Russia-Ukraine latest news: Kremlin warns of Kyiv strike if Ukraine continues alleged attacks on Russian territory

The Kremlin has threatened further strikes in Kyiv in retaliation for what it claims are Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

"We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv."

Yesterday reports from a Russian governor in Belgorod claimed to show a key railway bridge damaged in the border region with Ukraine.

The defence ministry threatened to strike in "decision-making centres" including Kyiv if cases continued.

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres, the U.N. Secretary-General, has said that a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

06:36 PM

Biden's statement on call with Zelensky

Read Joe Biden's full statement on providing extra assistance to Ukraine

I just spoke with President Zelensky and shared with him that my Administration is authorising an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself. This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world. The steady supply of weapons the United States and its Allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion. It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

Story continues

06:27 PM

Trudeau refers to 'genocide' in Ukraine

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, today said it was "right" to describe Russia's attacks in Ukraine as a "genocide," making him the second world leader to use the term.

"I think it's absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word genocide in terms of what Russia is doing, what Vladimir Putin has done," Trudeau told reporters in Quebec.

Joe Biden, the US President, yesterday became the first world leader to accuse Putin of genocide during a speech.

06:20 PM

Why Joe Biden may be right to call Putin’s actions in Ukraine a ‘genocide’

“I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday night. He added: “We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me.” There has been no shortage of brutality in the 49 days of war in Ukraine. There are multiple and credible reports of Russian forces bombing hospitals, schools and crowds of civilians; arbitrarily gunning down families; carrying out extra-judicial executions, and raping Ukrainian women. Ukrainian soldiers have also been accused of executing and knee-capping prisoners of war. But the crime of genocide is a level above even these acts.

Read the full analysis here from our senior foreign correspondent Roland Oliphant

06:08 PM

U.S. announces additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine

Joe Biden has announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total aid tally since Russian forces invaded to more than $2.4 billion.

The package will include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers, Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

05:48 PM

Listen to our Ukraine podcast: the latest from Mariupol & aiding refugees in Ukraine

05:40 PM

Poland and Britain have never been closer

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign, democratic state. It has brought pain and suffering to millions of innocent people. But the Kremlin’s miscalculated attack has unintentionally prompted the best possible response: relentless, heartening Ukrainian resistance, an unprecedented show of solidarity from around the world, the awakening of many countries to the dangers posed by Vladimir Putin’s regime, and the strengthening of alliances – including the age-old partnership between Poland and the United Kingdom.

Read the full piece from Piotr Wilczek, the Polish Ambassador to the UK, here.

05:16 PM

Russia warns of Kyiv strike if Ukraine continues attacks on Russian territory

The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday that if attacks on Russian territory continue then its forces will strike at the places in Ukraine, including Kyiv, where such decisions are made.

It also said that Mariupol's trade sea port was under full control, while all the "hostages" from the vessels at the port have been freed.

04:59 PM

Humanitarian truce in Ukraine 'not possible' at moment, says U.N Secretary General

Antonio Guterres, the U.N. Secretary-General, has said that a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment.

Guterres sent U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths to Russia and Ukraine recently to see if a humanitarian truce could be agreed.

04:52 PM

Brave defenders of besieged Mariupol taunted over ‘pointless’ resistance as 1,000 surrender

Brave Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol have been urged to end their "pointless" resistance, as Russia claimed more than 1,000 marines defending the besieged port city had surrendered.

After seven weeks of Russian bombardment, Vadym Boychenko, the city’s mayor, said it would be “very difficult” to maintain control of the outpost - but insisted on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces were still holding out against the attackers.

“Our heroic defenders are fighting … holding out with incredible valour and bravery defending the city of Mariupol,” Mr Boychenko told an online briefing.

Read the full story from Joe Barnes here

04:24 PM

Ukraine-Russia conflict in pictures

A Ukrainian boy waves out of a window to say goodbye to his father as he flees the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of a complex, set up as a shelter organised by volunteers, in Zaporizhzhya - UESLEI MARCELINO/REUTERS

Anti-Russian demonstration outside Russian embassy in Warsaw - ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/REUTERS

Chief Police Officer of Kharkiv Region photographed in his office that was destroyed when his Headquarters was hit by two Russian Iskander missiles - Heathcliff O'Malley/Heathcliff O'Malley

04:06 PM

U.S. Treasury Secretary urges China to help stop Russia's war in Ukraine

Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, today appealed to China and other countries to help end Russia's "heinous war" in Ukraine, warning in a speech that those who seek to undermine Western sanctions face consequences.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Yellen said she "fervently" hoped that China would make something positive out of its "special relationship" with Russia and said Beijing's standing in the world would suffer if it fails to do so.

