ukrainian targets in total overnight, TASS cited the ministry as saying