Russia-Ukraine latest news: Humanitarian corridors working as thousands evacuated from Mariupol

Mariupol has suffered heavy bombardment from Russian forces - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka,

More than 3,000 people have been safely evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president said early on Saturday.

"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Saturday.

Late on Friday, a reporter with the AFP news agency saw around 30 evacuation buses pull into the city of Zaporizhzhia, some of them carrying people who had escaped to Mariupol on their own and then were taken by bus to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

It was no immediately clear if Mr Zelensky was referring to the same people.

Meanwhile, the United States said it is providing Ukraine with supplies and protective equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons.

The supplies follow intelligence of the US and Western allies suggesting Russia could deploy such weapons in Ukraine and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork, President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

03:21 AM

Some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine says

Some Russian troops were still in the "exclusion zone" around the Chernobyl nuclear power station on Friday morning, a day after ending their occupation of the plant itself, a Ukrainian official said.

Russian forces occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said on Thursday they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus.

"Russians were seen in the exclusion zone this morning," Yevhen Kramarenko, who heads the agency in charge of the exclusion zone, said in televised comments on Friday.

He did not say what the troops were doing or where they might be headed. He added that no Russian troops had been seen on the territory of the decommissioned nuclear power plant.

03:00 AM

US curbs exports to more Russian and Belarusian companies

The Biden administration announced on Friday a new round of export restrictions against Russia and Belarus, adding 120 entities, mostly companies with links to the military, to a list of those effectively blocked from receiving vital technology.

The additions to the Commerce Department's entity list follow several similar actions taken by the United States to weaken the Russian military since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Friday's action aims to "degrade Russian and Belarusian defense, aerospace, maritime, and other strategic sectors in response to Russia's brutal assault on the sovereignty of Ukraine," the Commerce Department said.

02:48 AM

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia.

Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in "its own way", while President Xi Jinping said he hoped the EU would treat China "independently", in a nod to Europe's close ties with the United States.

The EU told Beijing during the virtual summit with Mr Li and Mr Xi not to allow Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We called on China to help end the war in Ukraine. China cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law," European Council President Charles Michel told a news briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the first EU-China summit since Dec 30, 2020.

02:11 AM