China cannot expect the global community to respect any future appeals from Beijing on sovereignty and territorial integrity if it fails to respect these principles in Ukraine "now when it counts," she said.

"The world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia," Yellen said.

03:43 PM

Russian propaganda video uses BBC graphics to blame Ukraine for bomb attack

Russian propagandists created a fake video with BBC graphics to blame Ukraine for the Kramatorsk railway station attack, reports Andrew Quinn.

The video, which circulated on social media, contained BBC-style text and branding over footage from the missile strike which killed more than 50 people.

The BBC confirmed that the clip was a fake.

Read the full story from Andrew here

03:39 PM

Nobel prize winner launches bid to protect victims of sexual violence

Nadia Murad, the winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, has joined forces with Britain to present a global code of conduct to the United Nations on Wednesday to address sexual violence in conflict.

The document is called the "Murad Code," after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by the Islamic State group.

It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence, allowing victims to safely testify and minimize psychological and physical consequences on them.

"Too often, reporting sexual violence has negative consequences for survivors," said Murad at an annual Security Council meeting on sexual violence in conflict.

In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the "growing number of reports of sexual violence by Russian forces" in the war in Ukraine.

03:25 PM

EU will help Ukrainian refugees convert cash

EU countries decided today to offer Ukrainian refugees easier access to their currencies, allowing them to exchange hundreds of euros' worth of their local hryvnia banknotes free of charge.

The European Council said member state ambassadors had endorsed its recommendation on the conversion of hryvnia banknotes, with the initiative expected to be formally adopted and put into force next Tuesday.

Many of the 4.6 million Ukrainians who have poured out of their war-ravaged country since the Russian invasion have struggled to access EU currency, with many European banks refusing to accept the hryvnia.

03:15 PM

'Half a million Ukrainians forcibly deported to Russia', claims report

According to OSCE, half a million Ukrainians have been forcibly deported to Russia https://t.co/k9mIwc9DNW — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 13, 2022

02:49 PM

UN refugee agency cautions against matching Ukrainian woman with single men

The UN refugee agency has called on the UK Government to ensure that Ukrainian women and children are not matched with single men amid concerns that refugees are at risk and could be exploited.

The UNHCR said it is aware of "increasing reports" of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.

A spokesman said: "UNHCR believes that a more appropriate matching process could be put in place by ensuring that women and women with children are matched with families or couples, rather than with single men.

"Matching done without the appropriate oversight may lead to increasing the risks women may face, in addition to the trauma of displacement, family separation and violence already experienced."

02:21 PM

‘Tone deaf’ Macron angers Ukrainians for saying they have ‘brotherly love’ with the Russians

Emmanuel Macron has rejected Joe Biden’s description of “genocide” for Russia's war in Ukraine because of the “brotherly love” between Ukrainians and Russians.

The French president made the comments during an interview with French television a few hours after Mr Biden had said that Vladimir Putin wanted to “wipe out Ukrainians”.

“I would be careful with such terms today because these two peoples [Russians and Ukrainians] are brothers,” he told France 2. “What we can say for sure is that the situation is unacceptable and that these are war crimes.”

Read the full story from James Kilner here

02:11 PM

Russian State TV claims Ukrainian troops surrendered in Mariupol

Russia's defence ministry has claimed that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said he had no information on such a surrender.

02:08 PM

Russia's recovery from sanctions 'will take years'

Russia will take "many years" to rebuild its economy if western sanctions over Ukraine remain in place for a long time, the head of the country's audit chamber and former finance minister has said.

Alexei Kudrin said: "If sanctions remain at the current level, it will take about two years of reconstruction, no less.

"Then we will have to rebuild for many years, because what we are talking about is replacing a whole series of imported products."

Mr Kudrin also said that already soaring inflation could be as high as 20pc by the end of the year.

01:53 PM

Up to 119 verified attacks on health facilities during war in Ukraine, says World Health Organisation

Now up to 119 verified attacks on health facilities during the war in Ukraine, @WHO says, while health disruption is severe - especially in the east of the country.



"For the sake of humanity, I urge Russia to come back to the table and work for peace," says @DrTedros — Sarah Newey (@sneweyy) April 13, 2022

01:44 PM

Le Pen backs 'strategic rapproachement' between NATO and Russia

Marine Le Pen, France's far-right leader, has backed closer ties between NATO and Russia, adding that if she won the presidency Paris should once again leave the military command of the military alliance.

Le Pen, who on April 24 faces President Emmanuel Macron in the run-off, said there should be a "strategic rapprochement" between NATO and Russia once the war launched by Moscow against Ukraine has ended.

She also reaffirmed her intention to repeat France's 1966 move of leaving NATO's integrated military command, but said she would still adhere to its key article 5 on mutual protection.

01:32 PM

Scholz irritated by German president's aborted Ukraine visit

Germany's president would have liked to visit Ukraine and the fact that he was not received there was "irritating", Chancellor Olaf Scholz told RBB public radio, adding that he had no immediate plans himself to visit Kyiv.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, long a proponent of reconciliation with Russia, said on Tuesday Kyiv did not want him to visit.

A Ukrainian official subsequently denied that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had rejected a visit offer from Steinmeier.

"The president would have liked to go to Ukraine and would have visited the president," Scholz said. "It would have been good to receive him. I don't want to comment further. It is a little irritating, to be polite about it."

Asked if he himself planned a visit to Kyiv, Scholz said he was in more regular contact with Zelenskiy than almost any other Western politician.

01:24 PM

Roman Abramovich has $7bn of assets frozen in Jersey

Assets worth more than $7bn belonging to Roman Abramovich have been frozen by authorities in Jersey.

The Jersey Royal Court imposed a freezing order on the assets, the local government said. Police also carried out searches on premises "suspected to be connected" to him.

Mr Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK and EU last month as part of a wider crackdown on Russian billionaires with ties to Putin. The measures have frozen his assets and prompted a sale of Chelsea FC.

In 2018, Mr Abramovich was named as the wealthiest resident of Jersey.

01:00 PM

Biden 'genocide' claims against Russia 'unacceptable', Kremlin says

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was "unacceptable" for US President Joe Biden to accuse Moscow's troops of committing genocide in Ukraine, where Russia has been conducting a military campaign for nearly two months.

"We categorically disagree and consider unacceptable any attempt to distort the situation in this way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

12:52 PM

Kremlin says captured Viktor Medvedchuk did not have any 'back channel' to Russia

Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was captured by Ukraine on Tuesday, did not have any communication back channel to the Russian leadership, the Kremlin said on Wednedsay.

Commenting on a Ukrainian proposal to swap Medvedchuk for Ukrainians being held by Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Medvedchuk was a Ukrainian citizen and a foreign politician.

12:50 PM

Russia views US and Nato weapon transports in Ukraine as legitimate targets, TASS reports

Russia will view US and Nato vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency in an interview on Wednesday.

"We are warning that US-Nato weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets," TASS quoted him as saying.

12:32 PM

Ukraine says 2 million tonnes of wheat could be exported by end of season

Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Wednesday at a conference in Prague that Ukraine could export two million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season.

12:17 PM

Nearly 100 Ukraine heritage sites damaged in invasion

Almost 100 cultural and religious sites in Ukraine have sustained damage since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nation's cultural agency UNESCO said on Wednesday.

The estimate represents a near doubling of the previous number UNESCO issued two weeks ago as concern grows over the consequences of the assault for Ukrainian cultural heritage.

"The mark of 100 damaged or totally destroyed sites will be reached on Thursday or Friday - this morning we are at 98 sites and monuments listed in eight regions of the country," Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of world heritage at UNESCO, told AFP in an interview.

He said these included a range of sites, including some from the early mediaeval era to others seen as landmarks of early Soviet architecture.

"The number could rise still further," Eloundou Assomo warned, saying some areas were becoming accessible only now while others were the scene of intensifying fighting.

12:09 PM

Russia says border checkpoint in Kursk region has come under fire

A Russian border checkpoint in the Kursk region near the border of Ukraine has come under fire, regional authorities said on Wednesday.

Russia has not reported any casualties.

12:05 PM

UN warns of trafficking as 40,000 more flee Ukraine

More than 40,000 more Ukrainian refugees fled in 24 hours, the United Nations said Wednesday, as it warned of traffickers seeking to exploit vulnerable women and children on the move.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,656,509 Ukrainians had fled since Russia invaded on February 24 - a figure up 40,679 on Tuesday's update.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

"The Ukrainian refugee crisis is a protection crisis for women and children," said UNHCR assistant high commissioner Gillian Triggs.

Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes, including those still inside the country.

Displaced Ukrainians look through donated clothes provided by a humanitarian aid center in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. - Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

11:56 AM

Finland says it needs to prepare for changes on Russia border

Finland should prepare for possible changes on its Russia border, although the military situation there currently remains calm, Defence Minister Atti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday.

11:53 AM

Pictured: Charred school bus seen in yard of burned school in Bohdanivka

People stand in front of charred school bus in the yard of a burned school in Bohdanivka village, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. - Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

11:52 AM

Ukraine official denies Zelensky rejected visit offer from Germany's Steinmeier

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Serhiy Leshchenko, denied in an interview with CNN that Mr Zelensky had rejected a visit offer from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as reported by the Bild newspaper.

Mr Steinmeier said on Tuesday that he had planned to visit Kyiv with his Polish counterpart and the presidents of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia "to send a strong signal of European solidarity with Ukraine... (but) that was not wanted in Kyiv".

Bild reported that Mr Zelensky had rejected Mr Steinmeier's plans to visit due to his close relations with Russia in recent years and his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany but which has since been cancelled.

11:47 AM

Moscow says West is trying to trigger a Russian default - TASS

Western countries are trying to provoke a default in Russia, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Mr Ryabkov also said that Russia remained open to finding solutions to problems on strategic issues, TASS reported.

11:34 AM

UK sanctions Russian separatists in breakaway regions

Britain said on Wednesday it had imposed new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said individuals sanctioned include Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, which it described as self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Further family members of Russian oligarchs were also targeted, including Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, executive assistant to businessman Mikhail Fridman.

Maria Lavrova, the wife of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

"In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

11:30 AM

Ports ask EU for list of banned Russian vessels

European sea ports need a "clear list" of all the Russian ships banned under the latest round of EU sanctions against Moscow, their representative body said Wednesday.

The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) voiced support for the fifth package of EU sanctions imposed last week against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

But it stressed in a statement the need for "governments and competent public authorities, both at national and EU level, to take up their responsibilities and plan enough staff and resources to ensure a smooth application of the measures".

With the latest round of sanctions announced last week, the EU slammed shut its ports to all Russian ships, except for those carrying "agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid, and energy," ESPO pointed out.

It insisted on the importance of "a harmonised implementation of the ban on Russian vessels from EU ports".

This, it said, should be ensured by "maintaining a level playing field between ports, and preventing 'port shopping' by Russian ships".

11:27 AM

OSCE experts document 'catalog of inhumanity' by Russia in Ukraine

An initial report by a mission of experts set up by Organisation for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) nations documents a "catalog of inhumanity" by Russian troops in Ukraine including war crimes, the US ambassador to the OSCE said on Wednesday.

"The report documents the catalog of inhumanity perpetrated by Russia's forces in Ukraine," Michael Carpenter said in a statement. "This includes evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, executions, looting, and forced deportation of civilians to Russia."

11:19 AM

Japan's defence minister looking into further aid for Ukraine

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Wednesday he would continue to look into further possible assistance for Ukraine after he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Ukraine's Oleksii Reznikov thanked Japan for its recent military aid, Kishi added.

Last month Japan shipped helmets and other non-lethal military kit to Ukraine via a US Air Force cargo jet.

11:13 AM

Dnipro official says 1,500 killed Russian soldiers in city morgues

An official in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, which has largely escaped fighting with invading forces, said Wednesday that the remains of more than 1,500 Russian soldiers were being kept in its morgues.

"Now there are more than 1,500 dead Russian soldiers in the morgues of Dnipro that no one wants to retrieve," Dnipro deputy mayor Mikhail Lysenko told reporters, adding he hoped "Russian mothers will be able to come and pick up their sons".

11:06 AM

Pictured: International Criminal Court Prosecutor meets with Ukraine's Prosecutor-General

📢 #ICC Prosecutor #KarimAAKhanQC meets with #Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova in Kyiv, welcomes strong cooperation of Ukrainian authorities for independent ICC investigations ⬇️ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dwtqDEyhKO — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) April 13, 2022

10:59 AM

UK to sanction 178 individuals along with EU

Britain said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The government said the new sanctions also include those targeting oligarch family members, close associates, and employees.

10:58 AM

MoD shares latest intelligence update on situation in Ukraine

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/dJP4dBAWon



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/xhhZEqNUK2 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 13, 2022

10:57 AM

Russia to seek alternative to European energy market, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Moscow will be looking into alternative markets for its energy exports after Western capitals sanctioned Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Since Moscow's troops moved into its pro-Western neighbour on February 24, Russia has faced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions, including embargoes on its energy exports.

"We have all the resources and opportunities to quickly find alternative solutions," Putin said during a televised government meeting on the development of the Russian Arctic.

"As for Russian oil, gas and coal - we can increase their consumption on the domestic market... and also increase the supply of energy resources to other parts of the world, where they are really needed," Putin added.

As part of its sanctions on Russia, the United States banned the import of Russian oil and gas, while the European Union and Japan banned the import of Russian coal.

10:52 AM

Finland to make decision on Nato membership in coming weeks

Finland will make a decision about whether to apply to join the 30-member Nato alliance in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday.

"There are different perspectives to apply (for) Nato membership or not to apply and we have to analyze these very carefully," Ms Marin told reporters in a joint news conference with her Swedish counterpart.

"But I think our process will be quite fast, it will happen in weeks."

10:31 AM

Listen: Russian soldier appears to discuss rape of Ukrainian women with his wife in intercepted call

10:25 AM

Britain adds 206 new listings under Russia sanctions regime

Britain said on Wednesday it had added a further 206 listings under its Russia sanctions regime, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

10:13 AM

Putin says Russia can redirect energy exports away from the West

Russia can easily redirect exports of its vast energy resources away from the West to countries that really need them while increasing domestic consumption of oil, gas and coal, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin also said that "unfriendly countries" had destroyed supply chains in Russia's Arctic regions and some nations were not fulfilling their contractual obligations.

Speaking at a meeting with officials to discuss development in the Russian Arctic, Putin said this had created problems for Russia.

10:08 AM

Putin's right-hand man Medvedchuk offered up in prisoner swap by Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a prisoner exchange involving Vladimir Putin's closest ally in Ukraine, who is believed to have been lined up by the Kremlin to replace the Ukrainian president.

Viktor Medvedchuk, an oligarch and opposition politician in Ukraine, is so close to Mr Putin that the Russian president is godfather to his daughter.

Mr Medvedchuk, 67, was put under house arrest last May after being accused of high treason and the illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea.

On February 27 this year, three days after Russia’s invasion began, Mr Medvedchuk was said to have escaped, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. However, Ukraine's security service announced last night that he had been recaptured.

Mr Zelensky shared an image of Mr Medvedchuk on Tuesday looking dour and tired, dressed in Ukrainian military uniform and bound by handcuffs.

My colleague Tom Ough has the full story.

Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs is seen after been detained by security forces in unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released April 12, 2022. - Press service of State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

09:55 AM

Zelensky says Russia using phosphorous bombs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday in an address to Estonia's parliament that Russia was using phosphorous bombs in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of using terror tactics against civilians.

He did not provide evidence and Reuters has not been able to independently verify his claim.

Mr Zelensky added that instruments needed to be found to pressure Russia to stop forcibly deporting Ukrainians and called for sanctions on Russia to continue, saying they were the only way to force Russia to agree to peace.

09:27 AM

Macron urges caution after Biden 'genocide' claim against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron declined Wednesday to repeat President Joe Biden's accusation that Russia was carrying out "genocide" against Ukrainians, warning that verbal escalations would not help end the war.

Mr Biden had accused Vladimir Putin's forces on Tuesday of committing genocide in Ukraine, saying it has "become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian."

But speaking to France 2 television as he ramps up his re-election campaign against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Mr Macron said leaders should be careful with language.

"I would say that Russia unilaterally unleashed the most brutal war, that it is now established that war crimes were committed by the Russian army and that it is now necessary to find those responsible and make them face justice," Mr Macron said.

"It's madness what's happening, it's incredibly brutal," he added.

09:26 AM

Watch: Joe Biden accuses Vladimir Putin of genocide

09:25 AM

Russian Netflix users sue streaming giant for leaving market, RIA reports

Russian users of Netflix have launched a class action lawsuit against the streaming giant for leaving the Russian market, demanding 60 million roubles ($726,000) in compensation, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Netflix Inc said in March that it suspended its service in Russia and had temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in the country as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, a law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow", RIA cited law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners as saying.

"The reason for the lawsuit was a violation of Russian users' rights due to Netflix's unilateral refusal to provide services in Russia."

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

09:18 AM

Mother secures visa for Ukrainian best friend after 12-day hunger strike

A mother-of-one has secured a visa for her best friend, from Ukraine, after spending 12 days on hunger strike.

Rend Platings, of Cambridge, will host friend Kristina Korniiuk, 34, of Kyiv, who has now been granted a visa under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

Ms Platings said the visa application was made within minutes of the scheme opening last month.

She started a hunger strike on April 1 after hearing nothing except an acknowledgement, stating that the "delay in issuing visas is adding to an already appalling humanitarian crisis".

The charity chief executive ended her hunger strike on Tuesday, after Ms Korniiuk's visa was granted, but said she will continue to campaign in other ways as more people await visas.

Ms Platings said it "feels amazing" that Ms Korniiuk can come to the UK.

"It's long overdue but I feel really relieved that she now is able to come," she said.

08:59 AM

Kyiv 'wants Scholz visit and arms, not president'

A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Kyiv wanted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit and pledge more arms deliveries, explaining a snub to Berlin's head of state.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted on Tuesday he had offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but Kyiv had told him he was not welcome right now.

The move against Steinmeier, a former foreign minister who recently apologised for a too conciliatory stance toward Moscow in the past, was widely seen as a diplomatic affront in Germany.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych told German public television on Wednesday it had not been Zelensky's intention to offend Berlin.

"I think the main argument was different - our president expects the chancellor so that he (Scholz) can take direct practical decisions, including weapons deliveries," he told broadcaster ZDF.

The German president has a largely ceremonial role while the chancellor heads the government.

08:44 AM

Germany must draw up timetable to drop Russian gas, utility group says

Germany must draw up a timetable to end Russian gas supplies, the head of energy utility association BDEW said on Wednesday.

Europe's biggest economy relies heavily on Russian gas, but is coming under growing pressure from some European Union partners to cut supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We must now use all our energy to prepare our exit from Russian gas supplies in detail and to underpin the necessary measures with an ambitious timetable," Marie-Luise Wolff said in a statement, while also advising "care before haste."

A third of the gas used in Germany goes to its export-geared industry, and half of Germany's homes depend on gas for heating.

"All companies, but also private households, must know what to expect and which screws have to be turned," said Ms Wolff, who is the chairwoman of utility Entega, which focuses on renewable power.

08:35 AM

Seven civilians killed and 22 wounded in Kharkiv over past 24 hours, governor says

The governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has said that seven civilians have been killed and 22 wounded there over the past 24 hours.

More on this breaking news story to follow.

08:29 AM

Ukraine defence ministry says it has no information on surrender of marines in Mariupol

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defence ministry.

"I don't have information," Mr Motuzyanyk said in a message in reply to a request for comment after Russia's defence ministry said 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city.

08:23 AM

Telegraph photographer's dispatch from Kharkiv

d - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

s - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

ji - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

08:02 AM

China's trade with Russia slows but still beats overall growth

China's overall trade with Russia rose over 12 per cent in March from a year earlier, slowing from February but still outpacing the growth in China's total imports and exports, as Beijing slammed Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Shipments to and from Russia increased 12.76 per cent in March to $11.67 billion, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday, slowing from 25.7 per cent growth in February, when Russia launched its invasion.

Still, the growth in March was faster than the 7.75 per cent increase in China's trade with all countries and regions to $504.79 billion that month.

Beijing has refused to call Russia's action an invasion and has repeatedly criticised what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.

07:30 AM

Leaders of Poland and Baltic states head to Kyiv

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on their way to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an adviser to the Polish leader said on Wednesday.

The four join a growing number of European politicians to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces were driven away from the country's north earlier this month.

"Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted on Wednesday, along with a picture of the presidents next to a train.

The "symbolic" visit will include talks about the details of support, Pawel Szrot, head of the Polish president Andrzej Duda's office told private broadcaster Polsat News.

It comes the day after U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine amounted to genocide, while President Vladimir Putin promised Russia would "rhythmically and calmly" continue its operation and achieve its goals.

The four presidents' offices declined to provide details of the visit for security reasons.

07:19 AM

'Too dangerous' for humanitarian corridors today, Ukraine says

Ukraine said on Wednesday it was halting all humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions of the country, accusing Russian forces of violating agreements to allow people to flee.

"Unfortunately, we are not opening them today. The situation along the routes is too dangerous and we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.

She said that around Zaporizhzhia in the south, Russian forces were blocking buses used in the evacuations and that in the east Lugansk region Moscow's army was violating an agreement to halt shooting while people escape.

"The occupiers not only disregard the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground," Ms Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Ukrainian authorities have been urging people in the southeastern Donbas region of the country to quickly move west in advance of a feared, large-scale Russian offensive to capture the region.

07:17 AM

Ukraine thwarts Russian cyberattack on energy plant, officials say

Ukraine has foiled a Russian cyberattack on one of its largest energy facilities, officials said, as the country prepares for an expected offensive by Moscow's forces in the east.

The attack was carried out by Sandworm, a hacker group with ties to Russia's intelligence services, according to Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team.

The targeted energy facility was to have been struck in two waves, the government agency said in a statement, with an initial attack taking place in February and the thwarted follow-up scheduled for April 8.

While the group's malware successfully penetrated the grid's management system, it resulted in no power outages, Victor Zhora, a top cybersecurity official, told a press briefing.

The attack employed a modified version of the Industroyer2 malware, Mr Zhora said, adding it was intended to amplify damage done to the country's physical energy infrastructure by the Russian military.

07:10 AM

Russia claims 1,026 Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol

Russia's defence ministry said that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in the city of Mariupol, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

i - REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

07:08 AM

Pictured: Lithuania's president heads to Kyiv

Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance.



Lithuania 🇱🇹 will continue backing Ukraine's 🇺🇦 fight for its sovereignty and freedom.



Разом до перемоги! pic.twitter.com/WLb5yR5W69 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) April 13, 2022

07:01 AM

Russia claims US spreading lies on possible chemical attack in Ukraine

Russia said on Wednesday that claims by the United States and Ukraine that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine were disinformation because Moscow destroyed its last chemical stockpiles in 2017.

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday that it was checking claims that Russia may have used chemical weapons in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

US Department of State Spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday that the United States was concerned Russia may seek to resort to chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Russia's embassy in Washington said Ukrainian radicals were preparing to stage provocations with the use of chemical weapons and that the State Department's Price was spreading disinformation.

"We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation," the embassy said in a statement. "Ned Price once again distinguished himself by his idle talk, not substantiated by a single piece of evidence."

06:53 AM

One civilian killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Luhansk region, governor says

One civilian was killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region over the past 24 hours, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday.

He said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that three trains would be offered on Wednesday to residents who wanted to leave the region, which he said was under constant shelling and may face a new large offensive by Russian forces.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated.

Ukraine's state railway company said in a separate statement on Wednesday that a train station in central Ukraine had been shelled overnight.

06:50 AM

Ukraine says risk of Russia using chemical weapons remains high

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday there was a high risk of Russia using chemical weapons against her country, echoing warnings by President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the week.

On Tuesday Ms Malyar said authorities were checking unverified reports that Russia may have already used chemical weapons while besieging the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and that there was a theory that phosphorous munitions had been used.

Russia has previously called US talk of Russia using chemical weapons a tactic to divert attention away from awkward questions for Washington and accused Ukraine of preparing to use them.

06:49 AM

Pictured: Scale of destruction in Borodianka

📍 #Borodianka, #Kyiv region



The scale of destruction is enormous. #Russian military did not allow local residents to dismantle the rubble of residential buildings in order to find those who could survive.



📷 @HromadskeUA #SropRussianWar#StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/xLu2B3UbJh — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) April 13, 2022

06:43 AM

Ukraine tennis team hope BJK Cup tie will bring distraction from war

Ukraine's players hope to provide some much-needed distraction for their compatriots this week when they face the United States in the Billie Jean King Cup but concede it is difficult to keep their thoughts from drifting to the war back home.

The two teams will meet on Friday and Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina in a qualifier for the BJK Finals in November, with the tie being held against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Ukraine captain Olga Savchuk and team member Katarina Zavatska said if they go on to win the Finals later in the year, they would happily swap the trophy for peace in their country.

"We also think at least maybe our match, our tie, will give our people some things to get their mind off," Ms Savchuk told reporters on Tuesday.

06:32 AM

Mayor of Mariupol says more than 100,000 people awaiting evacuation

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said on Wednesday in televised remarks that more than 100,000 people remained in the city awaiting evacuation.

06:17 AM

Russian oligarch's superyacht moors in Fiji

A luxury vessel owned by a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the United States, Britain and the European Union has moored in Fiji in the Pacific Ocean, media and a vessel tracking website reported on Wednesday.

Fiji's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the presence of the Amadea, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, at Lautoka Wharf.

The Marine Traffic website showed Amadea moored on Wednesday, after leaving Mexico 18 days ago.

The Fiji Times newspaper published a photograph of the superyacht at the wharf where it said it docked on Tuesday.

06:16 AM

The latest pictures from Ukraine

w - Photo by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. - Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

f - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

06:01 AM

Russian troops mount in Donbas region

Russia is bolstering its forces for a new assault on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, preparing for a protracted battle that is certain to inflict heavy losses on both sides, analysts said.

Military analysts have been wary of predicting who will win the battle for Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas, but said the conflict would likely be brutal and ultimately define the course of the war.

"The outcome of the battle could be that both sides will be battered to the point when neither one will be able to conduct an offensive or a counter-offensive," director of the Poland-based Rochan consultancy, Konrad Muzyka, said.

"Ukrainians will defend their land to the last man. The Russians will incur significant losses."

05:52 AM

Ukrainian in Japan returns home to help her parents

As millions of Ukrainians fled their country, longtime Tokyo resident Sasha Kaverina did the opposite.

She rushed to Ukraine to rescue her parents after a Russian missile hit their apartment building in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in battered eastern Ukraine.

She took her parents to a safer place in western Ukraine, also delivering medicine, first-aid kits and other relief goods.

Despite reports of horrendous Russian attacks, she said she is not afraid for herself, but for her parents and relatives.

"A lot of Ukrainians are worried (that) if Russians occupy us, pro-Ukrainian people would be killed," she said in an online interview from Chernivtsi.

Sasha Kaverina left her life in Japan and rushed to Ukraine to rescue her parents after a Russian missile hit their apartment building - Alina Anokhina

05:31 AM

Russia's appointment of commander a bid to regain control, says MoD

Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war represents the country's attempt to centralise command and control, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Russia's inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered its invasion of Ukraine to date, the MoD tweeted.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/72z5bPsjSC



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/I3B0nmROkx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 13, 2022

04:40 AM

‘Putin could be gone tomorrow – and there is a realistic alternative’

When Alexei Navalny came out of a coma caused by Novichok poisoning, Vladimir Putin’s most effective opponent somehow managed to see the funny side of his brush with death, Gordon Rayner writes.

“What the ----? That is so stupid,” he said when he was told what had happened. “If you want to kill someone, why not just shoot them?”

Navalny, who has been a political prisoner ever since he returned to Russia last year, has a remarkably robust sense of humour for a man who lives every day knowing it could be his last.

It is this strength of personality that shines through in a new documentary about him, Navalny, which offers sight of an alternative future for Russia, one in which the country is led not by a dead-eyed killer but by a progressive, charismatic family man who relaxes by playing Call of Duty and watching Rick and Morty cartoons.

“Putin could be gone tomorrow,” says Maria Pevchikh, who has effectively been Navalny’s right hand woman for the past decade. “That’s what makes Russian politics interesting – that things genuinely can change overnight and Russia will be a different country entirely.

“I’m hoping this film will introduce Alexei to the world, and I’m excited because people will get to see what he’s really like.”

Read more: Maria Pevchikh, Alexei Navalny’s right hand woman, on how she hopes a new documentary will introduce him to the world

Maria Pevchikh has effectively been Navalny’s right hand woman for the past decade

03:23 AM

US fears Russia could use chemical weapons in Mariupol

The US has “credible information” that Russia “may use chemical agents” in its push to take the besieged city of Mariupol, Washington’s secretary of state has said, Roland Oliphant and Nataliya Vasilyeva write.

The news came after Britain said it is “urgently” investigating claims Russia has already used chemical weapons after footage showed a soldier and civilians in Mariupol struggling to breathe following an alleged attack on their positions.

The Azov regiment, a Ukrainian unit with far-Right links that has been defending Mariupol since the start of the invasion, said three people suffered symptoms after Russian drones dropped an unknown toxic substance on Monday night.

Read more: Russia ‘may use chemical agents’ in its push to take Mariupol, warns US

A Russian soldier secures the area inside Mariupol’s destroyed drama theatre on Tuesday - EPA

02:59 AM

'Putin cannot control the power of the wind or the sun'

The conflict in Ukraine shows now is the time to shift to clean and independent energy, US climate envoy John Kerry said at a conference on the pacific island of Palau as he urged nations to boost the use of offshore renewable power sources.

Russia typically provides Europe with around 40 per cent of its gas, complicating western efforts to impose economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin's government for Russian military actions in Ukraine.

"Now is the time to accelerate the transition to an independent and a clean energy future," Mr Kerry said in the opening speech to the Our Oceans conference.

"President Putin cannot control the power of the wind or the sun."

02:50 AM

Today's top stories